Stewart Friesen recovering from injuries sustained in dirt modified crash

Veteran racer Stewart Friesen is recovering after suffering serious injuries in a violent crash. The incident occurred during a Super DIRTcar Series event at Autodrome Drummond in Quebec, Canada, on Monday evening.

During the event, his No. 44 dirt modified car flipped onto its side, striking the outside retaining wall. It rolled multiple times before bursting into flames. In the aftermath of the initial impact, another driver, unable to avoid the wreckage, collided with Friesen’s disabled vehicle.

Emergency responders were quick to the scene, working diligently to extract Friesen from the car. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital in Quebec for evaluation and treatment.

His wife, Jessica Friesen, has been providing updates on his condition through his social media account on X (formerly Twitter). She confirmed that Stewart has fractures to his pelvis and right leg and will require surgery to address his injuries.

In a post expressing gratitude, Jessica acknowledged the efforts of the safety teams and car manufacturers.

“Thank you to the manufacturers who have made dirt modifieds as safe as possible, and to the track crew for their patience and hard work getting Stew out of the car.”

She later shared that Friesen will be transferred to a hospital in New York on Wednesday, where he will undergo multiple surgeries in the coming days.

Friesen competes full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, where he has notched four career wins.

Further updates on his condition and recovery timeline are expected in the coming days.