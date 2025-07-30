Featured StoriesXFINITY SeriesXFINITY Series News
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 26: NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 26, 2025 iPhoto by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Austin Hill suspended after intentionally wrecking Aric Almirola at Indianapolis

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

NASCAR has suspended Austin Hill for one race after determining that he intentionally wrecked Aric Almirola in the Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“It was definitely intentional, “Almirola commented after the race.

Almirola admitted that he made slight contact with Hill during the race in an attempt to pass him.

“I got him loose and he just turned left and hooked me in the right rear,” Almirola said.

“[It was] honestly one of the biggest hits in my entire NASCAR career. Very reminiscent of the hit I took when I broke my back [in 2017 at Kansas].”

Hill will serve his suspension this weekend at Iowa Speedway. Austin Dillon will replace him in the Richard Childress Racing No. 21 Xfinity Series car.

Richard Childress Racing issued the following update on social media.

“Richard Childress Racing will not appeal the penalty NASCAR issued to the No. 21 team following the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “We remain focused on winning a championship with Austin Hill in 2025. Austin Dillon will race the No. 21 Chevrolet at Iowa Speedway.”

Hill’s suspension means that he will forfeit his playoff points (21) and will be ineligible to collect more points during the regular season. To retain his eligibility for the Playoffs, he will have to request a waiver.

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
LEAVE A REPLY

