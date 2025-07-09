Front Row Motorsports: Sonoma Raceway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Team

Sonoma Raceway Competition Notes

Save Mart 350

Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025

Event: Race 22 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Sonoma Raceway (1.99-miles)

#of Laps: 110

Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 PM ET on TNT/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

The Sonoma Raceway is next on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule for Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team. This will be Gilliland’s fourth Cup Series start at the 1.99-mile California road course where he has a career best finish of 10th at the track.

Love’s Travel Stops returns to Gilliland’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend. Fans are encouraged to download the Love’s Connect App to unlock exclusive benefits and savings. This Summer, users can save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel, along with access to great mobile-only deals. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Gilliland and the No. 34 team will have PEAK Performance on their Ford Mustang Dark Horse to promote PEAK’s exclusive line of PEAK products available at over 600 Love’s Travel Stops across the country. PEAK is a leader in automotive and heavy-duty products ranging from PEAK Global Antifreeze, Final Charge, PEAK Windshield Wash, and BlueDEF Diesel Exhaust Fluid. All products can be found at Love’s Travel Stops.

“Sonoma is one of my favorite places we race at,” said Gilliland. “I have a lot of family out there, so it’s always nice having them at the track. As far as the racing, I feel very comfortable there, especially now with the repave. Chicago put us a step back, but I’m confident we can rebound at Sonoma.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke

Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer

Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Driver: Randy Bernier

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Hometown: Mount Pleasant, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.