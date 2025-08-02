Home Featured Stories The Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway Outlook

The Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway Outlook

By
SM Staff
-
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Iowa Speedway hosted its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race on June 16, 2024. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won the race by 0.716 seconds. Blaney led four times for a career-high 201 of 350-scheduled laps in an event where he started on the front row alongside pole-sitter Kyle Larson.

The inaugural NCS race had eight cautions for a total of 49 caution laps, and 14 cars finished on the lead lap.

Track & Race Information for the Iowa Corn 350

Race Purse: $9,797,935
Race Length: 350 laps (306.25 miles)
Track Size/Type: 0.875 Mile – Asphalt Paved Oval
Number of Turns: 4
Degrees of Banking Turns: 12-14 degrees (progressive banking)
Degrees of Frontstretch: 10 degrees
Degrees of Backstretch: 4 degrees

Time

Sunday, August 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

Stages

Stage 1 Length: 70 laps (Ends on Lap 70)
Stage 2 Length: 140 laps (Ends on Lap 210)
Final Stage Length: 140 laps (Ends on Laps 350)

Who and what should you look out for at Iowa Speedway?

  • Ryan Blaney has one win, one top five, one top 10, and an average finish of 1.000. Blaney started second and won the inaugural NCS race on June 16, 2024.
  • William Byron has one top five, one top 10, and an average finish of 2.000. Byron finished runner-up in the inaugural NCS race in 2024.
  • Chase Elliott has one top five, one top 10, and an average finish of 3.000.
  • Christopher Bell has one top five, one top 10, and an average finish of 4.000.
  • Kyle Larson has one pole and an average finish of 34.000. Larson captured the inaugural NCS pole in 2024 with a lap of 136.458 mph (23.084 seconds).

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2025 SpeedwayMedia.com