Celebrity Chef Tyler Florence Named Grand Marshal For Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

SONOMA, Calif. (July 10, 2025) – Sonoma Raceway officials announced today that celebrity chef, restaurateur and television personality Tyler Florence will serve as the Grand Marshal for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race on July 13. As Grand Marshal, Florence will deliver the iconic command, “Drivers, start your engines,” ahead of NASCAR’s only stop in Northern California.

“Tyler’s infectious energy and deep-rooted connection to Sonoma County makes him a perfect fit to be a part of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 and celebrate NASCAR’s return to wine country,” said Brian Flynn, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Sonoma Raceway.

A beloved figure in the culinary world, Florence has deep ties to the Bay Area and Sonoma County. Born in Greenville, South Carolina, Florence has called the Bay Area home for over two decades, where he has become a cornerstone of the region’s vibrant food scene. His passion for local, sustainable ingredients resonates with Sonoma’s wine country spirit, and his commitment to the community has made him a celebrated figure in the region.

Florence owns and operates several acclaimed restaurants in the Bay Area, including Wayfare Tavern in San Francisco and Miller & Lux at Chase Center, where he showcases his modern take on American cuisine. His connection to Sonoma is further strengthened through his advocacy for the region’s farmers, winemakers and artisans, often featuring their products in his dishes and public appearances.

As a television personality, Florence has been a fixture on Food Network for over 25 years, starring in and hosting numerous shows. He first gained fame on Food 911, where he helped home cooks solve culinary dilemmas and later hosted Tyler’s Ultimate, showcasing his quest for the perfect recipes. Other notable appearances include The Great Food Truck Race, Worst Cooks in America and Iron Chef America, where he competed as a guest chef. Florence also starred in Unchopped, a digital series celebrating amateur cooks, and has made guest appearances on shows like Chopped and Guy’s Grocery Games. His engaging on-screen presence has made him a household name and a fan favorite.

Also a prolific author, Florence has penned nearly 20 books that reflect his approachable yet innovative culinary style. Notable titles include Tyler Florence Fresh (2012), which highlights seasonal ingredients, Inside the Test Kitchen (2014), exploring cutting-edge cooking techniques and American Grill (2024), a tribute to outdoor cooking. His books have inspired home cooks worldwide and cemented his reputation as a leading voice in American cuisine.

Tickets for the July 11-13 Sonoma Raceway NASCAR weekend are on sale now at SonomaRaceway.com or by calling (800) 870-RACE [7223]. Three-day weekend packages for adults start at just $130, and kids 12 and under are only $10. Tickets for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 can also be purchased at the lowest available price at local Save Mart, Lucky California or FoodMaxx stores. For further details, please visit the Sonoma Raceway website.

Sonoma Raceway is a 2.52-mile, 12-turn road course and quarter-mile drag strip located at Sears Point in Sonoma County, California. Built in 1968 the track is carved into rolling hills with 160 ft of total elevation change. It is host to one of the few NASCAR Cup Series races each year that are run on road courses. It is one of the world’s busiest racing facilities, with track activity scheduled an average of 340 days a year. A complete and versatile motorsports complex, it is home to one of the nation’s only high-performance automotive industrial parks with approximately 70 tenants.