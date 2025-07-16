Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesWeekend ScheduleXFINITY Series
Denny Hamlin in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway on April 28, 2024 Photo by J.ames Gilbert for Getty Images

NASCAR at Dover Weekend Schedule and Highlights

By Angie Campbell
2 Minute Read

NASCAR travels to Dover Motor Speedway this weekend. The ARCA Menards Series kicks off the action Friday evening, followed by the Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 on Saturday.

Sunday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series will close out the weekend activities with the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400. Denny Hamlin is the defending race winner.

The Craftsman Truck Series is off until July 25 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

All times are Eastern.

NASCAR Cup Series Highlights

Richard Petty won the first Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on July 6, 1969, at an average speed of 115.772 mph.

David Pearson won the inaugural pole at Dover in 1969 at a speed of 130.430 mph. He also leads the Cup Series in total poles at Dover with six – 1969, 1973 sweep, 1974, 1975, 1981.

Denny Hamlin leads all active Cup Series drivers in poles at Dover with four (2012, 2013, 2015, 2019).

Kyle Busch leads all active Cup Series drivers at Dover with three wins (2008, 2010, 2017).

The top five active drivers in Dover Cup starts are Kyle Busch (36), Denny Hamlin (34), Joey Logano (28), Brad Keselowski (26) and A.J. Allmendinger (25).

NASCAR Xfinity Series Highlights

The NASCAR Xfinity Series has raced at Dover every season since 1982.

There are five open Playoff spots with seven races left in the regular season.

JR Motorsports has won 10 races this season with six different drivers, setting a series record. The team is also two wins away from 100.

There have only been three teams that have won at least 100 Xfinity Series races. (Joe Gibbs Racing-217, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing-138 and Richard Childress Racing-100).

Chevrolet has won the last 11 races this season and is tied for the longest winning streak by a manufacturer all-time.

Friday, July 18

1:40 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice
Timed/45 minutes
2:40 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying
Impound/Timed/All entries/20 minutes
5 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150
150 Laps/150 Miles on FS1
Post ARCA race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, July 19

11 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice
Timed – Group 1: 25 Minutes/5 Minute Break/Group 2: 25 Minutes
CW App

12:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying
Impound – All Entries/Single Vehicle/2 Laps
CW App

1:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice
Timed – Group 1: 25 Minutes/10 Minute Break/Group 2: 25 Minutes
truTV/PRN/SiriusXM

2:45 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying
Impound – All Entries/Single Vehicle/2 Laps)
truTV/PRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series BetRivers 200
Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 200 Miles
Purse: Purse: $1,651,939
CW/PRN/SiriusXM
Post Xfinity Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, July 20

2 p.m.: Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Stages 120/250/400 Laps = 400 Miles
Purse: $11,055,250
TNT Sports/HBO Max/PRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
Joey Logano to make 600th Cup career start at Dover

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Dover Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:27
Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen dominates Sonoma for third Cup victory of 2025
03:19
Video thumbnail
Zilisch holds off van Gisbergen Xfinity Series win at Sonoma
01:29
Video thumbnail
Weekend schedule and highlights for NASCAR at Sonoma
01:30

Latest articles

Front Row Motorsports: Dover Motor Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Official Release -
Zane Smith heads to Dover, Delaware this weekend to take on the Dover Motor Speedway.
Read more

Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Dover Motor Speedway

Official Release -
Kaulig Racing welcomed new partner Big Sipz to the team at Sonoma Raceway with the No. 16 Chevrolet team and AJ Allmendinger.
Read more

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Dover

Official Release -
With Chase Elliott running third and William Byron eighth at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, Hendrick Motorsports remains the only organization to place at least one car in the top 10 of every event in 2025.
Read more

High-Risk Car Accidents: A Driver’s Guide to Staying Safe

SM -
Learn the most dangerous car crash types and how to stay safe with expert prevention tips for drivers.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category