Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Catching up with Team Kaulig:

Ty Dillon was on this week’s episode of Door Bumper Clear to chat about the In-Season Challenge, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and racing for Kaulig Racing this season. Check out the episode on Apple, Spotify, or YouTube.

Each Week, Dillon catches up with Big Play Cleveland, chatting NASCAR, racing for Ohio’s own Matt Kaulig, and all things Sports. You can listen each week at 9 p.m. ET or look back at this season by listening to previous weeks’ episodes. Download the Big Sports Network app today!

On Wednesday, July 23rd, AJ Allmendinger joined The NASCAR Foundation at Daytona International Speedway for the License to Drive event. Fans were able to make a $50 donation to the foundation for the opportunity to drive their personal car on the racing surface at Daytona. Two lucky, raffle-winning fans had to opportunity to ride with Allmendinger for hot laps around the speedway.

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

In 2014, Ty Dillon earned his maiden NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, taking the checkered flag after leading 24 laps and the $100,000 offered by the Dash 4 Cash program. In another coincidence, Dillon beat the No. 54 NXS car (which finished in second) for the victory that day. Dillon will be racing for $1 million against the current driver of the No. 54 NASCAR Cup Series car at The Brickyard on Sunday.

Kaulig Racing has made 10 NXS starts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, earning two top 5s and five top-10 finishes.

This will be the team’s second season competing on the oval layout in the NCS, having previously made two starts in 2024.

32 Drivers. 5 Races. $1 Million on the Line.

Fighting for a Million! This weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Ty Dillon will face Ty Gibbs in the Championship Round of the In-Season Challenge with the highest finisher earning $1 Million.

The In-Season Challenge includes five rounds at five tracks.

Round 1: EchoPark Speedway

Round 2: Chicago Street Course

Round 3: Sonoma Raceway

Round 4: Dover Motor Speedway

Championship Round: Indianapolis Motor Speedway – The winner walks away with $1 Million!



10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Andrew Dickeson

Partner: Sea Best/Grizzly Nicotine Pouches

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Sea Best/Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Camaro ZL1

Sea Best: Sea Best will serve as the primary partner of the No. 10 Chevrolet this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Ty Dillon and Kaulig Racing. Sea Best proudly serves as the flagship brand of Beaver Street Fisheries, a family-owned and operated company based in Jacksonville, Florida. As one of the nation’s largest importers, manufacturers, and distributors of seafood and meat, the Sea Best brand is synonymous with premium-quality seafood. Its product lineup includes a wide range of frozen fish fillets—such as ahi tuna, mahi-mahi, cod, and catfish—along with shrimp, scallops, and lobster.

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches: Grizzly Nicotine Pouches, a tobacco leaf-free product available nationwide (where permitted), serves as a major associate sponsor on Dillon’s No. 10 Chevrolet all season.

Meet Ty Dillon:

Saturday, July 26

Ty Dillon will be at the Team Chevy Display in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Midway at 12:30 p.m. ET for a fan Q&A.

Sunday, July 27

Ty Dillon will be at the Chevrolet Merchandise Hauler at 11:00 a.m. ET to meet fans and sign autographs.

﻿At Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Ty Dillon will make his sixth Cup Series start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend in the Brickyard 400. In his five previous starts at the track, Dillon had a best finish of 13th in 2019 and had four finishes in the top 20, with his worse finish being 21st.

Dillon has also made six starts at the track in the Xfinity Series, where he has had five finishes in the top 10, two top-five finishes and one win. During the 2014 event, Dillon started the race from the third position and led 24 of 100 laps on his way to kissing the bricks.

Racing for a Million! This weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Dillon will go head-to-head with Ty Gibbs in the In-Season Challenge in the Championship Round. The driver with the highest finish will win $1 million.

“I’m looking forward to this weekend. Our team is excited, not just the No. 10 team, but everyone at Kaulig Racing. I’ve won at Indianapolis before and kissed the bricks in the Xfinity Series and every time I’ve gone to Indy, on the big track, I’ve felt very comfortable. I ran Indy last year, so it’s one of the few tracks I’ve ran in the last year, everywhere else, I’ve had a whole year off from racing and you feel like you’re a mile behind and trying to catch up all weekend. I love going back to the tracks where I had an opportunity to run last year. Indy is a place I really look forward to racing and think we can have a good run this weekend and give ourselves a shot at winning the In-Season Challenge and walking away with the million.” – Ty Dillon on Indianapolis Motor Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

Partner: Grizzly Nicotine Pouches

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Camaro ZL1

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches: Grizzly Nicotine Pouches will be featured as the primary partner on the No. 16 Chevy with Kaulig Racing and AJ Allmendinger this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Grizzly Nicotine Pouches is a tobacco leaf-free product available nationwide (where permitted).

