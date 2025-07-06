Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesNASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings
NASCAR fans look on during the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course on July 06, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Chicago Street Race

By Jeffrey Boswell
2 Minute Read

Denny Hamlin continues to lead the Top-10 Power Rankings after his top-five finish in the Chicago Street Race.

Note: The quotes in this article are fictional.

1. Denny Hamlin: 

Hamlin finished fourth in the Chicago street race after starting last.

“I blew an engine in practice,” Hamlin said, “so I had to start at the back. That’s right, I’m talking ’bout practice. We talking’ ’bout practice, man. Practice. Not a race. Not a race. Practice. I brought Michael Jordan to NASCAR. I just brought Allen Iverson as well.”

2. Shane van Gisbergen:

Van Gisbergen started on the pole and led 26 laps, handily winning the Grant Park 165.

“I also won the Xfinity Series race on Saturday,” van Gisbergen said. “So I swept the weekend by dusting the field and mopping up the competition in two races.”

3. Tyler Reddick: 

Reddick made a late charge up the standings and finished third in the Grant Park 165.

“My car sported the Jordan Brand paint scheme,” Reddick said. “Some say you should never bet against the Jordan Brand, in Chicago no less, unless you’re a degenerate gambler.”

4. Chase Elliott: 

Elliott finished 16th in the Grant Park 165.

“Shane van Gisbergen is just unbeatable in Chicago,” Elliott said. “Ask any NASCAR driver; they’ll tell you that trying to beat that Kiwi is fruitless.”

5. Chase Briscoe: 

Briscoe was running near the front late when a flat tire ruined his day. He finished 23rd.

“Once again,” Briscoe said, “I was trying to win another race by saving fuel. But alas, at some point, something runs out, and it’s usually your luck.”

6. Alex Bowman: 

Bowman finished eighth in Chicago, posting his 10th top 10 result of the season.

“Shane van Gisbergen is head and shoulders above everyone else on street courses,” Bowman said. “He picked off more drivers in one race than Carson Hocevar has all season.”

7. Ryan Blaney: 

Blaney won Stage 2 in the Chicago street race and finished 12th in Chicago.

“Did I see something called the ‘Hot Pickle Car’ in Chicago?” Blaney said. “If I did, I would appreciate no more information on the subject.”

8. William Byron: 

Byron finished last in a disappointing Grant Park 165.

“I started at the back along with my three Hendrick Motorsports teammates,” Byron said. “Then I had a clutch issue, so I was pretty much out of the running for the win early. I became merely a spectator, for which my association with Liberty University and Jerry Falwell, Jr. has prepared me well.”

9. Ross Chastain: 

Chastain finished 10th in the Grant Park 165.

“Daniel Suarez won’t be back with Trackhouse Racing next season,” Chastain said. “And Daniel seems to have a bad taste in his mouth. Of course, that could just be the Busch Light Apple I keep making him drink.”

10. Joey Logano: 

Logano finished 11th in the Grant Park 165.

“Cody Ware’s No. 51 car featured the Arby’s Angus Cheesesteak paint scheme,” Logano said. “If Cody Ware ‘has the meat,’ then Carson Hocevar should be sponsored by Wendy’s, because Carson knows ‘where the beef’ is. It’s with him and every other driver.”

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Jeffrey Boswell
Jeffrey Boswell
Previous article
CHEVROLET NCS: Van Gisbergen Keeps Chevrolet Undefeated in the Chicago Street Race
Next article
Shane van Gisbergen sweeps Chicago with second Cup victory of 2025

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen sweeps Chicago with second Cup victory of 2025
02:29
Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen outduels teammate Zilisch for a second Xfinity victory at Chicago
02:33
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Chicago Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:00
Video thumbnail
NCS and NXS Photo Collage at EchoPark Speedway by John Knittel
02:04

Latest articles

Shane van Gisbergen sweeps Chicago with second Cup victory of 2025

Andrew Kim -
The three-time Supercars champion from Auckland, New Zealand, led 26 of 75-scheduled laps and motored away from a nine-lap shootout to notch his second Cup victory in three trips at the Windy City.
Read more

RFK Racing – Chicago Recap

Official Release -
Ryan Preece lead RFK Racing in Chicago Sunday, as he powered to a hard-fought seventh-place finish.
Read more

RCR NCS Race Recap: Chicago Street Course

Official Release -
Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Slurpee Chevrolet Team Capture Top-Five Finish at the Chicago Street Race
Read more

Toyota GAZOO Racing NCS Post-Race Recap – Chicago – 07.06.25

Official Release -
Ty Gibbs, Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin earned the second, third and fourth-place finishing positions, respectively, in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race on the streets of Chicago.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category