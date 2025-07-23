TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Indianapolis

﻿TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

Back-to-back trips to the Midwest will see all three NASCAR national touring series first pay a visit to the city deemed the “Racing Capital of the World” of Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Cup and Xfinity Series will compete for the chance to kiss the iconic bricks of Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), with the weekend highlighted by NASCAR’s premiere series in the Brickyard 400 – the third crown jewel event of the season. For the Truck Series, a nearly one-month break in competition will end with a night under the lights at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP) to mark the three-race countdown in the series’ regular season. ﻿

Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis Motor Speedway holds the prestige as one of the most historic venues in all of motorsports – playing host to a variety of racing disciplines including NASCAR, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The 2.5-mile oval is famously known for being the home for a pair of crown jewel races – the Indianapolis 500 and the Brickyard 400 – with Chevrolet holding the honor as the only manufacturer that competes in both events.

Chevrolet has earned a trip to victory lane in 18 of the 28 NASCAR Cup Series races held on the 2.5-mile Indiana oval – dating back to the series’ inaugural event in 1994 that saw NASCAR Hall of Famer, Jeff Gordon, pick up his first of five triumphs at the track. A bulk of Chevrolet’s wins on the famed oval came between the time span of 2003 – 2014 when the manufacturer earned a record-setting 12 consecutive wins. Most recently, it was Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson that added onto Chevrolet’s winning ways in the “Racing Capital of the World” when the 32-year-old Elk Grove, California, native kissed the bricks for the first time in his career in the series’ return to the track’s oval configuration. Larson is one of just three active drivers with an IMS oval victory to his name, with his fellow Chevrolet teammate, Kyle Busch, leading the way as a two-time winner at the venue.

Jeff Gordon

No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

1994 Brickyard 400

Kyle Larson

No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2024 Brickyard 400



COLLECTING CROWN JEWELS

Crown jewel races have fared well for the Chevrolet camp in the NASAR Cup Series’ Next Gen era, with the manufacturer entering the weekend with wins in seven of the 12 crown jewel events held since the debut of the car at the beginning of the 2022 season. With the return of the Brickyard 400 last season, Chevrolet is the only manufacturer to have earned at least one victory in each of the sport’s four crown jewel races in the Next Gen era, with the Bowtie brigade also owning three DAYTONA 500 wins (2023-2025), two Southern 500 wins (2022, 2023), and one Coca-Cola 600 win (2025).

All-Time Crown Jewel Leaders

Jeff Gordon is no stranger to success in NASCAR’ crown jewel events, with the career Chevrolet driver paving the way with 17 all-time wins throughout his storied career. The four-time Cup Series champion is one of just four drivers in NASCAR history to have earned at least one victory in all four events – joining the likes of Jimmie Johnson (12), Kevin Harvick (eight) and Dale Earnhardt Sr. (eight). Among those actively competing, seven of the 15 past crown jewel winners come from the Chevrolet camp – led by Kyle Busch, who sits second on the list with four triumphs.

A CINDERLLA STORY CONTINUES

In yet another late-race battle, Kaulig Racing’s Ty Dillon took the checkered flag at Dover Motor Speedway just one position ahead of his matchup, John H. Nemechek, to earn his spot into the championship round of NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge. The 33-year-old Welcome, North Carolina, native entered the inaugural bracket challenge as the 32nd seed and faced a battle with the top seeded driver, Denny Hamlin, in the opening round at EchoPark Automotive Speedway. With a massive upset under his belt, Dillon has carried the momentum throughout the duration of the In-Season Challenge – going on to knockout former Cup Series champion, Brad Keselowski, in the Chicago Street Race one week later. With a quartet of upsets, Dillon and the No. 10 Kaulig Racing team will represent Chevrolet in the championship round in Sunday’s 400-mile race – facing Toyota’s Ty Gibbs for a shot at the one-million-dollar grand prize.



