Rick Ware Racing: Toyota/Save Mart 350k from Sonoma

RICK WARE RACING

Toyota/Save Mart 350k

Date: July 13, 2025

Event: Toyota/Save Mart 350k (Round 20 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway (1.99-mile, 10-turn road course)

Format: 110 laps, broken into three stages (25 laps/30 laps/55 laps)

Race Winner: Shane van Gisbergen of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Shane van Gisbergen of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 36th, Finished 34th / Running, completed 108 of 110 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (36th with 147 points)

Race Notes:

● Shane Van Gisbergen won the Toyota/Save Mart 350k to score his fourth career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his third of the season and his first at Sonoma. His margin over second-place Chase Briscoe was 1.128 seconds.

● There were six caution periods for a total of 17 laps.

● All but four of the 37 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● William Byron remains the championship leader after Sonoma with a 14-point advantage over second-place Chase Elliott.

Sound Bites:

“We obviously started on our back foot with qualifying yesterday. I missed my marks and didn’t do as good of a job as I should’ve in qualifying, but felt like we did a good job today and had a chance to get track position. We were able to do that and maintain it for the most part, especially on old tires. That’s never an easy task here. We stuck to our strategy all day long, which was to go as long as we could on a run and, unfortunately, especially with a long stop like that where we had an issue, it put us down a lap. Then on top of that, the wheel was left loose during that long stop. So, it was a crummy way to end the day. It would’ve been really nice to log a solid top-20 or top-25 finish today to put Chicago behind us, but it doesn’t always work out the way we want it. But have to give a big thanks to Mighty Fire Breaker and the team for giving me a good piece today. We’ll just regroup, reset and get ready for Dover.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Mighty Fire Breaker Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday, July 20 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. The race begins at 2 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by TNT and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.