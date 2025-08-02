Cadillac at Road America: Third row start

No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R leads GTP entries for IMSA sprint race

ELKHART LAKE, Wisc. (Aug. 2, 2025) – Jack Aitken, driving the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R, led the three Cadillac Racing Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) entries in qualifying for Sunday’s Motul SportsCar Grand Prix at Road America.

Aitken recorded a best lap of 1 minute, 49.118 seconds in the 15-minute session on the 4.048-mile, 14-turn natural-terrain course to qualify sixth for the 2-hour, 40-minute race. Aitken, who qualified on the front row in the last IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Watkins Glen International, was 0.158 of a second off fifth place.

Filipe Albuquerque, driving the No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R, qualified seventh with a best lap of 1:49.121 and Jordan Taylor posted a best lap of 1:49.263 in the No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R to qualify ninth in 11-car field.

The No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R with Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor, who will celebrate his birthday on race day, has earned podium spots the past two races (Detroit, Watkins Glen). Aitken will share driving time with Earl Bamber, while Louis Deletraz will team with Jordan Taylor in the No. 40 entry.

The No. 93 Acura ARX-06 earned the pole with a lap of 1:48.628. The top nine cars were separated by six-tenths of a second.

Cadillac Racing has one victory at the track (2021 by the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R with drivers Pipo Derani and Felipe Nasr that qualified on pole) and eight total podiums since joining IMSA prototype competition in 2017.

Media resources: Event photos | Cadillac at Road America results | 2025 IMSA statistics

Peacock will stream the race live for U.S. subscribers beginning at 2 p.m. ET Sunday, while streaming will be available outside the U.S. at IMSA.TV. RadioLeMans.com and SiriusXM (XM 206, Web/App 996) will broadcast the race.

What they’re saying

No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

Filipe Albuquerque: “No matter the result, it’s just a blast to qualify at Road America. I just love it. Last year I was on pole and was three-thousandths off the fastest Cadillac, so that show the performance we have there. I’m really happy with my lap. In hindsight, I can tweak here and there, but everyone has that being on the limit. We had good improvements from practice to quali, so pretty happy with the car, the lap that we did and the work that we’ve done. Bring on the race. We finished second in Detroit starting from P8, so I don’t about tomorrow.”

No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R

Jack Aitken: “It was a bit tough. We were hoping for a bit more, but we’ve always struggled in the slightly cooler conditions that we’ve had today. We have some homework to do tonight to put us in a better position for the race. Tomorrow, the track is going to come to us, so that’s positive. I wish we could have been a few spots higher up. We gave it all gave it our best and we’ll do some work tonight to be better tomorrow.”

No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

Jordan Taylor: “I think we got the most out of the car that we could. All the Cadillacs are within a tenth, so that’s pretty much the maximum for where the car is right now. Hopefully, we can fight for a top five tomorrow. We’ll have to make something happen in the pits, strategy-wise.”

