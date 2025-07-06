Double Top-10 For Meyer Shank Racing at Mid-Ohio

Rosenqvist makes two-stop strategy work to finish sixth while Armstrong finishes a close seventh

Lexington, Ohio (6 July 2025) – After a number of seasons of tough outings for Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the squad – which is based less than 60 miles away from the Lexington track – earned its best-ever result at its home circuit on Sunday.

Using diverse pit strategies and a big fuel-saving effort from Felix Rosenqvist (No. 60 SiriusXM Honda) on his final stint, MSR came away with a pair of top-seven finishes in Sunday’s Honda 200, the 10th race of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES campaign.

Rosenqvist joined race winner Scott Dixon as the only two drivers in the top eight to make just two fuel stops in completing 90 laps around the 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio layout to earn a sixth-place finish, but a late threat from teammate Marcus Armstrong (No. 66 Spectrum Honda) tested Rosenqvist’s fuel tank over the final orbits.

The two-stop strategy allowed the Swedish driver to steadily climb the standings after starting 15th. He used a long first stint and a quick pit stop to move into eighth after the first round of stops and then settled into the back end of the top 10 in stretching his second fuel load as well.

Meanwhile, the driver of the blue-and-white No. 66 Honda ran in the top five most of the day but the quicker laps forced him to pit slightly earlier than his teammate, setting the stage for the inter-squad battle over the last laps.

Armstrong’s stop with six laps to go saw him return to the track directly behind Rosenqvist, who was intent on keeping his new teammate in his rearview mirrors. Armstrong threatened throughout the final trips around the Lexington circuit, but Rosenqvist answered the bell, running his best lap of the race on his final lap to secure sixth and leaving Armstrong to place seventh.

The result marked the fourth time this season that MSR has earned two top-10 results in the same race and extended the team’s season total of top tens to a team-record 14. Armstrong’s fourth consecutive top-10 finish vaulted him into eighth in the series provisional point standings, while Rosenqvist is just outside the top five after 10 of the year’s 17 races.

MSR won’t have much time to celebrate Sunday’s result as the series heads to Newton, Iowa for a doubleheader race weekend on the lightning-fast 0.875-mile Iowa Speedway oval.

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Felix Rosenqvist: “The car was really good on the blacks. We weren’t really great on the reds, but we got through that stint, lost a little bit. Otherwise we executed a two stopper on a day where I say it was pretty hard to do. It’s a big save. Luckily, the guys on the pit wall put us in a great gap and we managed to have a lot of clean air, and I think that was kinda key. I’ll take that definitely. We had a really poor qualifying yesterday and I think top 10 was the goal today, so we definitely made that work.”

Marcus Armstrong: “Another top 10 and we finished P7 in the end. It was a long race and there were a few different strategies going on. Our strategy was looking pretty good and we were running within the top five for most of the race. I have to say that Meyer Shank Racing did a great job in pit lane and we had some fast pit stops. We took some decent points today which will be good for us in the championship, so nothing to complain about with the result today.”