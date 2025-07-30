NASCAR at Iowa Weekend Schedule and Highlights

This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Iowa Speedway. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is off and returns to competition August 8 at Watkins Glen International.

All times are Eastern.

Cup Series Highlights

The first NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway was held in 2024. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won the first race at Iowa after starting second. He led 201 laps during the race.

The final lead change for the race win occurred with 88 laps to go when Ryan Blaney passed Josh Berry for the lead on Lap 263.

There were eight cautions for a total of 49 caution laps, nine different race leaders and 17 lead changes in the 2024 race..

Kyle Larson holds the track qualifying record with a speed of 136.458 mph in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Larson (four), Denny Hamlin (four) and Ryan Blaney (three) have combined to win 11 of the last 14 short-track races.

Xfinity Series Highlights

There are five races left in the Xfinity Series regular season and five open Playoff spots.

The No.9 JR Motorsports car will be driven by Ross Chastain this weekend at Iowa Speedway.

Eleven different drivers won the last 12 Xfinity races at Iowa. Christopher Bell is the exception, winning in 07/2018 and 06/2019.

Joe Gibbs Racing and JR Motorsports have combined to win eight of the last nine Iowa races.

Friday, August 1

3:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice – Timed/45 minutes

4.30 pm.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying

Impound/Timed /All Entries

7 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Atlas 150

150 Laps, 131.25 Miles – FS1/MRN

Saturday, August 2

11 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice

Timed/All Entries/50 minutes

CW App

12:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying

(Impound) All Entries/Single Vehicle/2 Laps

CW App

1:30 p.m.:Cup Series Practice

Timed – Group 1: 25 Minutes (10 Minute Break) Group 2: 25 Minutes

truTV/MRN/SiriusXM

2:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying

(Impound) All Entries/Single Vehicle/2 Laps

truTV/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

4:30 p.m.: MASCAR Xfinity Series Iowa HyVee Perks 250

Stages 60/120/250 Laps = 218.75 Miles

Purse: $1,651,939

CW/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Xfinity Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, August 3

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol

Stages 70/210/350 Laps = 306.25 Miles

Purse: $9,797,935

USA/HBO Max/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass