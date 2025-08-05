LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL RACE PREVIEW

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL PRE-RACE ADVANCE

EVENT: Go Bowling at the Glen

DATE: August 10, 2025

RACE: NASCAR Cup Series 24 of 36

TRACK: Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International | 7-Turn, 2.45-Mile Road Course

CLUB MINUTES:

JJ AT THE GLEN: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB co-owner and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson has 18 Cup Series starts at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. He earned a best finish of third twice in his career at The Glen – August 2007 and August 2012. In total, Johnson earned four top-fives, eight top-10s, and led 18 laps on the road course in New York. He has an additional four starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen where he earned a best finish of second in his final start there in August 2011. Johnson started sixth and finished just .974 of a second behind race winner Kurt Busch.

KENSETH GLEN STATS: LEGACY MC competition advisor Matt Kenseth has a total of 19 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Watkins Glen. In his career, he earned two top-fives, eight top-10s, and led three laps at The Glen. His best finish of second came in August 2017 when he started 15th. He ended up finishing .414 of a second behind race winner Martin Truex Jr. Kenseth has an additional six NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at The Glen. He earned two top-fives and three top-10s with a best finish of third in August 2008 after starting 16th.

THE KING AT THE GLEN: Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion and LEGACY MC ambassador Richard Petty owns eight Cup Series starts at Watkins Glen. He earned a best finish of ninth in August 1991 at the track after starting 31st for the 90-lap race.

NEVER SETTLE: Join ESPN’s Marty Smith and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s co-owner Jimmie Johnson for their weekly podcast, “Never Settle”. The podcast airs live on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 at 2 p.m. ET every Wednesday and can be downloaded wherever fans source their podcasts. This week’s episode was recorded at the Wyndham Championship and includes guests Brandt Snedeker, Jackson Koivun, and Mike Brown.

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

NO. 42 MOBIL 1 TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

JHN AT WATKINS GLEN: John Hunter Nemechek had his first NASCAR Cup Series start at Watkins Glen last August where he finished 21st after starting 35th. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, he has two career starts at the road course, with his best finish of sixth coming in the August 2023 race. Nemechek also has one start at The Glen in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck series where he started sixth and finished second under caution.

T-MACK GLEN STATS: Sunday’s race will be crew chief Travis Mack’s fourth NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen. His first outing came with Daniel Suarez in 2021, and the duo competed there together for three years in a row, earning a highest finish of fifth in August 2022. Last year at The Glen, he earned the pole and a second-place finish with Shane Van Gisbergen. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Mack has two starts at Watkins Glen with Michael Annett, earning a 17th-place finish in 2018 and an eighth-place finish in 2019.

FINGER LAKES DISTILLING: John Hunter Nemechek will take part in a special single barrel cask release at Finger Lakes Distilling Company (FLD) – #3142 – to commemorate his car number – 42 – in advance of this weekend’s Go Bowling at the Glen NASCAR race. Visitors to FLD can buy the special bottle, priced at a reduced cost of $42 at the event.

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK QUOTE:

“I’m looking forward to going back to Watkins Glen. It’s probably one of my favorite road courses that we go to on the NASCAR schedule. It should be a good weekend for us. I feel like we’ve been able to find speed in our road course cars here from LEGACY MOTOR CLUB over the last few months. I’m looking forward to hopefully a really solid weekend and trying to be there at the end for a win.”

TRAVIS MACK QUOTE:

“We’ve been putting a lot of work into our road course package, so we’re confident heading into Watkins Glen. Tire wear might be more of a factor with the softer compound and warmer temperatures, but we’ve seen lots of progress in our road course cars this season, so I’m looking forward to this weekend.”

