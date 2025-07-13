NASCAR Cup PRNASCAR Track News

It’s Deja Vu All Over Again: Shane van Gisbergen Dominates Sonoma Once More

SONOMA, Calif. (July 13, 2025) – In a performance that echoed his road course mastery from seasons past, Shane van Gisbergen delivered yet another commanding victory at Sonoma Raceway, claiming his third NASCAR Cup Series win on the 2025 season. The Kiwi sensation survived multiple late-race cautions to showcase his unparalleled skill on the twisting 1.99-mile layout during Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Piloting the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, van Gisbergen led a staggering 97 of the 110 laps, crossing the finish line with a comfortable 1.128-second advantage. It marked his inaugural Cup Series triumph at the California venue but his fourth overall on the circuit.

With the win, van Gisbergen has now captured three of the last five Cup Series events, including consecutive road course successes following his dominant showing at the Chicago Street Race just last weekend. The victory propels him into a tie for the season’s win lead alongside Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell, each boasting three checkered flags.

“Awesome job, boys,” the No. 88 crew radioed to van Gisbergen as he took the checkers. “Awesome job. What a run we’re on.”

Chase Briscoe, who started on the front row, held strong to finish second in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Chase Elliott rounded out the podium in third, followed by Michael McDowell in fourth and Christopher Bell in fifth.

The race featured six caution periods totaling 17 laps and 12 lead changes, adding drama to an otherwise van Gisbergen-led affair.

Stage honors were split between Trackhouse teammates: Ross Chastain claimed Stage 1 for his first stage win of the year, while van Gisbergen overtook Kyle Larson on the final lap to secure Stage 2.

Van Gisbergen’s third straight road course victory in the series harkens back to his breakout 2023 debut win in Chicago, proving that when it comes to twists and turns, it’s indeed deja vu all over again for the competition.

Sonoma Raceway is a 2.52-mile, 12-turn road course and quarter-mile drag strip located at Sears Point in Sonoma County, California. Built in 1968 the track is carved into rolling hills with 160 ft of total elevation change. It is host to one of the few NASCAR Cup Series races each year that are run on road courses.

