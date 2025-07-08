XFINITY Series PR

ALEX LABBÈ REUNITES WITH SONOMA AVIATION AT SONOMA RACEWAY

MOORESVILLE, NC, July 8, 2025 – NASCAR driver Alex Labbé today announced that he and Sonoma Aviation are once again partnering for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway. The Sonoma Aviation livery will be displayed on the No. 07 of SS-GreenLight Racing.

“We’re proud to support Alex Labbé for the second year in a row at Sonoma Raceway,” said Jeremy Epperson, President of Sonoma Aviation. “His determination and skill on the track reflect the same approach we hold at Sonoma Aviation—precision, performance, and passion. Partnering with Alex again for the Xfinity race is an exciting opportunity to connect with fans and showcase our commitment to excellence in aviation and motorsports.”

Sonoma Aviation provides exceptional aircraft flight support with Sonoma Jet Center at the Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa, CA and Carlsbad Jet Center at the McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad, CA. By staying true to its values of safety, teamwork, hospitality, community, innovation and sustainability, Sonoma Aviation is known throughout the aviation industry for its dedicated professionals who truly care about their clients, their communities and their teams. 

“I’m stoked to partner with Sonoma Aviation again,” said Labbé. “We had good speed there last year. I’ll be coming off the Chicago Street Course race, so I plan to build on that momentum for another strong finish.”

The Pit Boss / FoodMaxx 250 (79 laps | 156.95 miles) is the 19th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, July 11 from 1:05 – 1:55 p.m. Qualifying immediately follows at 2:10 p.m. The field is set to take the green flag on Saturday, July 12 shortly after 1:30 p.m. with live coverage on The CW, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are Pacific Daylight Time.

For more information on Alex Labbe, visit https://alexlabberacing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/AlexLabbe36), X (https://x.com/AlexLabbe36) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/alexlabbe36).

For more information on Sonoma Aviation, visit https://sonomaaviation.com/.

