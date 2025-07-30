Featured StoriesOther Series RacingTruck SeriesTruck Series News
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 14: Stewart Friesen, driver of the #52 Halmar International Toyota, leads the field during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Ecosave 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 14, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Stewart Friesen recovering from injuries sustained in dirt modified crash

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

Veteran racer Stewart Friesen is recovering after suffering serious injuries in a violent crash. The incident occurred during a Super DIRTcar Series event at Autodrome Drummond in Quebec, Canada, on Monday evening.

During the event, his No. 44 dirt modified car flipped onto its side, striking the outside retaining wall. It rolled multiple times before bursting into flames. In the aftermath of the initial impact, another driver, unable to avoid the wreckage, collided with Friesen’s disabled vehicle.

Emergency responders were quick to the scene, working diligently to extract Friesen from the car. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital in Quebec for evaluation and treatment.

His wife, Jessica Friesen, has been providing updates on his condition through his social media account on X (formerly Twitter). She confirmed that Stewart has fractures to his pelvis and right leg and will require surgery to address his injuries.

In a post expressing gratitude, Jessica acknowledged the efforts of the safety teams and car manufacturers.

“Thank you to the manufacturers who have made dirt modifieds as safe as possible, and to the track crew for their patience and hard work getting Stew out of the car.”

She later shared that Friesen will be transferred to a hospital in New York on Wednesday, where he will undergo multiple surgeries in the coming days.

Friesen competes full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, where he has notched four career wins.

Further updates on his condition and recovery timeline are expected in the coming days.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
Austin Hill suspended after intentionally wrecking Aric Almirola at Indianapolis
Next article
NASCAR at Iowa Weekend Schedule and Highlights

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Bubba Wallace earns historic Cup victory in Brickyard 400
03:27
Video thumbnail
Indy NXS Race Winner Connor Zilisch and Race Winning Owner Dale Earnhardt Jr
33:02
Video thumbnail
Connor Zilisch scores dramatic victory at Indianapolis
03:28
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs dominates for second Truck victory of 2025 at Lucas Oil IRP
03:03

Latest articles

The Essential and Immediate Steps Following a Bus Crash

SM -
The logistics, stress, and trauma following a bus crash can be an incredibly hard-to-navigate experience.
Read more

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Iowa

Official Release -
With Kyle Larson finishing second and Alex Bowman ninth on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports remains the only organization to place at least one car in the top 10 of every event in 2025.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Iowa Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Official Release -
Following a sixth-place finish at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and his third top-10 finish of the season, Todd Gilliland will now shift his focus to the Iowa Speedway.
Read more

TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Iowa Speedway

Official Release -
The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will head back to America’s heartland this weekend to take on Iowa Speedway, with the 7/8-mile oval welcoming the sport back for its second consecutive doubleheader event.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category