Spire Motorsports Go Bowling at The Glen Race Advance

In 10 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, Spire Motorsports has logged two top-five and three top-10 finishes. Carson Hocevar earned a team-best third-place result in last season’s Go Bowling at The Glen. He led the charge in what marked the first triple top-10 day for the team, as teammates Zane Smith and Corey LaJoie crossed the line in fifth and eighth, respectively. Spire Motorsports fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet ZL1s in the Cup Series for Justin Haley, Michael McDowell and Hocevar, respectively.

The Go Bowling at The Glen will be televised live on USA Sunday, Aug. 10 beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The 23rd of 36 points-paying races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series calendar will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.

Justin Haley – Driver, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet ZL1

Justin Haley will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Gainbridge Chevrolet ZL1 in Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.

Haley has made four NASCAR Cup Series starts at Watkins Glen, earning a venue-best 18th-place finish in August 2022. He’s logged an average starting position of 24.8 and an average finish of 25.0.

Watkins Glen marks the fifth of six road-course events on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Haley finished 16th at Circuit of the Americas, 17th at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, 22nd at the Chicago Street Race and 15th at Sonoma Raceway.

Last weekend at Iowa Speedway, Haley qualified 10th and raced inside the top 10 for much of the race, including a 10th-place finish in Stage 1. However, tire wear proved to be the team’s nemesis in the late goings, leaving the No. 7 team with a 23rd-place finish.

Founded in 2018, Gainbridge® is an insurtech subsidiary of Group 1001 that empowers consumers to take control of their financial future with solutions that are accessible to everyone, no matter their budget or financial knowledge. Its platform provides access to financial products that are simple, intuitive, and backed by smart technology with no complexity or hidden fees. Gainbridge® is headquartered in Zionsville, Ind. For more information, visit www.gainbridge.io or follow and connect with Gainbridge on X and LinkedIn.

In NASCAR Xfinity Series competition, the 26-year-old driver has three starts, including one top-10 and one top-15 finish.

Haley has a pair of ARCA Menards Series East starts at “The Glen,” with a pair of top fives to show for his efforts. He finished second in 2016 and third in 2015.

Haley is one of 41 drivers to have won races in all three of NASCAR’s National Touring Series. The driver of Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevy has collected one win in the NASCAR Cup Series, four in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and three in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

The Indiana native is a veteran of 167 Cup Series starts and has notched one win, five top fives, 16 top 10s and led 118 laps in NASCAR’s premier division.

In total, Haley has made 67 Cup Series starts for Spire Motorsports, including his first start in NASCAR’s premier division at Talladega Superspeedway on his 20th birthday.

Justin Haley Quote

This will be your fifth road-course of the season. How do you feel about going into Watkins Glen?

“I feel like our Chevy has had speed at road-courses this year, we had two top-20s and a top-15 finish. Watkins Glen is always packed with campers and race fans and that makes it so much more exciting as a driver! I’ve always enjoyed how the track flows and am looking forward to this weekend.”

Atop the No. 7 Box – Crew Chief Ryan Sparks

Ryan Sparks serves in a dual role as both Spire Motorsports Competition Director and crew chief for driver Justin Haley and the team’s No. 7 Chevrolet ZL1. He was first paired with Haley at Bristol Motor Speedway in September 2024.

The Winston Salem, N.C., native has called 189 NASCAR Cup Series races where he’s earned three top-five and nine top-10 finishes.

In total, Sparks has called four Watkins Glen races and calls a 10th-place finish a venue best after leading Corey LaJoie to a 10th-place showing in August 2023.

Michael McDowell – Driver, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet ZL1

Michael McDowell will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 Go Bowling Chevrolet ZL1 in Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.

In last season’s NASCAR Cup Series event at “The Glen,” McDowell scored a seventh-place result in his 15th start at the venue.

The father-of-five has earned top-10 finishes in two of his last three Cup Series races at Watkins Glen. He paced the field for 38 laps over the span.

The Glendale, Ariz., native tallied five Grand-Am Rolex Sports Car Series starts at the famed upstate New York race course, collecting two top fives and three top 10s, highlighted by an average starting position of 3.8 while earning back-to-back fourth-place finishes in 2004 and 2005.

The two-time Cup Series winner will make his first Xfinity Series start in almost a decade and drive the No. 11 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing in Saturday’s Mission 200 at The Glen.

In his last Xfinity Series start in 2016, McDowell qualified Richard Childress Racing’s No. 2 Chevrolet second at Road America, led 24 of 48 laps en route to his lone win on NASCAR’s junior circuit.

McDowell has made three Xfinity Series starts at the seven-turn, 2.45-mile circuit, picking up a 10th-place finish in 2010.

Go Bowling will return as the primary partner for the No. 71 Chevrolet ZL1, the organization’s first primary since the Daytona 500.

