Taylor Gray captures third career Xfinity Series pole at Dover

Taylor Gray will lead the field to green for the Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway Saturday afternoon. It is the third career pole for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.
He was 29th in practice and commented on the adjustments the team made before the qualifying session.
“Unloading off the truck, we just missed some travel stuff a little bit, and we were really hard in the splitter and worked throughout practice to make our car better.” Gray added, “I’m super proud of all my guys at Joe Gibbs Racing, obviously just super proud of the turnaround we had”.
Nick Sanchez will join him on the front row, followed by Connor Zilisch, Brandon Jones, and Ross Chastain to round out the top five.
Starting Lineup – Xfinity Series at Dover
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Speed
|1
|54
|Taylor Gray #
|Operation 300 Toyota
|23.578
|152.685
|2
|48
|Nick Sanchez #
|Big Machine Label Group Chevrolet
|23.673
|152.072
|3
|88
|Connor Zilisch #
|Carolina Carports Chevrolet
|23.753
|151.56
|4
|20
|Brandon Jones
|Menards/Schultz Toyota
|23.766
|151.477
|5
|9
|Ross Chastain(i)
|Acceptance Insurance Chevrolet
|23.787
|151.343
|6
|19
|Aric Almirola
|Young Life Toyota
|23.794
|151.299
|7
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|Registix Chevrolet
|23.835
|151.038
|8
|18
|William Sawalich #
|Soundgear Toyota
|23.841
|151
|9
|25
|Harrison Burton
|Morton Buildings Ford
|23.884
|150.729
|10
|27
|Jeb Burton
|FasTrack Auto Transport Chevrolet
|23.889
|150.697
|11
|0
|Sheldon Creed
|Friends of Jaclyn Ford
|23.916
|150.527
|12
|2
|Jesse Love
|Whelen Chevrolet
|23.927
|150.458
|13
|41
|Sam Mayer
|Audibel Ford
|23.948
|150.326
|14
|1
|Carson Kvapil #
|Bass Pro Shops/Clarience Tech Chevrolet
|23.949
|150.319
|15
|21
|Austin Hill
|Titan Risk Solutions Chevrolet
|23.956
|150.276
|16
|32
|Rajah Caruth(i)
|Events DC Chevrolet
|24
|150
|17
|8
|Sammy Smith
|Pilot Chevrolet
|24.024
|149.85
|18
|99
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Viking Motorsports Chevrolet
|24.024
|149.85
|19
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|Sci Aps Ford
|24.135
|149.161
|20
|26
|Dean Thompson #
|Thompson Pipe Group/Legends Toyota
|24.135
|149.161
|21
|17
|Jake Finch
|HendrickCars.com Chevrolet
|24.14
|149.13
|22
|45
|Lavar Scott
|Mongoose Power Solutions Chevrolet
|24.192
|148.81
|23
|44
|Brennan Poole
|Clark’s/CW & Sons Chevrolet
|24.205
|148.73
|24
|31
|Blaine Perkins
|Werner Chevrolet
|24.206
|148.723
|25
|70
|Leland Honeyman
|LH Construction Chevrolet
|24.221
|148.631
|26
|42
|Anthony Alfredo
|Lanita Specialized Chevrolet
|24.227
|148.595
|27
|4
|Parker Retzlaff
|Fix Your Lid Chevrolet
|24.235
|148.545
|28
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|BG Crane Services/Alliance Chevrolet
|24.249
|148.46
|29
|11
|Josh Williams
|Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet
|24.309
|148.093
|30
|10
|Daniel Dye #
|Champion Container Chevrolet
|24.374
|147.698
|31
|16
|Christian Eckes #
|Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic Chevrolet
|24.438
|147.312
|32
|24
|Ryan Truex
|New Jersey State Police Toyota
|24.441
|147.293
|33
|91
|Josh Bilicki
|Rita’s Italian Ice Chevrolet
|Owner Points
|146.843
|34
|71
|Ryan Ellis
|Englert/Sila Services Chevrolet
|Owner Points
|146.753
|35
|28
|Kyle Sieg
|IMS Ford
|Owner Points
|146.027
|36
|5
|Kaz Grala(i)
|Ferguson Chevrolet
|Owner Points
|145.625
|37
|14
|Garrett Smithley
|Camp Barnes Chevrolet
|Owner Points
|144.893
|38
|7
|Nick Leitz
|DexerDry.com Chevrolet
|Owner Points
|0