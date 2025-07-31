AM Racing | Harrison Burton Iowa Speedway Xfinity Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Iowa Speedway | Hy-Vee Perks 250

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Harrison Burton

Primary Partner(s): Morton Buildings

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Danny Efland

Spotter: Kevin Hamlin

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 077

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

2025 Driver Points Position: 13th | 2025 Owner Points Position: 14th

Notes of Interest:

● Junior Journey: AM Racing will embark on its junior year journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025 with driver Harrison Burton for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s running of the Hy-Vee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway.

● Future Focused: In September 2024, AM Racing announced that NASCAR Cup Series winner Harrison Burton would join the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang, beginning with the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener from Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 15, 2025.

Burton, a native of Huntersville, N.C., has been a staple in the NASCAR Cup Series for the past three seasons but will embrace a return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and continue his relationship as a driver of the Ford blue oval.

Burton, 24, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a 108-race stint driving for the historic Wood Brothers Racing team.

● Welcome Back, Morton Buildings! This weekend at Iowa Speedway, AM Racing and Harrison Burton welcome back Morton Buildings, who will serve as the team’s primary partner at the Newton, Iowa-based race track.

Morton Buildings Inc., headquartered in Morton, Illinois, is the industry leader in post-frame manufacturing and construction. At Morton, the difference is in the details. From cutting-edge innovations and best-in-class warranty to their craftsmen in the field, Morton Buildings is dedicated to surpassing expectations.

Their legacy of excellence in construction spans more than a century and has more than a quarter-million satisfied customers.

Morton Buildings is 100% employee-owned and proud to be ranked No. 36 on the National Center for Employee Ownership (NCEO) 2024 Employee Ownership 100 list, which includes the nation’s largest companies that are at least 50% owned by an employee stock ownership plan.

For more information, please visit mortonbuildings.com.

This weekend is the second and final scheduled race of 2025, where Morton Buildings will adorn the primary placements.

● Critical Summer Stretch: Iowa Speedway marks the penultimate weekend of a pivotal nine-race stretch that is helping define the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff picture ahead of the postseason opener at Bristol Motor Speedway in September.

Over the past two months, the series has tackled a diverse mix of tracks—each with its own challenges and characteristics. That trend continues this weekend with a highly anticipated stop in the Midwest at the fan-favorite Iowa Speedway.

The stretch concludes next weekend as the series shifts back to road course racing at the iconic Watkins Glen International in New York’s Finger Lakes region on August 9.

Throughout this critical run, Burton has posted an average finish of 14th, leaving him just 10 points shy of the Playoff cutline with five races remaining in the 2025 Xfinity Series regular season.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Iowa Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Hy-Vee Perks 250 will mark Harrison Burton’s second NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 0.875-mile paved short track.

In his previous NASCAR Xfinity Series effort at Iowa Speedway, Burton notched a fourth-place finish after starting 10th in the 2019 CircuitCity.com 250 while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Burton also brings valuable experience at Iowa Speedway, having made one NASCAR Cup Series start at the track.

In June 2024, he competed in the inaugural Iowa Corn 350 powered by Ethanol, driving the iconic No. 21 Ford Mustang for the Wood Brothers. After starting 25th, Burton methodically worked his way forward to finish 20th in the historic event.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Iowa, Burton has 96 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with four wins, 27 top-five and 55 top-10 finishes, and a championship-best result of eighth, twice in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Burton’s four wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series occurred during the 2020 season. Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver and current television analyst Jeff Burton, captured the checkered flag at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, respectively.

Burton maintains a solid Xfinity Series average finishing position of 12.5 in four years of competition.

In addition to the 96 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 109 NASCAR Cup Series starts, 40 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts and 52 career starts across the ARCA Menards Series platforms.

● Indianapolis Motor Speedway | Pennzoil 250 Race Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series made its lone visit to the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, tackling the flat, technical 2.5-mile oval for 100 grueling laps of high-speed intensity and unforgiving competition.

