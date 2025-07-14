Late-Race Strategy Lifts Berry to Career-Best Road Course Finish at Sonoma

Josh Berry and the No. 21 eero Ford Mustang Dark Horse team used a well-executed late-race strategy to claim a road-course-career-best 13th-place finish in Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. The result surpasses his previous best road course finish of 22nd, which came last season at the Charlotte Roval.

Berry rolled off 25th for the 110-lap race and pitted just before the conclusion of Stage 1, which shuffled him back to 34th at the end of the opening segment.

Following the Stage break, he restarted 22nd and spent most of Stage 2 running solidly inside the top 20 before finishing that segment in 16th.

After another pit stop during the Stage 2 break, Berry took the green flag for the final stage in 30th. Knowing they would need at least one more stop for fuel, crew chief Miles Stanley and the No. 21 team opted to stay out longer than many of their competitors.

The strategy paid off. As others pitted, Berry cycled into ninth before making his final stop with 22 laps remaining. He rejoined the field in 30th but quickly regained track position when a caution flew with 15 laps to go. The eero team stayed out while many others pitted, vaulting Berry back into the top 10.

Despite being on older tires in the closing laps, Berry held his own against a hard-charging field and crossed the finish line in 13th, marking his strongest performance yet on a road course in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The No. 21 team now shifts its focus back to oval racing for next Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.

