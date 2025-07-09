Front Row Motorsports: Sonoma Raceway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Michael Roberts Construction, Inc. Ford Team

Sonoma Raceway Competition Notes

Save Mart 350

Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025

Event: Race 22 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Sonoma Raceway (1.99-miles)

#of Laps: 110

Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 PM ET on TNT/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

Zane Smith will return to his West Coast roots as the NASCAR Cup Series takes on the Sonoma Raceway this weekend. Following the Chicago Street Race, the Huntington Beach, California native advanced to the round of eight in NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge. This weekend, he will go up against Ty Gibbs and the No. 54 team.

Michael Roberts Construction, Inc. (MRC) will partner with Smith and the No. 38 team for the 110-lap event. MRC is one of Northern California’s preeminent commercial contractors with expertise in private and public general construction projects from new, ground up buildings to commercial building tenant improvements and renovating existing facilities in all building categories. For more information, visit https://mrcbuilt.com/.

The No. 38 MRC Ford Mustang Dark Horse hood will feature a “Honoring our Great Fathers” design that pays tribute to the racing dads of driver Zane Smith and MRC president and founder Mike Avila, who considers Zane to be like a second son to him. Avila is a world and national champion boat racer. Mike’s father, Richard Avila, was also a national champion boat racer who was instrumental in guiding Mike’s boat racing career. In a similar vein, Zane’s father, Mike Smith, a long-time and successful race truck builder in off-road racing, has been very instrumental in guiding Zane’s auto racing career. The special MRC hood design includes a collage of images of their fathers over the years.

“I’m excited to represent MRC this weekend,” said Smith. “Mike Avila has been one of my longest and most loyal supporters. He’s been with me through nearly every stop in my career, including when we won the Truck Series championship in 2022. Together, Mike and I wanted to honor both of our fathers for the love and support they provided each of us as we built our own racing careers.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores

Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Chris Webb

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

ABOUT MICHAEL ROBERTS CONSTRUCTION, INC.

MRC (Michael Roberts Construction, Inc.) is one of Northern California’s preeminent commercial contractors with expertise in private and public general construction projects from new, ground up buildings to commercial building tenant improvements and renovating existing facilities in all building categories. For more information, visit https://mrcbuilt.com/.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.