PAGING A NEW POINTS LEADER

It’s been an exceptional summer stretch for Chase Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team – earning results no worse than sixth in five of the last six races. With a 48-point day at the “Monster Mile”, Elliott was able to make the jump into the top position of the NASCAR Cup Series points standings for the first time this season – heading into the final five-race stretch of the regular season with a 16-point lead over his fellow Hendrick Motorsports teammate, William Byron. Elliott has been one of the most consistent drivers thus far this season, with the 29-year-old Dawsonville, Georgia, native being the only driver to tally top-20 results in each of the 21 points-paying races.

ONE AWAY FROM 100

Connor Zilisch continues to make a statement as a true championship contender – becoming the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ first four-time winner of the season by taking the checkered flag in the rain-shortened annual appearance at Dover Motor Speedway. The ‘Rookie of the Year’ contender delivered Chevrolet its 18th victory in 20 Xfinity Series races this season, while also extending the manufacturer’s active win streak to 12-straight in the division heading into the Indianapolis race weekend. Among those victories includes 11 by JR Motorsports, with the Chevrolet organization now sitting just one win away from its 100th all-time win in the division. This would be the second Chevrolet organization that could hit the milestone feat this season, with Richard Childress Racing hitting the 100-win mark at Martinsville Speedway in April.

ENFINGER EYEING PLAYOFF TICKET

Refreshed from a three-week break, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ramps up its regular season competition once again to take on the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday evening. Seven full-time drivers have punched their ticket into the postseason with a win, including three from the Chevrolet camp (McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s Tyler Ankrum and Daniel Hemric; Spire Motorsports’ Rajah Caruth) – leaving just three spots remaining to complete the series’ playoff field. Among those drivers still seeking a trip to victory lane this season includes veteran driver Grant Enfinger, who sits ninth in the playoff rankings and 64-points above the cutline. Hungrier than ever to make his return to victory lane, IRP is a familiar place where Enfinger has been able to capitalize on playoff pressure. In 2022, the Fairhope, Alabama, native snatched the lead during an overtime finish to break a 38-race winless streak and earn a spot in the second round of the playoffs.

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 21 NASCAR Cup Series races complete:

Wins: 9

Poles: 10

Laps Led: 2,712

Top-Fives: 44

Top-10s: 92

Stage Wins: 20

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 20 NASCAR Xfinity Series races complete:

Wins: 18

Poles: 12

Laps Led: 2,443

Top-Fives: 68

Top-10s: 129

Stage Wins: 28

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 15 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races complete:

Wins: 6

Poles: 2

Laps Led: 854

Top-Fives: 35

Top-10s: 71

Stage Wins: 7

BOWTIE BULLETS:

﻿· Chevrolet will serve as the official pace vehicle for the doubleheader event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with the Corvette Stingray pacing the NASCAR Xfinity Series in Saturday’s Pennzoil 250 and the Blazer EV SS pacing the NASCAR Cup Series in Sunday’s Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG.

· Victories by active Chevrolet drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Kyle Busch – two wins (2016, 2015)

Kyle Larson – one win (2024)

· In 28 NASCAR Cup Series races on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, Chevrolet has earned 18 victories – a record more than double the next leading manufacturer, Ford, with six victories. Of those victories includes a streak of 12-straight, recorded between Aug. 2003 – July 2014.

· Chevrolet leads the way in crown jewel wins in the NASCAR Cup Series’ Next Gen era, with five different drivers earning a combined seven wins in 12 crown jewel races. Chevrolet is the only manufacturer to have earned at least one victory in each of the sport’s four crown jewel races in the Next Gen era with three DAYTONA 500 wins (2023-2025), two Southern 500 wins (2022, 2023), one Brickyard 400 win (2024) and one Coca-Cola 600 win (2025).

· With Connor Zilisch’s win at Dover Motor Speedway, Chevrolet carries a double-digit win streak of 12 consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series wins this season. The victory – Chevrolet’s 18th in 20 Xfinity Series races this season – have been earned by 10 drivers from four different Chevrolet organizations.

