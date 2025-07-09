Toyota GAZOO Racing Weekly Preview 07.09.25

This Week in Motorsports: July 7 – July 13, 2025

· NCS/NXS/ARCA WEST: Sonoma Raceway – July 11-13

PLANO, Texas (July 9, 2025) – NASCAR heads west to Sonoma Raceway for a second consecutive week of road course racing, with the Cup and Xfinity Series, joined by the ARCA Menards Series West. The weekend culminates with the Toyota/Save Mart 350 Cup Series race on Sunday.

NASCAR National Series – NCS/NXS

Bell makes 200th career start … This Sunday at Sonoma Raceway marks the 200th career start in the NASCAR Cup Series for Christopher Bell. The Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) driver has 12 wins, 53 top-fives, 96 top-10s and 14 pole positions so far in his career and returns to Sonoma where he has earned two straight top-10 finishes entering this weekend.

Four Camrys into next round of In-Season Challenge … Last weekend’s race on the streets of Chicago marked the second round of the Cup Series’ In-Season Challenge, where four Toyota Camry XSE drivers advanced to this weekend’s third round at Sonoma Raceway. LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones will face off against one another, while JGR’s Ty Gibbs will take on Zane Smith. Meanwhile 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick will compete against Ryan Preece with three rounds remaining in the tournament.

Herbst takes on double duty … For the third time this season, Riley Herbst will take on double duty in running his full-time No. 35 Toyota Camry XSE with 23XI Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with piloting the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra for JGR in the Xfinity Series. Herbst is coming off a third-place finish at Texas in his most recent Xfinity Series start in the No. 19 and makes his third career Xfinity Series start at Sonoma this weekend.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menards Series West

Sawalich returns to ARCA … Toyota Development Driver William Sawalich will be back in ARCA Menards Series competition, competing in the West series race this weekend in Sonoma in the No. 18 Toyota Camry for JGR. The Minnesota native will pull double duty, balancing his full-time gig in the Xfinity Series with JGR while making his third career ARCA start at Sonoma, where he’s had two top-five results the last two seasons.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 32 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.