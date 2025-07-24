Berry, Wood Brothers Set for Brickyard 400 withPPG on Board

As Wood Brothers Racing continues its 75th anniversary season, the team returns to one of the sport’s most iconic venues, Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The track holds a special place in team history, dating back to 1965 when the Wood Brothers crew played a key role in helping Jim Clark win the Indianapolis 500.

This year, the team and driver Josh Berry return to Indianapolis for the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG, carrying the vibrant colors of PPG on their No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. PPG also serves as the Official Paint and Finishing Supplier of the Speedway.

For Berry, all of that adds even more significance to one of the sport’s marquee events.

“Indianapolis is such a special place, and anytime you get the chance to compete there, especially in a crown jewel event, it means a lot,” he said. “The history and tradition that comes with racing at Indy is unmatched.

“It’s a big weekend for our team with PPG not only on the No. 21 Ford Mustang, but also serving as the title sponsor of the race. Hopefully we can put together a strong run and make it a weekend to remember.”

Practice for the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG is scheduled for Friday at 1:05 p.m. ET, with qualifying set for Saturday at 2:35 p.m. Both sessions will air on truTV.

Sunday’s 160-lap, 400-mile race is set to go green just after 2 p.m. ET on TNT, with Stage breaks planned for Laps 50 and 100.

