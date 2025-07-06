NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Chicago Street Race

Denny Hamlin continues to lead the Top-10 Power Rankings after his top-five finish in the Chicago Street Race.

Note: The quotes in this article are fictional.

1. Denny Hamlin:

Hamlin finished fourth in the Chicago street race after starting last.

“I blew an engine in practice,” Hamlin said, “so I had to start at the back. That’s right, I’m talking ’bout practice. We talking’ ’bout practice, man. Practice. Not a race. Not a race. Practice. I brought Michael Jordan to NASCAR. I just brought Allen Iverson as well.”

2. Shane van Gisbergen:

Van Gisbergen started on the pole and led 26 laps, handily winning the Grant Park 165.

“I also won the Xfinity Series race on Saturday,” van Gisbergen said. “So I swept the weekend by dusting the field and mopping up the competition in two races.”

3. Tyler Reddick:

Reddick made a late charge up the standings and finished third in the Grant Park 165.

“My car sported the Jordan Brand paint scheme,” Reddick said. “Some say you should never bet against the Jordan Brand, in Chicago no less, unless you’re a degenerate gambler.”

4. Chase Elliott:

Elliott finished 16th in the Grant Park 165.

“Shane van Gisbergen is just unbeatable in Chicago,” Elliott said. “Ask any NASCAR driver; they’ll tell you that trying to beat that Kiwi is fruitless.”

5. Chase Briscoe:

Briscoe was running near the front late when a flat tire ruined his day. He finished 23rd.

“Once again,” Briscoe said, “I was trying to win another race by saving fuel. But alas, at some point, something runs out, and it’s usually your luck.”

6. Alex Bowman:

Bowman finished eighth in Chicago, posting his 10th top 10 result of the season.

“Shane van Gisbergen is head and shoulders above everyone else on street courses,” Bowman said. “He picked off more drivers in one race than Carson Hocevar has all season.”

7. Ryan Blaney:

Blaney won Stage 2 in the Chicago street race and finished 12th in Chicago.

“Did I see something called the ‘Hot Pickle Car’ in Chicago?” Blaney said. “If I did, I would appreciate no more information on the subject.”

8. William Byron:

Byron finished last in a disappointing Grant Park 165.

“I started at the back along with my three Hendrick Motorsports teammates,” Byron said. “Then I had a clutch issue, so I was pretty much out of the running for the win early. I became merely a spectator, for which my association with Liberty University and Jerry Falwell, Jr. has prepared me well.”

9. Ross Chastain:

Chastain finished 10th in the Grant Park 165.

“Daniel Suarez won’t be back with Trackhouse Racing next season,” Chastain said. “And Daniel seems to have a bad taste in his mouth. Of course, that could just be the Busch Light Apple I keep making him drink.”

10. Joey Logano:

Logano finished 11th in the Grant Park 165.

“Cody Ware’s No. 51 car featured the Arby’s Angus Cheesesteak paint scheme,” Logano said. “If Cody Ware ‘has the meat,’ then Carson Hocevar should be sponsored by Wendy’s, because Carson knows ‘where the beef’ is. It’s with him and every other driver.”