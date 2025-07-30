Young’s Motorsports Iowa Speedway Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Iowa Speedway | Hy-Vee Perks 250

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Anthony Alfredo

Primary Partner(s): Wilde Protein Chips

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2025 Driver Points Position: 23rd

2025 Owner Points Position: 24th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Two, Full Throttle: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced that NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran Anthony Alfredo would compete full-time for the team in its second year of Xfinity Series competition.

Alfredo is driving the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race schedule, which continues this Saturday afternoon with the Hy-Vee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway.

● About Anthony: A popular driver, Alfredo, a native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, joins Young’s Motorsports with an array of Motorsports experience, including starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, respectively.

The 2025 season will mark Alfredo’s fourth full-time Xfinity Series campaign, and he joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after spending the 2024 season with Our Motorsports.

The 25-year-old finished 15th in the 2024 Xfinity Series driver standings, highlighted by a Dash 4 Cash victory at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. He added two more top-five finishes and seven top-10s to his career totals, further strengthening his résumé across 139 Xfinity Series starts.

● All-Aboard!: For the 22nd of 33 Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes new partner, Wilde Protein Chips, as the primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 250-lap race on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., WILDE Brands Inc. (WILDE) produces crispy protein chips crafted from 100% all-natural chicken breast, egg whites and bone broth.

With seven craveable flavors, WILDE offers a unique “one-of-one” option appealing to hungry consumers seeking a nutritious snack that delivers on real ingredients, satisfying protein, bold flavor and a thin, crispy texture.

For more information about WILDE, visit wildebrands.com or find WILDE on social media at twitter.com/WildeChips, instagram.com/wildechips and facebook.com/Wildechips.

● Anthony Alfredo NASCAR Xfinity Series Iowa Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Hy-Vee Perks 250 will mark Anthony Alfredo’s second trip to the Newton, Iowa-based track.

In his debut at the 0.875-mile paved track, Alfredo finished a solid 15th after starting 19th in the 2024 edition of the Hy-Vee Perks 250 for Our Motorsports.

21 races into the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season — with just 12 remaining — Anthony Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports No. 42 team remain laser-focused on one mission: mounting a late-summer charge toward the Playoffs.

This weekend, their journey brings them to Iowa Speedway, a fan-favorite short track known for its tight corners, worn racing surface, and non-stop intensity. With time running short, a win on the 0.875-mile oval could be the breakthrough Alfredo and the team have been chasing.

Conquering Iowa — a track that blends short track aggression with intermediate-style strategy — would not only send a message to the rest of the Xfinity field but represent a pivotal shift in the momentum the team has been steadily building throughout the season.

Saturday’s 250-lap NASCAR Xfinity Series race in the late afternoon is more than just

another stop on the schedule — it’s a test of rhythm, race craft and resilience., Alfredo also knows the opportunity ahead is one to seize.

The weekend kicks off on Friday evening with the Atlas 150, a combination event for the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East — adding another layer of excitement as the stars of the series take center stage under the Iowa lights.

Then on Sunday, August 3, the action continues with the return of the Iowa Corn 350 on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar — marking the 10th event in the second leg of the regular season and the launch of NBC’s broadcast portion of the season.

For Alfredo and the No. 42 team, every lap turned in the Midwest could bring them one step closer to the postseason. And should they find Victory Lane on Saturday, it wouldn’t just be a win — it would be a powerful statement in their Playoff pursuit.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Iowa, Alfredo has 139 NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best third-place finish twice, most recently at Talladega Superspeedway after starting 11th in the 2024 edition of the Ag-Pro 300 for Our Motorsports.

Since 2020, he has earned one pole, five top-five, and 23 top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 19.9.

● Indianapolis Motor Speedway | Pennzoil 250 Race Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series made its lone visit to the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, taking on the flat, technical challenge of the 2.5-mile oval for 100 grueling laps of high-speed intensity and unforgiving competition.

The weekend began with promise for Anthony Alfredo and the No. 42 DUDE Wipes Mint Chill Chevrolet team, as the Young’s Motorsports driver showed solid pace in Saturday’s practice session at the Racing Capital of the World.

