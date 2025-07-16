NASCAR at Dover Weekend Schedule and Highlights

NASCAR travels to Dover Motor Speedway this weekend. The ARCA Menards Series kicks off the action Friday evening, followed by the Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 on Saturday.

Sunday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series will close out the weekend activities with the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400. Denny Hamlin is the defending race winner.

The Craftsman Truck Series is off until July 25 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

All times are Eastern.

NASCAR Cup Series Highlights

Richard Petty won the first Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on July 6, 1969, at an average speed of 115.772 mph.

David Pearson won the inaugural pole at Dover in 1969 at a speed of 130.430 mph. He also leads the Cup Series in total poles at Dover with six – 1969, 1973 sweep, 1974, 1975, 1981.

Denny Hamlin leads all active Cup Series drivers in poles at Dover with four (2012, 2013, 2015, 2019).

Kyle Busch leads all active Cup Series drivers at Dover with three wins (2008, 2010, 2017).

The top five active drivers in Dover Cup starts are Kyle Busch (36), Denny Hamlin (34), Joey Logano (28), Brad Keselowski (26) and A.J. Allmendinger (25).

NASCAR Xfinity Series Highlights

The NASCAR Xfinity Series has raced at Dover every season since 1982.

There are five open Playoff spots with seven races left in the regular season.

JR Motorsports has won 10 races this season with six different drivers, setting a series record. The team is also two wins away from 100.

There have only been three teams that have won at least 100 Xfinity Series races. (Joe Gibbs Racing-217, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing-138 and Richard Childress Racing-100).

Chevrolet has won the last 11 races this season and is tied for the longest winning streak by a manufacturer all-time.

Friday, July 18

1:40 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice

Timed/45 minutes

2:40 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying

Impound/Timed/All entries/20 minutes

5 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150

150 Laps/150 Miles on FS1

Post ARCA race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, July 19

11 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice

Timed – Group 1: 25 Minutes/5 Minute Break/Group 2: 25 Minutes

CW App

12:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying

Impound – All Entries/Single Vehicle/2 Laps

CW App

1:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice

Timed – Group 1: 25 Minutes/10 Minute Break/Group 2: 25 Minutes

truTV/PRN/SiriusXM

2:45 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying

Impound – All Entries/Single Vehicle/2 Laps)

truTV/PRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series BetRivers 200

Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 200 Miles

Purse: Purse: $1,651,939

CW/PRN/SiriusXM

Post Xfinity Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, July 20

2 p.m.: Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Stages 120/250/400 Laps = 400 Miles

Purse: $11,055,250

TNT Sports/HBO Max/PRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass