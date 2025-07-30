Homes Service Contractor Training Company, Top Rep, Doubles Down at Darlington

Mooresville, NC (July 30, 2025) Top Rep Training will be the primary sponsor for Spencer Boyd and the No. 76 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team at the historic Darlington Raceway later this year. Top Rep Training, built specifically for home service companies, was featured earlier this year at Nashville Superspeedway.

“I used to sell cars at Hendrick auto Group,” Spencer Boyd said. “I know how important sales training is. What Chuck and his group at Top Rep are doing is needed for contractors. We’ve got so many small business owners in the construction space watching our races that it is a great fit for Top Rep.”

Top Rep provides training and is built specifically for companies in roofing, painting, kitchen and bath remodeling, solar, window installation, and much more.

“I met Spencer when he spoke at a conference a couple years back,” remarked Top Rep Owner Chuck Thokey. “His energy and relatability really struck me as someone I’d like to work with one day. That day has come and I’m beyond proud to have a Top Rep truck in NASCAR! I feel it is the right space to market in and I know I’ve got the right driver, so I invite all those NASCAR fans that own home services businesses to attend Top Rep Boot camp. Simply put, it will improve their business.”

Boyd added with a bit of a smirk on his face, “It seems weird to say this but I’m low-key happy that this isn’t the throwback race. This paint scheme is too good not to showcase at the Lady in Black. I’m proud to represent Top Rep and look forward to meeting some of their customers in Atlanta next month.”

Spencer will be bringing the actual vinyl for the race truck hood for people to sign at the Top Rep Bootcamp in Atlanta on August 18. For more information on that event go to Top Rep Atlanta.

About Top Rep

Are you prepared to elevate your home service business and lead your sales team to unprecedented success? At Top Rep Training, we are dedicated to equipping business owners and sales leaders with the tools to thrive in the home improvement industry. Our comprehensive courses, dynamic bootcamps, and tailored coaching sessions are crafted to enhance your leadership abilities, fortify your sales strategies, and empower your team to secure deals with exceptional skill and confidence that epitomizes a Top Rep Sales Champion.