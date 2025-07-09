Front Row Motorsports: Sonoma Raceway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Michael Roberts Construction, Inc. Ford Team
Sonoma Raceway Competition Notes
Save Mart 350
Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025
Event: Race 22 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Sonoma Raceway (1.99-miles)
#of Laps: 110
Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 PM ET on TNT/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Zane Smith Notes
Zane Smith will return to his West Coast roots as the NASCAR Cup Series takes on the Sonoma Raceway this weekend. Following the Chicago Street Race, the Huntington Beach, California native advanced to the round of eight in NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge. This weekend, he will go up against Ty Gibbs and the No. 54 team.
Michael Roberts Construction, Inc. (MRC) will partner with Smith and the No. 38 team for the 110-lap event. MRC is one of Northern California’s preeminent commercial contractors with expertise in private and public general construction projects from new, ground up buildings to commercial building tenant improvements and renovating existing facilities in all building categories. For more information, visit https://mrcbuilt.com/.
The No. 38 MRC Ford Mustang Dark Horse hood will feature a “Honoring our Great Fathers” design that pays tribute to the racing dads of driver Zane Smith and MRC president and founder Mike Avila, who considers Zane to be like a second son to him. Avila is a world and national champion boat racer. Mike’s father, Richard Avila, was also a national champion boat racer who was instrumental in guiding Mike’s boat racing career. In a similar vein, Zane’s father, Mike Smith, a long-time and successful race truck builder in off-road racing, has been very instrumental in guiding Zane’s auto racing career. The special MRC hood design includes a collage of images of their fathers over the years.
“I’m excited to represent MRC this weekend,” said Smith. “Mike Avila has been one of my longest and most loyal supporters. He’s been with me through nearly every stop in my career, including when we won the Truck Series championship in 2022. Together, Mike and I wanted to honor both of our fathers for the love and support they provided each of us as we built our own racing careers.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski
Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores
Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Chris Webb
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
ABOUT MICHAEL ROBERTS CONSTRUCTION, INC.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.