However, the team couldn’t translate that early speed into a stronger qualifying effort, settling for a 22nd-place starting position on the grid. From the drop of the green flag, Alfredo — like much of the field — found overtaking difficult, compounded by an ill-handling, tight race car that kept him fighting behind the wheel.

Crew chief Andrew Abbott and the team went to work, adjusting ahead of Stage 2. The car responded well early in the run, but as the laps wore on, the balance began to fade again, although not as badly as the first run, the handling woes once again hindered Alfredo’s charge through the field.

A relatively calm third and final stage saw the Young’s Motorsports team begin to make headway, with Anthony Alfredo steadily climbing through the field as the checkered flag drew near.

Positioned for a potential top-20 finish, Alfredo found himself in the middle of intense late-race jockeying — bounced around like a ping-pong ball in the closing laps.

The chaotic shuffling ultimately dropped him out of the top 20 on the last lap, leaving the No. 42 team to settle for a 23rd-place result despite their strong effort.

Now 21 races into the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Anthony Alfredo and the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports team remain focused and forward-looking.

With the summer stretch winding down, every lap, every adjustment, and every finish takes on greater importance as they work to position themselves for a breakthrough victory — one that could launch them into the Playoffs and shift the momentum in their favor.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Alfredo as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 151st NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 150 races, he has four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 22nd race will be his third tango at Iowa Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Iowa Speedway: This weekend’s Hy-Vee Perks 250 will mark Young’s Motorsports’ second NASCAR Xfinity Series appearance at “The Fastest Short Track on the Planet.”

Last summer, rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. finished an impressive 13th after starting 25th on the lead lap in a very competitive race that included an overtime finish.

The Mooresville, N.C.-based team is no stranger to Iowa Speedway.

Since 2013, Young’s Motorsports has entered 13 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at the track, earning a best finish of 13th twice, but most recently in 2018 with dirt standout Tanner Thorson behind the wheel.

Over that span, the team has recorded an average finish of 21.2, building valuable experience at one of the most favorable tracks on the schedule.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 54 starts and maintains an average starting position of 25.8 and an average finish of 23.4.

Anthony Alfredo Pre-Race Quotes:

On Iowa Speedway: “Iowa Speedway was a challenging race last year for me for a couple of reasons, so I’m excited to go back with a new team and new setup.

“Hopefully, our approach works out and the extra practice time helps us get the car dialed in for the race.”

On Preparation for Iowa Speedway: “I’ve been watching last year’s race back because the repave made the return to the track quite a bit different from prior races there.”

On Iowa Speedway’s Most Unique Trait: “The repave doesn’t cover the whole surface, only the first few lanes, so you can’t run as high as you used to be able to.

“The surface in the corners also doesn’t wear the tires as much as the straightaway, which has not been repaved like the corners.”

On Keys to Success at Iowa Speedway: “Track position will be prominent at Iowa Speedway, since it was difficult to pass last year.

“Plus, you can’t afford to make any mistakes, so we have to be on our A-game this weekend and hope for the best.”

On Iowa Speedway Performance Expectations: “A top 15 would be a good finish for our team and help us get some momentum rolling ahead of Watkins Glen and Daytona in August.”

On Indianapolis Motor Speedway Finish: “Indianapolis is always a challenging race because track position is crucial, as passing is extremely difficult.

“We also run the Atlanta motor and aero package, which restricts the power of the cars, making the field more spread out only a few laps after restarts and passing even more difficult than it already is.

“I also believe it puts the smaller teams at an even bigger disadvantage. We put ourselves in a good position at the end of the race, but got used up on the final lap and lost a bunch of spots.

“It’s frustrating, but that’s racing.”

On Goals for the Second Half of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season: “We have had a lot of ups and downs throughout the first half of the race season, but I’m confident we can recover by bringing fast cars to the track and executing well throughout this second half.

“We need more top-10s and a couple of top-fives before the end of the season. Ideally, winning just one race before the Playoffs is our ultimate goal because it would completely save our season.”

Race Information:

The Hy-Vee Perks 250 (250 laps | 250 miles) is the 21st of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Practice will take place on Saturday, August 2, 2025, from 10:05 a.m. to 10:55 a.m. Qualifying will follow, launching at 11:05 a.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).