· Chevrolet has earned at least half of the top-10 finishing results in 12 of the 21 points-paying races thus far this season, including a season-high seven top-10 finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

· In 129 points-paying races in the Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 61 victories – a winning percentage of 47.3%.

· With its 43 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, and 875 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

﻿Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

A little bit different look for your car this weekend, right?

“One thing for sure about the Busch Light Lime car this weekend is my spotters won’t have any issues finding it on the track. It’s a nice, bright car and Busch Light Lime is a very refreshing flavor to have here in the hot summer. It has been fun driving the different fruit themed cars. The fans are very vocal about their thoughts regarding Busch Light Apple which is fun. I think they’re really going to like Busch Light Lime.”

How do you like racing on the oval at Indy?

“I like racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway no matter if the track layout is a road course or the oval. Obviously, the oval is more traditional there versus the road course. But whatever the layout is, I just want to run well there and get the opportunity to kiss the bricks.”

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

What are your expectations going back to Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

“Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been good for our No. 3 Get Bioethanol team. We’ve been able to have solid races in the past. Last year, we had a pretty good qualifying effort starting 11th. I’m excited to get there. Speed is something I like. That track is very line-sensitive to trying to hit your marks as precisely as you can. You’re looking for those white lines and just trying to put the car in the perfect place. From our standpoint, we should have a good Chevrolet going from Richard Childress Racing, and ECR engines always run well on those types of tracks. It’s always good to have straightaway speed on a track that’s tough to pass at.”

You’ve won two out of the four Crown Jewel races on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. How special would it be to get another one in the Brickyard 400?

“It would be huge for me and everyone at Richard Childress Racing to win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It’s been a few years since Paul Menard won in 2011. I think only four or five drivers have won all four in the past, and it would be special to add one more to that list.”

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Larson on pulling double duty at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend:

“[The Xfinity Series] still produces exciting racing, and I love to get in there and race with those younger guys. Hopefully give them a glimpse of what it might take once you get to the Cup Series because a lot of them are very well capable of being Cup Series drivers. I look forward to getting back out there again this weekend, thanks to Rick Hendrick and HENDRICKCARS.COM for adding this race to the schedule and asking me to be a part of it. Indianapolis Motor Speedway is full of prestige and it was cool to win the Brickyard 400 there last year and I would love to have a good run with the Xfinity Series team this weekend and hopefully cap it off with a win on Sunday.”

Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

What makes racing at Indianapolis so meaningful to you?

“I’m looking forward to racing in my home state this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It’s always great going back to Indianapolis. Track position is always at a premium at Indianapolis because it’s so tough to pass. We’ve got a really cool paint scheme so that’s another piece I’m looking forward to. It’s always fun when our partners do something unique and explore non-traditional ways to activate their sponsorships. Gainbridge and Group 1001 are always on the leading edge when it comes to thinking outside the box and innovating across multiple sports platforms. Racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is always special but, for a kid from Indiana, being able to represent Gainbridge and TEDSports Indianapolis is a big deal. Our entire team is looking forward to the weekend and eager for the opportunity to make everyone proud.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

What expectations do you have of going into the Brickyard 400 this weekend?

“I love coming to Indianapolis Motor Speedway. I’ve had a lot of success over the years and have won the Brickyard 400 twice. We should have won it in 2017 and got wrecked out on a late restart. The Chevrolet camp has been really fast over the years. I think we should be pretty close heading into Sunday. We had a fast No. 8 Chevrolet last year at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. We were right there in the top 5 coming down on the closing laps, and Kyle Larson stole the win, so we want to improve this weekend and get a win.”

How would you assess your season so far?

“It is not due to a lack of effort. Everybody at Richard Childress Racing is working as hard as they can to figure it out, looking at all the notes to find out where the speed is at. The balance and drivability of the cars have been good this year, and we’ve had good improvements over the last couple months.”

