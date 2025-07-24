NASCAR Cup PR

Berry, Wood Brothers Set for Brickyard 400 withPPG on Board

As Wood Brothers Racing continues its 75th anniversary season, the team returns to one of the sport’s most iconic venues, Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The track holds a special place in team history, dating back to 1965 when the Wood Brothers crew played a key role in helping Jim Clark win the Indianapolis 500.

This year, the team and driver Josh Berry return to Indianapolis for the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG, carrying the vibrant colors of PPG on their No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. PPG also serves as the Official Paint and Finishing Supplier of the Speedway.

For Berry, all of that adds even more significance to one of the sport’s marquee events.

“Indianapolis is such a special place, and anytime you get the chance to compete there, especially in a crown jewel event, it means a lot,” he said. “The history and tradition that comes with racing at Indy is unmatched.

“It’s a big weekend for our team with PPG not only on the No. 21 Ford Mustang, but also serving as the title sponsor of the race. Hopefully we can put together a strong run and make it a weekend to remember.”

Practice for the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG is scheduled for Friday at 1:05 p.m. ET, with qualifying set for Saturday at 2:35 p.m. Both sessions will air on truTV.

Sunday’s 160-lap, 400-mile race is set to go green just after 2 p.m. ET on TNT, with Stage breaks planned for Laps 50 and 100.

About PPG
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.8 billion in 2024. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

About Wood Brothers Racing
Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.

