Front Row Motorsports: Iowa Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Mystik Lubricants Ford Team

Iowa Speedway Competition Notes

Iowa Corn 350

Date: Sunday, August 3, 2025

Event: Race 25 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Iowa Speedway (0.875-miles)

#of Laps: 350

Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 PM ET on USA/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

Zane Smith returns to the Midwest this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Newton, Iowa for a 350-lap race at the 0.875-mile-long Iowa Speedway. Mystik Lubricants will serve as the primary partner on the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend in Iowa. This will be the brands’ second primary race with Smith. For more information about Mystik and CITGARD®, visit www.mystiklubes.com and www.citgolubes.com.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with Front Row Motorsports and supporting Zane Smith,” said Braden McElroy, CITGO General Manager, Lubricants. “Having the new Mystik Lubricants-centered design on the No. 38 car this season provides great brand exposure with millions of racing fans. It will be an unbeatable combination, just like how Mystik JT-6® Greases and CITGARD Heavy Duty Engine Oils are for any tough situation your equipment may face in the field.”

“Indianapolis was disappointing, but there is still a lot of confidence around the shop heading into Iowa,” said Smith. “We have the speed to compete, and I think these next couple of races provide great opportunities to knock down some good finishes, we just need to execute and stay out of trouble.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores

Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Chris Webb

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

ABOUT MYSTIK LUBRICANTS

Mystik Lubricants develops products in real-world conditions that are specially formulated to meet the unique demands of specialized machines. Our products provide fearless protection for engine longevity and are the choice of professional riders and enthusiasts, who demand maximum performance in the toughest conditions.

Mystik Lubricants traces its heritage to 1922. Producing millions of gallons of finished lubricants and greases annually, Mystik supplies product to automotive, heavy-duty, commercial, industrial, powersports and agricultural customers through blending and packaging facilities across the country.

Built on a legacy of premium products, superior technical knowledge and personalized service, the Mystik product line is “Made to Make it Last” and continues to expand on a reputation of trust and confidence that can only be earned through proven performance and commitment.

ABOUT CITGARD

CITGO CITGARD Heavy Duty Engine Oils deliver the performance needed for newer engine designs while improving performance in older engines. It is engineered with proprietary additive technology that protects engines running at higher operating temperatures and higher fuel injection pressures, while meeting tighter wear limits and lower emission requirements. CITGO CITGARD 700 Synthetic Blend Engine Oils are a new generation of engine oils that support the Phase II fuel efficiency standards, which are driving the need for even more fuel-efficient heavy-duty engine oils combined with excellent wear protection and engine durability.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.