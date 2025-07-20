NASCAR Cup Series

RCR NCS Race Recap: Dover Motor Speedway

Solid Day for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumara) Chevrolet Team at Dover Motor Speedway

Finish: 15th
Start: 23rd
Points: 28th

“We probably should have run about 20th all day so pretty decent finish at Dover Motor Speedway in the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumara) Chevrolet considering that. We started 23rd and ran right around there until crew chief Richard Boswell made a call mid race to stay out during a pit stop cycle to earn us some track position. It’s amazing how much better our Chevy’s handling was in clean air. After the rain delay, we decided to stay out again and took a gamble that we would be able to hang onto the top-10 and maybe even leave with a top-five finish. We just didn’t have enough at the end on old tires and ended up 15th. We have to get more out of our race cars. We all want more. We’ll keep at it.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Team Earn 11th-Place Finish at Dover Motor Speedway

Finish: 11th
Start: 10th
Points: 15th

“Strong start to the race for our Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen team today at Dover Motor Speedway. We just needed more at the end of the race. We were pretty neutral to start. By Stage 2, it was easy for the right rear to push through the right front when rubber built. Our balance switched to wrecking loose and our Chevy wasn’t in the track. It was way different from the start of the race. We salvaged what we could. We’ll regroup and continue to push for a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs.” -Kyle Busch

