CORVETTE RACING AT ROAD AMERICA: Up Front in Qualifying

First, second rows for PMM Corvettes in GTD PRO; Wickens on second row in GTD

ELKHART LAKE, Wisc. (August 2, 2025) – Three Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs will be on the first two rows of GTD PRO and GTD following qualifying Saturday ahead of the Motul SportsCar Grand Prix at Road America.

Alexander Sims and Tommy Milner were second and third in GTD PRO, respectively, in the pair of yellow Corvettes from Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports. Only 0.02 seconds separated the top three cars in class with Sims and the No. 3 Corvette’s lap of 2:03.914 (117.603 mph) edging out the No. 4 Z06 GT3.R and Milner by one-hundredth of a second.

The qualifying results for the two Pratt Miller-run Corvettes continued the steady showing from the free practice sessions. Nicky Catsburg, Milner’s teammate, was second in class Friday afternoon with Sims quickest in Saturday morning’s session and Milner third.

Sims, teammate Antonio Garcia and Chevrolet arrived at Road America with the championship leads in the GTD PRO Drivers and Manufacturers standings. Milner and Catsburg are coming off a runner-up finish in the previous race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

In GTD, Robert Wickens continued the run of strong qualifying efforts for DXDT Racing with a second-row start in the No. 36 Corvette that he shares with Alec Udell. Wickens’ best lap was a 2:04.208 (117.325 mph), and he was less than a half-second to pole position. The DXDT Z06 GT3.R qualified on the front row at Laguna Seca and Watkins Glen with Wickens third at CTMP.

Orey Fidani and the No. 13 AWA Corvette will start 13th in GTD. He and Matt Bell are back at Road America after a fifth-place GTD finish in 2024. Bell was part of a multi-car scrap late last year as the duo made up 10 spots in class during the race for what ended up as the best finish of the team’s debut season with the Corvette.

The Motul SportsCar Grand Prix is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET on Sunday. The race will stream live on Peacock in the United States and IMSA.com outside the U.S. from 2 to 5 p.m. ET. IMSA Radio will air the race call at IMSA.com along XM 206, SiriusXM Online 996.

CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R QUALIFYING DRIVER QUOTES

ALEXANDER SIMS, NO. 3 CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R – Qualified Second in GTD PRO: “Just honestly, the Corvette felt lovely to drive. I was really happy with the session, honestly, to build to do three laps that were very similar. The peak of the tire was good, and the car stayed with me really nicely, so it feels like we are in a good position for tomorrow’s race … right at the front of the right end of the grid. There’s no real disappointment from me in that session.

“I believe we’ve got a strong race car as well. You still have to go and execute the strategy to win the race… the same challenges as always. Honestly that gap back to fourth is quite surprising. And it seemed a little bit that way in second practice as well. I sort of assumed that other people would make a jump. Maybe they improved a bit but not as much as I thought they would. Hopefully that pace advantage can carry over into the race. I’m sure that will entirely be the case, but it seems like we’re in a good spot.”

TOMMY MILNER, NO. 4 CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R – Qualified Third in GTD PRO: “When it’s that close you think about all the little things that in the end do matter, of course. Obviously there’s places where I felt like the car was really good. Everyone always has a coulda-should-woulda. I think my first push lap would have been a little bit better, and now looking at the times, I wish I had finished that one. I just had a moment in The Kink, and I just bailed. But I’m still very happy with the Corvette. We’ve done well this weekend with our setup changes and things like that. So yeah, happy with our car. It’s a big gap to P4 and things like that, but at a track like this, straight-line speed is huge, and the draft is huge here. So it’ll be hard to separate ourselves, I think, from the others. I’m looking forward to a tough race but this is a good start for the team with second and third.”

ROBERT WICKENS, NO. 36 CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R – Qualified Fourth in GTD: “I’m satisfied. I think honestly, I’ve been having a hard time getting up to speed this weekend and the whole team’s had my back from first practice through now. Alec, Bryan (Sellers) really the entire DXDT Racing team. I definitely benefited from all their support, as well as Pratt Miller; I talked to Tommy (Milner) between FP2 and qualy… just picking his brain. The way free practice played out for me my laps were relatively limited, so I’m happy with the time I did. Internally, I thought as long as I was a mid-2:04, I could be satisfied and I beat that. Obviously, we want to be further up but I think starting from fourth, we can play from there. I think we’re a great team. We’re gonna have a good strategy. We have a lot of pace, and I think we’re better in the race. At least for me personally, I feel like my race pace is closer than my qualifying pace, so I’m looking forward to it.”

(On qualifying at Road America): “I think anytime you get to qualify at the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, it’s just fun, right? I had a blast qualifying at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Long Beach was a thrill. And here, doing The Kink flat, just hoping it sticks… It takes a big leap of faith, but it helps when you see your teammate’s data. So I knew it was possible. It’s just a matter of finding the confidence to do it myself. So yeah, I’m proud of where we ended up.”