Despite showing speed early with the seventh-fastest lap in practice, the team was unable to secure a top-10 starting spot in qualifying and settled for 20th on the grid.

From the drop of the green flag, Burton began steadily working his way forward. However, contact with another competitor in Stage 1 resulted in a spin that sent him to the back of the field.

Undeterred, Burton mounted a strong recovery through the remainder of Stage 1 and Stage 2, climbing back into contention and positioning himself just outside the top-10.

On the final restart, though, Burton was caught in the wrong lane, stalling his forward momentum and placing him in the middle of a chaotic multi-car shuffle.

The contact and congestion ultimately relegated him to an 18th-place finish at the checkered flag.

Despite the finish and his opportunity for his eighth top-10 of the year, Burton secured his 15th top-20 finish of the season for AM Racing.

● Thanks For Your Support: With 63 percent of the 2025 Xfinity season complete, AM Racing and Harrison Burton would like to thank their partners for their continued support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Blue Wolf Cleaner & Degreasers, Dead On Tools, DEX Imaging, Eagle Rentals, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Morton Buildings, Racing Radios, Volt Batteries and WIX Filters.

● From the Pit Box: Veteran race engineer and former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Danny Efland is Harrison Burton’s crew chief.

He will serve as crew chief for his 26th career NASCAR Xfinity Series race — and his first at Iowa Speedway in a leadership role on Saturday afternoon.

In his previous 25 Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one pole (Daytona International Speedway | February 2016), two top-five and eight top-10 finishes.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Harrison Burton, please visit theharrisonburton.com, like his Facebook page (Official Harrison Burton), or follow him on Instagram (@harrisonburton12) and X | Twitter (@hburtonracing).

Harrison Burton Quoteboard:

On Iowa Speedway: “I’m excited to get back to Iowa Speedway this weekend. It’s a place with a lot of character, and it really puts things in the driver’s hands.

“I’ve had the chance to race here in both the Xfinity and Cup Series, so I’m looking forward to using that experience to our advantage.

“Every point matters right now, and with how tight the Playoff picture is, this weekend is a great opportunity for us to make up some ground.”

On Keys to Success at Iowa Speedway: “Track position is going to be huge at Iowa. It’s one of those places where you really have to fight to stay up front, especially on the long runs. The restarts can get pretty wild, and it’s tough to pass once things get strung out.

“We’ll need to qualify well, execute on pit road, and make the right adjustments to keep the car balanced throughout the race. If we can do that, we’ll put ourselves in a good spot to contend.”

On Battle for Playoff Cutline: “We are in the thick of the Playoff fight, and every point matters at this stage. It’s pretty wild that Jeb’s (Burton) the one holding that last spot — I’ve got a ton of respect for him as my cousin, but we’re both out here trying to earn our way in.

“For us, it’s about executing every weekend, maximizing stage points and putting ourselves in position for strong finishes. I believe in this AM Racing team and we’re going to keep digging until we’re on the right side of that cutline.”

On Indianapolis Motor Speedway Finish: “We had solid speed in our car this weekend, and I really felt like we were making progress after that early spin.

“Unfortunately, on that last restart, we just got stuck in the wrong lane and things got a little chaotic. It’s frustrating to come away with 18th when I think we were capable of a top-10 and we lost the opportunity to score some points, but we’ll regroup and keep digging.”

On 2025 Season Outlook: “I still genuinely believe we can continue to turn some heads in 2025. Now that we’re past the halfway point, our goals haven’t changed, they’re still within reach.

“This AM Racing team has what it takes to fight our way above the Playoff cutline and stay there.

“We’ve got a great group of people and partners who continue to believe in what we’re building. Nothing would mean more to me than delivering AM Racing its first Xfinity Series win, locking into the Playoffs, and making a serious run at the championship.”

Race Information:

The Hy-Vee Perks 250 (250 laps | 250 miles) is the 21st of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Practice will take place on Saturday, August 2, 2025, from 10:05 a.m. to 10:55 a.m. Qualifying will follow, launching at 11:05 a.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

﻿In its ninth year of competition, the family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events.