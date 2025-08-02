Mayer wins the Hy-Vee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway

Sam Mayer captured his eighth victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday in the Hy-Vee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway.

This is Mayer’s first win, the first win for Haas Factory Team, and his 13th top-10 finish in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity season.

“First win for Haas Factory Team,” said Mayer. “That’s awesome. I tried to botch it on pit road, but we didn’t. I can’t believe it. This is one of the most special wins I have. These guys, they love me to death, and I love them to death. This one feels great.”

Ross Chastain finished third for his third top-five finish in five starts. Connor Zilisch finished fourth, and Harrison Burton rounded out the top-5 finishers.

After Iowa, Connor Zilisch leads the Xfinity Series point standings by 0 points over Justin Allgaier, 16 points over Sam Mayer, 70 points over Jesse Love, and 122 points over Austin Hill.

The race featured nine caution flags for 61 laps and 13 lead changes among eight drivers.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Watkins Glen International for the Mission 200 At The Glen on Saturday, August 9th at 3:00 pm ET on the CW Network.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 22

Race Results for the HyVee Perks 250 – Saturday, August 2, 2025

Iowa Speedway – Newton, IA – 0.875 – Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 250 Laps – 218.75 Miles