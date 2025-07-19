Taylor Gray captures third career Xfinity Series pole at Dover

Taylor Gray will lead the field to green for the Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway Saturday afternoon. It is the third career pole for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

He was 29th in practice and commented on the adjustments the team made before the qualifying session.

“Unloading off the truck, we just missed some travel stuff a little bit, and we were really hard in the splitter and worked throughout practice to make our car better.” Gray added, “I’m super proud of all my guys at Joe Gibbs Racing, obviously just super proud of the turnaround we had”.

Nick Sanchez will join him on the front row, followed by Connor Zilisch, Brandon Jones, and Ross Chastain to round out the top five.

Starting Lineup – Xfinity Series at Dover