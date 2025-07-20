Hamlin wins the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover

After nearly an hour-long rain delay and multiple late-race restarts, Denny Hamlin survived and captured the win in Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway by 0.310 of a second over Chase Briscoe.

“It is awesome. That is what is so gratifying; is you struggle at it, and you put in work, and you see results from it. That is what motivates me every day, but it wouldn’t be possible without our great partners – Progressive, Toyota, Sport Clips, National Debt Relief, King’s Hawaiian, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Coca-Cola, Jordan Brand, Shady Rays, and Logitech G.”

The win was also Hamlin’s fourth win of the season, 58th Cup Series win of his career, and the 197th Cup Series win for Toyota.

Chase Briscoe finished second for the second straight week in his Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE.

“I thought we were going to have a good shot coming into (turns) one and two. I didn’t think he was going to be able to do that. I almost cleared him off of (turn) two. I thought I timed it right, so I was going to clear him going into (turn) three, just because I had the lane you typically want to be in. He was able to hang right there – another two or three inches, and I thought I was going to win the race. He did a great job, obviously there is a reason that guy has won nearly 60-something Cup races. Glad that we were able to have a good finish. Obviously would have loved to win the race but we had a fifth-to-10th place car, and we ended up second, so a lot to be proud of with our Bass Pro Shops Toyota. I’m looking forward to going home next week.”

Alex Bowman finished third in his Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet.

“I feel like we were better than where we ended up, but with a poor day at Sonoma, I had to start deep in the field. I couldn’t get clean air, and then we got shuffled around a little bit on some of the short runs. But overall, we had a really good No. 48 Ally Chevrolet all day. Proud of everyone at Hendrick Motorsports. I’ve been a little bit sick and my cool shirt decided it wanted a Sunday off, so I’m really hot and really tire, but certainly, it was a really good day for our team.”

Kyle Larson in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet finished fourth.

“We had a good No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet today. It was just tough starting in the back, and we just kind of had to work slowly at it all day long. On the long runs here, you just have to be really patient, and that’s how we were today. It’s good to get a top-five finish and get back on the horse there. Hopefully, we can string together some good runs now.”

Ty Gibbs in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry XSE finished fifth. Gibbs has also advanced to the finale of the In-Season Tournament, where he will face Ty Dillon, with the highest finisher winning one million dollars.

“I’m glad we got to go back racing here in Dover. Great finish for us. Good day. I wish we could have had a little more track position. It was so hard to pass there. Thank you to Monster Energy, SAIA, Toyota – everyone that helps me out.”

The race featured eight caution flags for 50 laps, and 20 of the 37 drivers finished on the lead lap.

After Dover, Chase Elliott is the new championship leader by 16 points over second-place William Byron, 38 over Kyle Larson, 39 over Denny Hamlin, and 62 over Tyler Reddick.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Championship Round – Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG on Sunday, July 27th at 2:00 pm ET on TNT.

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 21

Race Results for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 – Sunday, July 20, 2025

Dover Motor Speedway – Dover, DE – 1. – Mile Concrete

Total Race Length – 407 Laps – 407. Miles