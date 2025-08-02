Featured StoriesRC XFINITYXFINITY Series
Photo by Ron Olds for SpeedwayMedia.com

Mayer wins the Hy-Vee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway

By SM Staff
1 Minute Read

Sam Mayer captured his eighth victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday in the Hy-Vee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway.

This is Mayer’s first win, the first win for Haas Factory Team, and his 13th top-10 finish in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity season.

“First win for Haas Factory Team,” said Mayer. “That’s awesome. I tried to botch it on pit road, but we didn’t. I can’t believe it. This is one of the most special wins I have. These guys, they love me to death, and I love them to death. This one feels great.”

Ross Chastain finished third for his third top-five finish in five starts. Connor Zilisch finished fourth, and Harrison Burton rounded out the top-5 finishers.

After Iowa, Connor Zilisch leads the Xfinity Series point standings by 0 points over Justin Allgaier, 16 points over Sam Mayer, 70 points over Jesse Love, and 122 points over Austin Hill.

The race featured nine caution flags for 61 laps and 13 lead changes among eight drivers.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Watkins Glen International for the Mission 200 At The Glen on Saturday, August 9th at 3:00 pm ET on the CW Network.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 22
Race Results for the HyVee Perks 250 – Saturday, August 2, 2025
Iowa Speedway – Newton, IA – 0.875 – Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 250 Laps – 218.75 Miles

FinStNoDriverS1S2S3PointsStatus
1541Sam Mayer44054Running
212Jesse Love27048Running
3119Ross Chastain(i)3100Running
4488Connor Zilisch #10043Running
51725Harrison Burton98037Running
6311Carson Hocevar(i)7000Running
7140Sheldon Creed06035Running
8739Ryan Sieg010030Running
981Carson Kvapil #69035Running
102516Christian Eckes #00027Running
11218William Sawalich #55038Running
121619Justin Bonsignore00025Running
13284Parker Retzlaff00024Running
14621Austin Dillon(i)0000Running
1598Sammy Smith00022Running
16157Justin Allgaier100022Running
173654Taylor Gray #03028Running
182428Kyle Sieg00019Running
192648Nick Sanchez #00018Running
202244Brennan Poole00017Running
212991Josh Bilicki00016Running
222751Jeremy Clements00015Running
231220Brandon Jones02023Running
241817Corey Day00013Running
253471Ryan Ellis00012Running
261942Anthony Alfredo00011Running
273353Joey Gase00010Running
282131Blaine Perkins0009Running
293227Jeb Burton0008Running
30357Patrick Emerling(i)0000Running
312026Dean Thompson #0006Running
322370Thomas Annunziata0005Running
333014Garrett Smithley0004Running
343735Tyler Tomassi0003Running
351399Matt DiBenedetto0002Accident
361010Daniel Dye #8004Accident
373145Mason Massey0001Suspension
383874Dawson Cram0001Vibration
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
Previous article
Briscoe’s Hot Streak Continues with Busch Light Pole at Iowa

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

