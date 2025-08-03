Cadillac at Road America: Solid points day

No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R finishes fourth in final sprint race of season

ELKHART LAKE, Wisc. (Aug. 3, 2025) – The No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R gained two positions from its starting spot to finish fourth and lead the Cadillac Racing Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) contingent in the 2-hour, 40-minute Motul SportsCar Grand Prix at Road America.

With five full-course cautions over the 51 laps on the 4.048-mile, 14-turn natural-terrain course, Cadillac Racing teams took advantage of pit stop strategy in the first half of the race to have all three GTP entries running in to top six. Quick work by the Action Express Racing crew got Earl Bamber off pit lane in second place with 1 hour, 37 minutes left as he took over from Jack Aitken.

Bamber ran second for 39 minutes and through two more caution periods before the final service stop for tires and energy with 47 minutes left. Competitors got the jump off pit lane, but Bamber was able to gain two spots in the 37-minute green flag run to the end.

Prospects of a third consecutive podium for the No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R were dealt a crushing blow with 53 minutes left when the No. 7 Posche 963’s block of Ricky Taylor’s challenge for third place spun the hybrid Cadillac off the race course.

The race started well as Filipe Albuquerque gained four positions from the No. 10 entry’s seventh starting spot in the initial 23 minutes of the race and raced in the top five until the incident. The No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R finished eighth in the 11-car class, with the sister No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R came home ninth.

The No. 24 BMW M Team RLL won the race from the third starting spot. The 2026 race at Road America will be expanded to six hours.

Media resources: Event photos | Cadillac Racing all-time statistics | 2025 IMSA statistics

The penultimate race of the IMSA season for the GTP class comes up September 21 with the six-hour TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Cadillac earned the pole in the 2024 race.

Cadillac Racing’s FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) two-car Hypercar stable, coming off a 1-2 finish in Brazil, will compete in the six-hour Lone Star Le Mans on September 7 at Circuit of The Americas in Austin Texas.

What they’re saying

No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

Filipe Albuquerque: “Starting from P7, you never know what’s going to happen but actually the start went really well for me again. Going into Turn 1, I was fighting for P4 and settled for P5. The car was decent, very nice in terms of balance. I had some little issues that made me lose a bit of time but with traffic I came back. Holding on P3 with strategies, it looked good. Ricky went on with P3 and unfortunately with some battling with GTs and then fighting with the Porsche it was an unhappy ending for us. Ricky spun and the Porsche got a stop plus 60 (seconds), so it’s just frustrating because I think we had the pace to the BMWs that finished 1-2. I think we just keep learning about the car, bring on Indianapolis and another podium.”

Ricky Taylor: “Tough day. Filipe did an amazing job, and everybody made the right calls. The incident with the 7 really set us back and it’s a shame. I felt like in that last stint we really had good pace and had we gotten through that last stop with decent track position I think we could have been fighting for a podium. Just a bit of a missed opportunity today. I feel like we have a bit of unfinished business here in Road America the last two years with pretty good cars. On to Indy. I think pace-wise we’re looking strong and we’ll go to Indy, our home race, with some good pace and hopefully go for a win.”

No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R

Jack Aitken: “It was generally good. I think we played it pretty smart. I tried to save as much energy as I could and still managed to capitalize on getting some positions in traffic. The first half of the race actually worked out really well for us. And being better on energy allowed us to jump up to second. Things were looking pretty positive. We were better than most of the people on energy and were showing decent pace. Unfortunately, the yellow came at a time when it was beneficial for the BMWs. They hit the nail on the head with the timing of their stop. Unfortunately for us, on the race on pit road we lost out a few positions and it’s tough to come back from that. I think ultimate pace wasn’t the best of the field this weekend, so we did what we could. Fourth is still a lot of points but just a real shame. It could have been one better to get on the podium, but overall, not a bad day for us.”

Earl Bamber: “It was really stop and start. We lost out on position on that final stop and were able to gain two back, but not enough for a podium that we all want. It was a bit hairy at the end when the No. 6 Porsche hit us from behind and damaged the rear wing. Survived that and just came home the best we could.”

No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

Louis Deletraz: “Difficult race and obviously not where we want to be. We had to manage some issues on the brakes at the end. We’ll learn and work hard and come back for a podium. A big than you to the team for their hard work; they were pushing flat out, and to Cadillac for everything.”

Jordan Taylor: “I think we had a decent first half of the race, in the top five part of the time. It just wasn’t there at the end. I think in clean air we were pretty quick. The last two races we’ll race for the win.”

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.