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Elliott on what winning at Indianapolis would mean to him:

“This race has always been important because it was one of the few races that I was old enough to be around that dad (Bill Elliott) had won. So I think because of that, it’s always been just a little more special than the rest. And certainly, one of the few wins that I was around for. But more than that, it was the only marquee, major if you will, win that I was around for. So, it’s always been really special. I always knew how much that race meant to him. And you know because of that, I’ve always had a lot of admiration for the event. It’s always been something in my mind that I would love to match and be able to share that moment with the shoe on the other foot. I feel like that would be really, really cool.”

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Byron on moving on from Dover Motor Speedway to Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

“Last weekend is a tough one. We ran basically in the top five all day just to get involved in someone else’s mess at the end. It sucks but we have to move on and focus on Indy now. We obviously have the speed, just need the finishes at this point. I think we’ve shown how strong we are with having no practice in Dover and running up front all day. We have a long practice this weekend since we’re back on the oval which will be nice to really get the car dialed in.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

“We’re headed to Indy this weekend and I’m excited to get on track with the Rate Chevrolet. My guys have been working hard in the shop all week and we’re focused on qualifying better to give us a good shot at a win on Sunday.”

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Bowman on riding a hot streak into Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

“We’ve had a good stretch lately, and Dover (Motor Speedway) was another step in the right direction for our team. Indy hasn’t been our strongest track, but with the way we’ve been running, I feel like we’re in a position to keep building on this momentum and have a solid weekend at The Brickyard.”

Jesse Love, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

The Brickyard 400 is one of the marquee events for the NASCAR Cup Series. What will it mean to be a part of the starting field for this race?

“I have been to Indy a few times and I have watched the Indy 500. I always thought that was the coolest race in the world. I always loved going to Indy. It’s not my favorite racetrack to drive, but it’s the coolest race track I think there is because of the history and because of the Indy 500.”

This will be your fourth Cup Series start, all having come this season. What have you learned about the NextGen cars during your first three starts?

“Learning about the cars and what balance I need in the car, how to race, some of my strengths and weaknesses, too.”

You have one previous start on the Brickyard oval, albeit in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. What was that experience like? Did you learn things that will be applicable this weekend? And anything you can bring to this weekend from your previous three Cup Series starts this season on intermediate tracks?

“I crashed on lap one (of last year’s Xfinity Series race), so not really. I drove the car without the right-front fender on it, but I still feel like I have an understanding of what the racing is like there, so I kind of have a good idea of what the weekend is going to look like and what the race will be like. (Otherwise,) I feel like Indy is its own racetrack. There’s nothing else like it or even similar to it.”

How are you preparing for double duty this weekend at Indianapolis? How much does the extra seat time help for Sunday?

“I think it helps. I’m going to have to prepare a little more. It’s basically double the prep. I’m going to have to be a little more nitty-gritty on the Cup side because I obviously don’t race those cars as much as I do on the Xfinity side.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

You’ve won on the road course at Indianapolis, but you’re still in search of the elusive victory on the oval. How much would it mean to you as a driver to win on the traditional layout?

“It would be unbelievable. It’s hard to put into words. I’m a traditionalist when it comes to motorsports history and crown jewels, and I’m so thankful to have won at Indianapolis. There’s nothing cooler than kissing the bricks. I’ll cherish that moment forever with my family. But to me, that’s not a Brickyard win. We won on the road course — the Indy Road Course — which is awesome. But it’s not the Indy 500 and it’s not the Brickyard 400. You can only win those races on the oval. That’s a separate piece of history. A separate win. Separate everything. It’s like the Southern 500, Bristol Night Race, and Coca-Cola 600. It’s a crown jewel that we haven’t won yet — even though we’ve won at Indianapolis.

