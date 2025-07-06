CHEVROLET NCS: Van Gisbergen Keeps Chevrolet Undefeated in the Chicago Street Race

NASCAR CUP SERIES

CHICAGO STREET RACE

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE REPORT

JULY 6, 2025

Van Gisbergen Keeps Chevrolet Undefeated in the Chicago Street Race

Shane van Gisbergen capped off a dominating weekend in the “Windy City” by taking the checkered flag in the Grant Park 165 – keeping Chevrolet undefeated in NASCAR’s top division in the Chicago Street Race. The victory marks Van Gisbergen’s third victory in just 33 career starts in the division – two of which have come at the 2.2-mile Chicago street circuit.

The victory came after Van Gisbergen defended his race winning title in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the circuit – driving the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet to the win in yesterday’s The Loop 110. The Chicago Street Course provided yet another milestone weekend for the 36-year-old Auckland, New Zealand, native with the Team Chevy driver becoming just the second driver in series’ history to sweep the pole and race wins in both of NASCAR’s top-two division on the same weekend.

It was a calamity-filled opening stage for the third annual Chicago Street Race. Taking the green flag in the “Windy City”, NASCAR’s top division made just four laps before a several car pileup at the front of the field ensued on the straight leading into Turn 10 – quickly putting the race under red flag conditions. Among those collected included a trio of Team Chevy drivers that posted strong qualifying efforts, including Carson Hocevar, Austin Dillon and Will Brown.

Michael McDowell turned a front-row qualifying effort into a dominating performance in Stage One. The 40-year-old Phoenix, Arizona, native took the lead from the polesitter and fellow Team Chevy driver, Shane van Gisbergen, on the opening lap and never looked back – taking the green-white checkered flag for his fourth career stage win. With fuel strategy at the forefront, crew chief Travis Peterson opted to keep the No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet off pit road to take advantage of prime track position for the start of Stage Two. But a strong run quickly took a turn when an issue with the throttle forced the team back down pit road to diagnose the issue and ultimately behind the wall for repairs.

A restart near the halfway point of the race saw a pair of Team Chevy road course ringers, Shane van Gisbergen and AJ Allmendinger, lead the field back to the green flag. Taking control of the lead at the drop of the green flag, Van Gisbergen went on to pull away to over a three-second lead before crew chief Stephen Doran called the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet down pit road with three laps remaining in Stage Two for a schedule pit stop. With varying pit strategies throughout the field, Van Gisbergen went on to cycle back up to the 12th position at the conclusion of the stage.

Progressively inching his way back up through the field, Van Gisbergen found himself in the runner-up position when the race hit 16 laps to go. Making the pass on then race leader Chase Briscoe, the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet went on to hold the top position for the remainder of the race en route to the team’s second victory of the 2025 season.

For the 11th time this season, Chevrolet has owned at least half of the top-10 finishing positions with four different Chevrolet organizations driving the manufacturer to six top-10 results with Van Gisbergen leading Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch (fifth) and Austin Hill (ninth); Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger in sixth; Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman in eighth; and Van Gisbergen’s Trackhouse Racing teammate, Ross Chastain, in 10th.

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10 RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st – Shane van Gisbergen

5th – Kyle Busch

6th – AJ Allmendinger

8th – Alex Bowman

9th – Austin Hill

10th – Ross Chastain

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 19 NASCAR Cup Series races complete:

Wins: 8

Poles: 9

Top-Fives: 37

Top 10s: 76

Stage Wins: 17

UP NEXT: The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season continues at Sonoma Raceway with the Toyota / Save Mart 350 on Sunday, July 13, at 3:30 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on TNT, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Post-Race Driver Quotes:

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Sidelined by damage sustained after being collected in an accident in the opening stage.

Finished: 36th

“Disappointing day in the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet at the Chicago Street Race. Crew chief Richard Boswell and everyone on the RCR team brought a really fast Chevrolet to the streets of Chicago. We qualified 10th and thought we would be a contender today in the race. A car spun in front of us on the first lap and it ended our day before we could even get it started. It’s a shame and I’m just at a loss for words at this point. We’ll just keep bringing cars like this and hope our luck turns around for us at some point.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 5th

“Our day started out pretty good. We got a good jump on the initial start there and was able to roll forward and get to third. We tried to go long on that first set of tires, and with those couple of cautions, it didn’t fall into our favor. That put us on old tires and I spun out getting into (turn) seven. We just didn’t have any left-rear grip. That’s something we’ve struggled with on this car, and it just bit me there. The No. 8 Slurpee Chevrolet team rallied and we were able to rebound. We pitted a couple of times there at the end and had some fresh tires late for some of the melee that was going on in front of us and made up some spots. Our Chevrolet was definitely a top-two or three car, but it’s good to come home with a top-five finish.”

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 20th

“We survived and advanced! This No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet team is just a tough team – we never quit. We don’t even know how to. I’m just so proud of Kaulig Racing and our No. 10 team. I knew in a basketball city, going up against Brad in a game of knock-out, I was going to have a good chance. This race was tough on us. I felt like halfway through the race, we were rolling pretty good and we could have had a chance at a top-15. I clipped the wall again and knocked the toe out and kind of bent the ball joint pretty bad. I was just kind of hanging on and hoping we could get everything we could there at the end. We’re just going to keep working hard; put pressure on who we’re facing next and see if we can keep it rolling.”

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 9th

“Massive day for our United Rentals Chevrolet. The Cup Series isn’t easy. To only have five races with the No. 33 team and leave with a top-10 finish is huge for our group. We started 30th, drove up a little ways and played some strategy to gain even more ground. I feel like I won the race honestly. I was upset with finishing fourth yesterday in the Xfinity Series race, but to finish ninth in a Cup race feels like I won it. Hats off to RCR, ECR and everyone on this team. We put our heads together, called a great race, took tires when we needed to, and stayed out when we needed to. At the end, it was good enough to get up there and battle with the guys to finish inside the top-10.”

﻿Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 8th

Bowman on the late-race contact with Bubba Wallace in the closing laps:

“I don’t know.. I passed him (Bubba Wallace) clean, or what I thought was clean. I just followed when the No. 45 passed him. Then he shipped us into (turn) 12; ran us into the fence in (turn) one and ran us into the fence off of (turn) two. And then we just sort of pin-balled off of each other and he ended up on the worse side of it, but we’re just trying to go straight off the corner. I don’t know why we did that… I wasn’t expecting that to happen or to get raced like that, but we did. We just have to move on from it and keep digging. I don’t really know what I could have done much different. I just got into the fence there and you’re kind of along for the ride. It’s just frustrating.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 32nd

“The throttle cable just broke. I don’t know what caused it or how it got to that spot, but that’s what happened. I feel like we had control of the race. I think it would have been a battle, no doubt. I felt like any time I could open a gap on SVG, I could. We were just working on our strategy. We knew we were going to one-stop it, so I was taking care of the tires and doing all the things I could. I was behind the pace car and the throttle stuck wide-open. Luckily I got to the switches fast enough before I ran into something, and then a cable broke after that. It’s just a shame. We had a great No. 71 DePaul Chevrolet. We’ve got some good momentum heading into Sonoma next weekend.”

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 1st

“It was a brilliant day for this No. 88 WeatherTech Chevrolet team. Our car was really, really nice – the best car I’ve had here, by far. The strategy was a bit all over the place, as we knew it would be today – racing the weather, racing cars and different stops. Stephen (Doran, crew chief) did a really good job on the box all day of just painting the picture in my head of who I was up against. We had two great pit stops. Just so stoked to get WeatherTech in victory lane for their home race.”

