Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCS Dover Post-Race Report – 07.20.25

HAMLIN SCORES ANOTHER DOVER VICTORY

Ty Gibbs advances to finale of the In-Season Tournament

DOVER, Del. (July 20, 2025) – Denny Hamlin survived a near hour-long rain delay and multiple late-race restarts to earn his series-leading fourth win of the season and 58th Cup Series of his career. It is also the 197th Cup Series win for Toyota.

Hamlin led three Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas inside the top-five with Chase Briscoe coming home in second for the second straight week, while Ty Gibbs finished fifth. With the fifth-place finish, Gibbs has advanced to the finale of the In-Season Tournament where he will face Ty Dillon with the highest finisher winning one million dollars.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Dover Motor Speedway

Race 21 of 36 – 400 miles, 400 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, DENNY HAMLIN

2nd, CHASE BRISCOE

3rd, Alex Bowman*

4th, Kyle Larson*

5th, TY GIBBS

7th, BUBBA WALLACE

12th, TYLER REDDICK

18th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

21st, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

24th, RILEY HERBST

27th, ERIK JONES

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Progressive Insurance Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

Can you talk about getting the win here?

“It is awesome. That is what is so gratifying, is you struggle at it, and you put in work, and you see results from it. That is what motivates me every day, but it wouldn’t be possible without our great partners – Progressive, Toyota, Sport Clips, National Debt Relief, King’s Hawaiian, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Coca-Cola, Jordan Brand, Shady Rays and Logitech G.”

How difficult are the restarts here at Dover?

“It is so hard. I had to hold off those tires from C. Bell (Christopher Bell) and others. We definitely had the oldest tires in the field on those last few restarts but got good restarts. The last one – Chase (Briscoe) actually did an amazing job, holding right there with me. Made me really nervous that he was going to clear me off of turn two, but man we fought back. I love that we didn’t let this one slip away. This one would have hurt.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

Could you take us through that final restart?

“Yeah, honestly, I thought I was going to win the race. I was able to stay just beside him into (turn) one. I thought we were going to have a good shot coming into (turns) one and two. I didn’t think he was going to be able to do that. I almost cleared him off of (turn) two. I thought I timed it right, so I was going to clear him going into (turn) three, just because I had the lane you typically want to be in. He was able to hang right there – another two or three inches and I thought I was going to win the race. He did a great job, obviously there is a reason that guy has won nearly 60-something Cup races. Glad that we were able to have a good finish. Obviously would have loved to win the race but we had a fifth-to-10th place car and we ended up second, so a lot to be proud of with our Bass Pro Shops Toyota. I’m looking forward to going home next week.”

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

How hard did you have to work for this finish?

“I’m glad we got to go back racing here in Dover. Great finish for us. Good day – I wish we could have had a little more track position. It was so hard to pass there. Thank you to Monster Energy, SAIA, Toyota – everyone that helps me out.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 18th

Can you talk about your race?

“It is refreshing to have speed again in our Rheem Camry. We haven’t had pace, but today we were able to lead laps and get stage points and we won a stage. That is something that I’m super excited about, even though I made mistakes and I spun out when I probably shouldn’t have spun out. We were going for the win, and if we keep bringing speed like that to the race track, then we are going to be just fine. It has been a long time coming. I haven’t scored stage points in a long time, let alone won a stage.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.