﻿It’d be super important and awesome. I came into this sport as a road racer. Nobody really knew that, but I knew it would be my strength. It took a long time for it to actually be my strength. A lot of that was equipment. In my mind, I always said if I could win at Bristol or Martinsville — a place like that — that would really stamp my mark as a NASCAR guy. Not the road courses or superspeedways. I still haven’t done that. The Gateway pole — last year or maybe the year before — was one of those cool moments. Then we got a pole at Las Vegas this year. That was awesome, too. Now that I’m in cars with more speed and opportunities, those feel like real chances to add to that list of crown jewels. So, I’m excited about that potential and continuing to try to add wins and do it at some of those iconic places.”

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Indianapolis is an iconic venue across all forms of motorsports. What does it mean to you to get to race at The Brickyard?

“I just love everything about Indy. I’ve raced quarter midgets in the parking lot, right behind the suites and, I’ve won there a few times. I think it’d be super cool to be the first to win the quarter midget race and the Cup race. And then if I can do that, maybe try the Indy 500 and the BC39. I just love that track so much. I want to win every race that runs there, even the Xfinity Series race. I want to sweep them all there at some point in my career. It’s always been one of my favorite tracks to think about, dream about. The feeling you get when you roll into that place is really hard to describe. It’s iconic. But it’s also a very difficult track and can lead to a lot of frustration. I remember the first 10 laps of practice last year, we were first in 10-lap average, and I think it was just because I was the only one out there pretending I was running the final 10 laps of the Indy 500. I was just sitting there smiling the whole time, almost touching the wall on exit. You know, just being me, being aggressive. I was having a lot of fun out there which is sometimes rare. It can be hard to get out of that competitive mindset and just go have fun, but it’s really easy to do at Indy because it’s one of those places that I dreamed of racing at and now I’m there.”

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

It’s been a big change for you in a short period of time and now we are over halfway through the 2025 NASCAR schedule – are you still enjoying the journey?

“It’s an intense calendar and the schedule is crazy! The prep that we do every week is so intense. Every week there is something to do, something to learn, something to improve, simulator and prep time. It fills my days up pretty quick, but I love this sport. I’m really enjoying myself and I’m really loving all the new challenges. Every single week it’s something different. It’s been a really fun journey so far.”

You have three wins now, are you allowing yourself to think about the Playoffs and what it could mean for you?

“Yes and no. We are continuing to build and keep the momentum going in the right direction. There are a few weeks to go until the playoffs so I need to keep learning and getting better on certain tracks and then hopefully we will have a good chance once it (playoffs) starts.”

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Are you glad NASCAR is back on the oval at Indy?

“Indianapolis and Daytona are two tracks that when you come in the tunnel you get chills. The is so much history at Indianapolis and so many great drivers have raced there. You almost have to remind yourself to focus on not get caught up in all the history. Winning here would be so exciting and something you would talk about the rest of your life.”

What are the keys to victory this weekend?

“We are going to have to quickly learn about the track and Freeway Insurance Chevrolet during that practice on Friday. That will be key. Obviously on Saturday, qualifying well and getting a good pit stall for the race will be important for the race on Sunday. The race will be all about executing with no mistakes on the track and in the pits. I think we are going to put on a great show Sunday and I plan to be at the front.”

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

“This will be my first race on the oval at Indianapolis and I’m really looking forward to this weekend. Every time I’ve raced the road course there I’ve ended up on the podium. Indy is a track that I love going to. It’s so historic and racing across the bricks is always really cool. We have a small horsepower package there for the Xfinity race. The racing can get really tight, and runs can get really big. I’m looking forward to feeling it out in practice and to hopefully having a good day in the race. Doing burnouts on the brickyard in the WeatherTech Chevrolet and kissing the bricks is something that I want to do.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2024): 43

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Most recent: 2024

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2024): 33

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most recent: Kyle Larson (2021)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2025 STATISTICS:

Wins: 9

Poles: 10

Laps Led: 2,712

Top-Fives: 44

Top-10s: 92

Stage Wins: 20

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 875 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 763

Laps led to date: 255,423

Top-fives to date: 4,413

Top-10s to date: 9,099

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,209 Chevrolet: 875 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 844 Ford: 744 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 197





