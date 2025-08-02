Toyota GAZOO Racing – NXS Iowa Post-Race Report – 08.02.25

XFINITY Series PR

SAWALICH SCORES TOP TOYOTA FINISH AT IOWA
Justin Bonsignore notches 12th-place finish, the best of his Xfinity Series career

NEWTON, Iowa (Aug. 2, 2025) – William Sawalich led Team Toyota with a 11th-place finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway on Saturday afternoon. The finish for Sawalich was his 10th top-15 finish of the season.

Justin Bonsignore, making just his seventh career Xfinity Series start, brought home his career best finish of 12th in Saturday’s 250-lap race.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap
NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)
Iowa Speedway
Race 22 of 33 – 218.75 miles, 250 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Sam Mayer*
2nd, Jesse Love*
3rd, Ross Chastain*
4th, Connor Zilisch*
5th, Harrison Burton*
11th, WILLIAM SAWALICH
12th, JUSTIN BONSIGNORE
17th, TAYLOR GRAY
23rd, BRANDON JONES
31st, DEAN THOMPSON
*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

WILLIAM SAWALICH, No. 18 Starkey Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 11th

What kind of things were you battling in today’s race?

“Our Starkey GR Supra was pretty good today, as fast as Xfinity Mobile. We just couldn’t fire off on the restarts as well as we wanted to. Our long run speed was pretty good, but by that time we were too far out there to really do much. I’m proud of the guys for the car they brought. We were consistently in the top-10 all day but we couldn’t get the restarts where we wanted them to.”

JUSTIN BONSIGNORE, No. 19 USNE Power Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 12th

How difficult is it to go out there and compete when you aren’t able to race these cars every week?

“We got behind in that first stage pretty bad. It’s really hard doing this every 10 weeks. They like to pick on the new guy on those restarts. I just got myself into some bad spot, but the car was really good. If we had track position I think we could have ran top-10 and contended for a top-five. All in all this has been a tough year for me in my starts and I’m happy to see the checkered flag and on the lead lap. It was a solid day and something to build on for Kansas.”

