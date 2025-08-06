Front Row Motorsports: Watkins Glen International Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Overplay Ford Team

Watkins Glen International Competition Notes

Go Bowling at The Glen

Date: Sunday, August 10, 2025

Event: Race 26 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Watkins Glen International (2.45-miles)

#of Laps: 90

Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on USA/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

All eyes are on Watkins Glen International for Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to New York for a 90-lap, 220-mile race at the historic 2.45-mile road course. In his three NASCAR Cup Series starts at Watkins Glen, Gilliland has earned two top-16 finishes — 11th in 2023 and 16th in 2024.

Overplay— the world’s first user-generated gaming platform where anyone can make games from videos—will team up with FRM and Gilliland at The Glen. Founded by seasoned interactive media executives Dan Projansky and Caroline Strzalka, Overplay aims to democratize game development and make it accessible to everyone. By downloading the Overplay app users can gamify their lives instantly! The platform already has hundreds of thousands of downloads and millions of games played. Overplay was also featured in Season 15 of Shark Tank where the company struck a deal with billionaire investor Mark Cuban.

” Watkins Glen has been a good track for me,” said Gilliland. “It’s a high-speed road course that keeps you on edge every lap — you’re constantly cycling through gears, managing brake zones, and using every inch of the curbing to find time. We struggled in Iowa, but I think we can regain momentum this weekend.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke

Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer

Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Driver: Randy Bernier

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Hometown: Mount Pleasant, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

ABOUT OVERPLAY

Overplay is a user-generated gaming platform that gives users the ability to create their own games from short videos and share them with the world instantly. Founded by seasoned interactive media executives Dan Projansky and Caroline Strzalka, Overplay aims to democratize game development and make it accessible to everyone. The platform has generated over 2 million games played and well over 300,000 app downloads. Overplay is backed by venture capitalists N29 Capital Partners, Village Global, Gaingels, Sound Media Ventures, Plus Eight Equity Partners, Red & Blue Ventures, Band of Angels, Stampede Ventures, Outlander Capital, Singularity Capital, Everyrealm, Adobe Fund for Design, as well as angels from Warner Brothers and Riot Games. For more information, please visit overplay.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.