Meet AJ Allmendinger:

Saturday, July 26th

AJ Allmendinger will be at the Chevrolet Merchandise Hauler at 12:30 p.m. ET to meet fans and sign autographs.

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

AJ Allmendinger has earned two top-10 finishes at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series, including one in his first start at the track in 2008. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Allmendinger has made one start at the track with Kaulig Racing, where he earned an eighth-place finish and led four laps.

In 2021, Allmendinger earned Kaulig Racing its first NASCAR Cup Series win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Allmendinger attended The NASCAR Foundation’s License to Drive event at Daytona International Speedway. Fans had the opportunity to make a $50 donation to drive their personal car on the racing surface at Daytona. Allmendinger welcomed fans to the event, promoted the upcoming Coke Zero Sugar 400, and gave pace car rides to media members and raffle-winning fans.

“Indy is one of those special places I get goosebumps on my arms while driving into the track. The Brickyard 400 is a crown jewel event in NASCAR. I’m still in awe every time we show up to it, and I feel very fortunate that I still get the opportunity to compete in this event. I can’t wait to get to the track and see what type of speed we will have, but I think we can be pretty good there. Track position is always critical; anything can happen as we have seen that last couple of years there.” – AJ Allmendinger on Indianapolis Motor Speedway

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Kevin Walter

Partner: Champion Container

Daniel Dye, No. 10 Champion Container Chevrolet

Champion Container: Champion Container, a family-owned business specializing in industrial packaging and container solutions, will be onboard Dye’s No. 10 Chevrolet for the Pennzoil 250 Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Meet Daniel Dye:

Saturday, July 26

Daniel Dye will be at the Team Chevy Display in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Midway at 12:00 p.m. ET for a fan Q&A.

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Daniel Dye made one start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2024 while competing in a limited schedule with Kaulig Racing. At that race, he earned his current-best finish of seventh in the NXS.

So far in the 2025 season, Dye has recorded six top-10 finishes.

“I’m excited to get back to Indy, where I finished seventh last year after only making a handful of starts with Kaulig Racing. That race was a lot of fun. The history surrounding the track and the weekend make for a cool atmosphere to be a part of.” – Daniel Dye on Indianapolis Motor Speedway

11 Team Info

Crew Chief: Eddie Pardue

Partner: Alloy Employer Services

Josh Williams, No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet

Alloy Employer Services: Based in Columbus, Ohio, Alloy Employer Services helps a range of clients, from small businesses to large employers. Industries served include healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, maintenance, hospitality, and construction. Alloy’s Midwest roots have led to national reach, serving clients with workers nationwide because of a love to design, build and innovate in our industry. Alloy Employer Services is a Fortune-HR, LLC company.

Meet Josh Williams:

Saturday, July 26

Josh Williams will be at the Team Chevy Display in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Midway at 11:30 a.m. ET for a fan Q&A.

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Josh Williams has raced at Indianapolis Motor Speedway three times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. His best finish (19th) came in the series’ trip there in 2019.

Williams led four laps in the NXS race at Indianapolis in 2019.

In his last start at the Indianapolis oval, Williams had a plus-four green-flag pass differential. Additionally, he made eight “quality passes,” which signifies passes made while running in the top 15 (per FRCS.pro).

“Indy is so cool. There’s a lot of history there, and it always feels good to have a good run there. We weren’t having a bad day either last year before getting taken out, so as long as we’re ready by the green flag, we should have a good run. I know I said this last week, but it’s a really big race for Alloy Employer Services; Indy is the track for JR [Pine, Alloy Employer Services CEO], so it’s going to be important for us to run well and show what we know we can do on the No. 11 team.” – Josh Williams on Indianapolis Motor Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Alex Yontz

Partner: LeafFilter Gutter Protection

Christian Eckes, No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet

LeafFilter Gutter Protection: Christian Eckes and LeafFilter Gutter Protection will team up once again for the Pennzoil 250. LeafFilter is America’s #1 rated gutter protection system trusted by more than a million homeowners. LeafFilter’s patented technology keeps gutters free of debris and is backed by a lifetime transferable warranty.

Meet Christian Eckes:

Saturday, July 26

Christian Eckes will be at the Team Chevy Display in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Midway at 11:15 a.m. ET for a fan Q&A.

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Christian Eckes will make his first start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Following his 10th-place finish in the rain-shortened BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway, Christian Eckes has earned eight top-10 finishes this year.

“I’ve never been to Indy before, but after preparing for the race, it definitely seems very different than the typical oval tracks we go to. Between it being flatter & having almost four separate corners that don’t necessarily flow completely together, it’ll be important to have a good-handling No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy. Everybody on this team has been working really hard on this final playoff push, and we’re excited to battle together until the end.” – Christian Eckes on Indianapolis Motor Speedway

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.