Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota after winning the pole award for the NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway on August 02, 2025. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Briscoe’s Hot Streak Continues with Busch Light Pole at Iowa

By Angie Campbell
2 Minute Read

Chase Briscoe captured the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Pole award at Iowa Speedway Saturday afternoon. He set the pace during the qualifying session with a lap time of 23.004 seconds at 136.933 mph.

He gave much of the credit to his crew chief, James Small, and their working relationship.

“I just feel that James and the engineers on the No.19 crew have done a really, really good job, especially these last two months, of understanding what I want and what I need out of the race car,” Briscoe said.

“I’ve even kind of noticed a switch with James over the course of the last two or three weeks, even, where it went from ‘We’ve got to be doing this different’, to ‘we’ve got to get the car better for you now.’

“I think that came as they started to understand me more, and our performance has been better,” he continued. “James does such a great job of understanding what I need, especially on Saturdays for qualifying.”

William Byron will start on the front row beside Briscoe in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet after posting a 136.435 mph lap. His teammate, Kyle Larson, will start third after a 136.429 mph lap. Austin Cindric (136.358) and Brad Keselowski (136.252) completed the top five fastest competitors.

Ryan Blaney, last year’s winner, will start sixth. Carson Hocevar, Chase Elliott, AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley completed the top 10.

Kyle Busch, who wrecked during Cup Series practice, will drive a backup car and start the race at the back of the field.

The NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350, Powered by Ethanol, will be broadcast on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on the USA Network and HBO Max. Radio coverage will be provided by MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Starting Lineup

  1. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  2. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
  3. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
  4. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
  5. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
  6. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
  7. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
  8. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
  9. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
  10. Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
  11. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  12. Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
  13. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
  14. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
  15. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
  16. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
  17. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  18. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
  19. Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
  20. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  21. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
  22. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
  23. Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 
  24. Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
  25. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
  26. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
  27. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
  28. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
  29. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
  30. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
  31. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
  32. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
  33. Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
  34. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
  35. Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
  36. Joey Gase, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
  37. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