ERIK JONES

NO. 43 FAMILY DOLLAR TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

JONES GLEN STATS: Sunday’s Go Bowling at the Glen will mark Erik Jones’ eighth NASCAR Cup Series start at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. In his prior seven starts at the track, Jones earned two top-fives and four top-10s. His best finish came in August 2019 when Jones started 14th and earned a solid fourth-place result. Jones has an additional four starts outside of the Cup Series at The Glen – three in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and one in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. In his three Xfinity Series starts, Jones earned a best finish of eighth in August 2017 after starting sixth. In his only NASCAR K&N Pro Series East start at the track, Jones started 25th and finished 19th after leading seven laps in the August 2018 race.

BESHORE AT THE GLEN: Crew chief Ben Beshore owns three NASCAR Cup Series starts on top of the box at Watkins Glen. His best result came in his first start there in August 2021 with Kyle Busch who started 20th and finished fourth. In last year’s August race, Beshore was the crew chief for John Hunter Nemechek. The team started 35th before driving their way up to a 21st-place finish. He has an additional two starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at The Glen. In August 2019, he started on the pole with Kyle Busch before a suspension issue took them out of contention for the win on Lap 35. Then in August 2023, Beshore returned with Nemechek to earn a sixth-place finish.

EJ GOES LATE MODEL RACING: Prior to heading to New York for this Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen, Jones rolled into Kaukauna, Wisconsin on Tuesday, August 5 for the 2025 ASA Midwest Tour late model race at Wisconsin International Raceway, LLC. He joined fellow Michigan-native and NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar in the lineup for Tuesday night’s main event. Jones has won one of his five previous Midwest Tour starts in 2014 at the Milwaukee Mile.

THE OSCAR PLUSH: Jones announced the launch of his latest project two weekends ago at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – the Oscar Jones collectible plush. Modeled after his eight-year-old German Shepherd, the Oscar plush started to be sold at Indianapolis after a collaboration with Ultimate Canine, LLC. A portion of the sale of the plush will go back to the Erik Jones Foundation to support the funding of grants for its animal welfare pillar of giving. Since its launch in 2021, the Erik Jones Foundation has gifted more than $40,000 in grants to organizations promoting animal welfare and supporting the training of working animals. Fans can still purchase their own Oscar plush at ErikJonesRacing.com or at the NASCAR Classics trackside merchandise hauler at the racetrack.

ERIK JONES QUOTE

“Watkins Glen is always kind of a wild card. I’ve run well there in the Cup Series in the past, but we haven’t quite been able to get those top-10 finishes the past two years. With the speed we’ve had on road courses this summer though, I think you could see us up there competing for a strong finish this weekend. We were fast in Mexico and Chicago, and then dropped off a little at Sonoma. We’ve been working hard on our road course program, so I’m excited to see what the teams can bring to the track this weekend.”

BEN BESHORE QUOTE

“I feel like as a team we’ve been 50/50 on road courses this year. Mexico and Chicago performance-wise went okay. We had some issues during the races, but we had some speed. Then we really struggled at COTA and Sonoma. I think Watkins Glen is a little bit different style of road course from the others though. It’s a more high-speed road course over the very technical ones like Sonoma or Chicago. There’s a little bit more emphasis on aerodynamics rather than straight up forward drive. It’s a little bit different from that standpoint. Strategy-wise – you can do it a couple different ways at Watkins Glen. I think you’ll see most guys try to short pit both stages and then pit sometime early in the fuel window that final stage. You may even have some guys who try to do it on a two-stop strategy where you pit at the end of Stage 1 and then run it out to your fuel window at Lap 55 or so. Tires do fall of a little bit more than they have in the past there due to the softer tire. It’s kind of a coin flip on what’s going to be the best strategy there. It just kind of depends on how the cautions fall. Sometimes I wish we had a crystal ball so we could see how it would play out, but you have to anticipate what to do in every situation. It’ll also be key to see how the tires fall off during practice since it’ll be on the warmer side this weekend. Tires might be a bigger deal than they have been in the past.”

CLUB APPEARANCES:

Nemechek will be at the NASCAR Classics trackside merchandise rig to sign for fans at 10:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, Aug. 9.

TUNE IN:

Fans can tune in to watch the Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Sunday, August 10 at 2 p.m. ET on USA, MAX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

