Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesWeekend ScheduleXFINITY Series
NASCAR Cup Series at Iowa Speedway by Ron Olds for SpeedwayMedia.com.

NASCAR at Iowa Weekend Schedule and Highlights

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Iowa Speedway. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is off and returns to competition August 8 at Watkins Glen International.

All times are Eastern.

Cup Series Highlights

The first NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway was held in 2024. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won the first race at Iowa after starting second. He led 201 laps during the race.   

The final lead change for the race win occurred with 88 laps to go when Ryan Blaney passed Josh Berry for the lead on Lap 263.

There were eight cautions for a total of 49 caution laps, nine different race leaders and 17 lead changes in the 2024 race..  

Kyle Larson holds the track qualifying record with a speed of 136.458 mph in the No. 5  Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Larson (four), Denny Hamlin (four) and Ryan Blaney (three) have combined to win 11 of the last 14 short-track races.

Xfinity Series Highlights

There are five races left in the Xfinity Series regular season and five open Playoff spots.

The No.9 JR Motorsports car will be driven by Ross Chastain this weekend at Iowa Speedway.

Eleven different drivers won the last 12 Xfinity races at Iowa. Christopher Bell is the exception, winning in 07/2018 and 06/2019.

Joe Gibbs Racing and JR Motorsports have combined to win eight of the last nine Iowa races.

Friday, August 1

3:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice – Timed/45 minutes
4.30 pm.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying
Impound/Timed /All Entries
7 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Atlas 150
150 Laps, 131.25 Miles – FS1/MRN

Saturday, August 2

11 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice
Timed/All Entries/50 minutes
CW App

12:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying
(Impound) All Entries/Single Vehicle/2 Laps
CW App

1:30 p.m.:Cup Series Practice
Timed – Group 1: 25 Minutes (10 Minute Break) Group 2: 25 Minutes
truTV/MRN/SiriusXM

2:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying
(Impound) All Entries/Single Vehicle/2 Laps
truTV/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

4:30 p.m.: MASCAR Xfinity Series Iowa HyVee Perks 250
Stages 60/120/250 Laps = 218.75 Miles
Purse: $1,651,939
CW/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Xfinity Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, August 3

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol
Stages 70/210/350 Laps = 306.25 Miles
Purse: $9,797,935
USA/HBO Max/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
Stewart Friesen recovering from injuries sustained in dirt modified crash
Next article
Homes Service Contractor Training Company, Top Rep, Doubles Down at Darlington

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Bubba Wallace earns historic Cup victory in Brickyard 400
03:27
Video thumbnail
Indy NXS Race Winner Connor Zilisch and Race Winning Owner Dale Earnhardt Jr
33:02
Video thumbnail
Connor Zilisch scores dramatic victory at Indianapolis
03:28
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs dominates for second Truck victory of 2025 at Lucas Oil IRP
03:03

Latest articles

The Essential and Immediate Steps Following a Bus Crash

SM -
The logistics, stress, and trauma following a bus crash can be an incredibly hard-to-navigate experience.
Read more

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Iowa

Official Release -
With Kyle Larson finishing second and Alex Bowman ninth on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports remains the only organization to place at least one car in the top 10 of every event in 2025.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Iowa Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Official Release -
Following a sixth-place finish at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and his third top-10 finish of the season, Todd Gilliland will now shift his focus to the Iowa Speedway.
Read more

TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Iowa Speedway

Official Release -
The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will head back to America’s heartland this weekend to take on Iowa Speedway, with the 7/8-mile oval welcoming the sport back for its second consecutive doubleheader event.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category