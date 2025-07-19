Featured StoriesRC XFINITYXFINITY Series
Photo by Sean Gardner | Getty Images

Taylor Gray captures third career Xfinity Series pole at Dover

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

Taylor Gray will lead the field to green for the Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway Saturday afternoon. It is the third career pole for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

He was 29th in practice and commented on the adjustments the team made before the qualifying session.

“Unloading off the truck, we just missed some travel stuff a little bit, and we were really hard in the splitter and worked throughout practice to make our car better.” Gray added, “I’m super proud of all my guys at Joe Gibbs Racing, obviously just super proud of the turnaround we had”.

Nick Sanchez will join him on the front row, followed by Connor Zilisch, Brandon Jones, and Ross Chastain to round out the top five.

Starting Lineup – Xfinity Series at Dover

PosNoDriverTeamTimeSpeed
154Taylor Gray #Operation 300 Toyota23.578152.685
248Nick Sanchez #Big Machine Label Group Chevrolet23.673152.072
388Connor Zilisch #Carolina Carports Chevrolet23.753151.56
420Brandon JonesMenards/Schultz Toyota23.766151.477
59Ross Chastain(i)Acceptance Insurance Chevrolet23.787151.343
619Aric AlmirolaYoung Life Toyota23.794151.299
77Justin AllgaierRegistix Chevrolet23.835151.038
818William Sawalich #Soundgear Toyota23.841151
925Harrison BurtonMorton Buildings Ford23.884150.729
1027Jeb BurtonFasTrack Auto Transport Chevrolet23.889150.697
110Sheldon CreedFriends of Jaclyn Ford23.916150.527
122Jesse LoveWhelen Chevrolet23.927150.458
1341Sam MayerAudibel Ford23.948150.326
141Carson Kvapil #Bass Pro Shops/Clarience Tech Chevrolet23.949150.319
1521Austin HillTitan Risk Solutions Chevrolet23.956150.276
1632Rajah Caruth(i)Events DC Chevrolet24150
178Sammy SmithPilot Chevrolet24.024149.85
1899Matt DiBenedettoViking Motorsports Chevrolet24.024149.85
1939Ryan SiegSci Aps Ford24.135149.161
2026Dean Thompson #Thompson Pipe Group/Legends Toyota24.135149.161
2117Jake FinchHendrickCars.com Chevrolet24.14149.13
2245Lavar ScottMongoose Power Solutions Chevrolet24.192148.81
2344Brennan PooleClark’s/CW & Sons Chevrolet24.205148.73
2431Blaine PerkinsWerner Chevrolet24.206148.723
2570Leland HoneymanLH Construction Chevrolet24.221148.631
2642Anthony AlfredoLanita Specialized Chevrolet24.227148.595
274Parker RetzlaffFix Your Lid Chevrolet24.235148.545
2851Jeremy ClementsBG Crane Services/Alliance Chevrolet24.249148.46
2911Josh WilliamsAlloy Employer Services Chevrolet24.309148.093
3010Daniel Dye #Champion Container Chevrolet24.374147.698
3116Christian Eckes #Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic Chevrolet24.438147.312
3224Ryan TruexNew Jersey State Police Toyota24.441147.293
3391Josh BilickiRita’s Italian Ice ChevroletOwner Points146.843
3471Ryan EllisEnglert/Sila Services ChevroletOwner Points146.753
3528Kyle SiegIMS FordOwner Points146.027
365Kaz Grala(i)Ferguson ChevroletOwner Points145.625
3714Garrett SmithleyCamp Barnes ChevroletOwner Points144.893
387Nick LeitzDexerDry.com ChevroletOwner Points0

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Outlook

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Dover Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:27
Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen dominates Sonoma for third Cup victory of 2025
03:19
Video thumbnail
Zilisch holds off van Gisbergen Xfinity Series win at Sonoma
01:29
Video thumbnail
Weekend schedule and highlights for NASCAR at Sonoma
01:30

Latest articles

CHEVROLET NCS AT DOVER: Chase Elliott Media Availability Quotes

Official Release -
With precipitation forcing the cancellation of the NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying session at Dover Motor Speedway, the starting lineup for tomorrow’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will be set by the rulebook
Read more

Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCS Dover Quotes – Denny Hamlin – 07.19.25

Official Release -
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin was made available to the media on Saturday prior to practice for the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Dover Motor Speedway.
Read more

Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCS Dover Quotes – Tyler Reddick – 07.19.25

Official Release -
23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick was made available to the media on Saturday prior to practice for the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Dover Motor Speedway.
Read more

CHEVROLET NCS AT DOVER: Kyle Busch Media Availability Quotes

Official Release -
 Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, met with the media in advance of the NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying session at Dover Motor Speedway.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category