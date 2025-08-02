The Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway Outlook

Iowa Speedway hosted its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race on June 16, 2024. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won the race by 0.716 seconds. Blaney led four times for a career-high 201 of 350-scheduled laps in an event where he started on the front row alongside pole-sitter Kyle Larson.

The inaugural NCS race had eight cautions for a total of 49 caution laps, and 14 cars finished on the lead lap.

Track & Race Information for the Iowa Corn 350

Race Purse: $9,797,935

Race Length: 350 laps (306.25 miles)

Track Size/Type: 0.875 Mile – Asphalt Paved Oval

Number of Turns: 4

Degrees of Banking Turns: 12-14 degrees (progressive banking)

Degrees of Frontstretch: 10 degrees

Degrees of Backstretch: 4 degrees

Time

Sunday, August 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

Stages

Stage 1 Length: 70 laps (Ends on Lap 70)

Stage 2 Length: 140 laps (Ends on Lap 210)

Final Stage Length: 140 laps (Ends on Laps 350)

Who and what should you look out for at Iowa Speedway?