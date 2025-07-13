RCR NCS Race Recap: Sonoma Raceway

Hard Battle for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet Team at Sonoma Raceway

Finish: 21st

Start: 33rd

Points: 28th

“It was a hard battle for the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet team today at Sonoma Raceway. We didn’t really have a lot of speed this weekend, but we did make it better. We made some adjustments mid-race, and then those cautions came out at the end of the final stage. I had to go through the grass and lost around 15 spots. We got a couple back there at the end, but it’s not what we wanted. Overall, a decent recovery to come from 33rd to 21st. We’ll keep digging. We’ve had some good Chevrolets the last couple of weekends. Unfortunately, this week we weren’t as good as we’ve been, but we’ll get better.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Chevrolet Team Earn Top-10 Finish at Sonoma Raceway

Finish: 10th

Start: 17th

Points: 15th

“We had to come from behind all day with our zone Chevrolet. On the initial start, our car had no drive or rear lateral in any direction. After falling to the back, crew chief Randall Burnett and the guys made the call for major chassis adjustments to get the rears working. Those adjustments definitely helped. I just wish I could have had that same adjustment again without giving up the track position. We kept working on the balance and in Stage 3, the car was the best it had been. It was simply avoiding wrecks at the end. Proud of the No. 8 team for pushing through and getting a top-10 finish.” -Kyle Busch