Saturday, August 8 will mark National Bowling Day as Watkins Glen celebrates with a host of at-track activations across the weekend.

GoBowling.com is the destination for bowling consumers and enthusiasts seeking news and information about one of America’s favorite pastimes and the nation’s number one participatory sport. Consumers visit GoBowling.com every day to find bowling centers in their communities, learn new tips and techniques to improve their game, and to access bowling promotions available at more than 1,700+ family-friendly bowling centers across the country.

The 2021 Daytona 500 Champion will have a familiar voice on the spotter stand this week where McDowell’s cousin, Jason Noll, will assist primary spotter Michael Fisher during the Cup Series’ visit to the newly repaved road course.

The No. 71 team earned a $100,000 payday and a trip to Victory Lane after winning the Mechanix Wear Pit Crew Challenge during May’s NASCAR All-Star Weekend at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway. The crew’s blazing 12.587-second stop topped all entries for both the NASCAR All-Star Open and NASCAR All-Star Race, earning the title of the fastest team on pit road.

The 40-year-old has claimed three Xfinity Fastest Lap awards this season, clocking the fastest lap in the Daytona 500, Phoenix Raceway and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. The team is one of three in the series to tally three or more bonus points via the program.

The No. 71 team secured Spire Motorsports’ first Busch Light Pole Award at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March. The 28.833-second lap marks the fastest lap in NASCAR’s seventh-generation Cup Series car (2022-present) at the 1.5-mile Nevada oval. Three weekends ago, the team also earned the first stage win in team history during the Grant Park 165 on the streets of downtown Chicago.

Michael McDowell Quote

How does Watkins Glen compare to the other road courses on the Cup Series schedule?

“Watkins Glen is a momentum track. It’s long, has a lot of lateral loading, and it flows very differently. It’s different than Sonoma. You have quick switchbacks when you think about Mexico City or Chicago, and it’s just so different. Obviously, it’s higher speeds and higher loading. The easiest way to describe it is like racing on a mile-and-a-half oval, but on a road course.

Chicago is similar to Martinsville, and Sonoma is probably like Bristol. It’s just that different of a feel when it comes to those tracks. Your fundamentals are still the same, but the way you attack Watkins Glen is different than how you attack Sonoma. There’s no doubt about it. It fits my style well. From an overall speed standpoint, it’s probably my best track. We don’t really have the results to show for it, but in qualifying the last few years, we’ve started in the top five or close to it.

I’ve won a few stages and led a bunch of laps, but it just hasn’t come together, whether it was an engine failure two years ago, or whatever happened last year. We’ve just had some missed opportunities there. But overall, from a speed perspective, Watkins Glen is probably one of my best tracks. I’m excited to have the Go Bowling at The Glen race outside the playoffs this year, just because I feel like it’s another opportunity and another shot for us to try to get a win.”

Atop the No. 71 Box – Crew Chief Travis Peterson

On Sunday, crew chief Travis Peterson will surpass 100 NASCAR Cup Series races from atop the pitbox. He celebrated 100 starts last weekend at Iowa Speedway.

Peterson has two starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the seven-turn, 2.45-mile course, earning one top-five and two top-10 finishes while working as a race engineer at JR Motorsports.

The 34-year-old has been part of two NASCAR Cup Series top 10s the track—first as a race engineer for Chris Buescher and RFK Racing in 2022, then as a crew chief for Michael McDowell in 2024.

Carson Hocevar – Driver, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet ZL1

Carson Hocevar will be behind the wheel of the No. 77 Delaware Life Chevrolet ZL1 for his second NASCAR Cup Series start at Watkins Glen International. In his first trip to the 2.45-mile race course in upstate New York in NASCAR’s premier series last season, the 22-year-old earned a then career-best third-place finish

Hocevar made his first and only NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at The Glen in 2021. He started ninth, finished Stage 2 in seventh and claimed a 10th-place effort in the regular-season finale.

One day prior, Hocevar competed in the ARCA Menards Series race at Watkins Glen, starting and finishing in the fourth position.

The Delaware Life team is coming off an eighth-place showing in last Sunday’s race at Iowa Speedway. Hocevar qualified sixth and earned stage points in Stage 1 before a spin midway through Stage 2 sent him to the back of the pack. The Portage, Mich., native rallied for his best finish in two appearances at the 0.875-mile D-shaped oval and his second top-10 finish in as many races.

With 23 races complete in the 2025 season, Hocevar has two top-five results and has led 80 laps – an improvement in both categories over his total from the entire 2024 campaign. With his finish of eighth at Iowa, he matched his top-10 total from 2024.

Carson Hocevar Quote

At Watkins Glen last year, we saw you battle for a win and ultimately earn your first top-five finish in the Cup Series. Was that the race that set the No. 77 on the path its on now, and how do you feel heading back to that track?

“I think it was probably the first time that people really got to see Spire cars running up front and holding our own. Since then it’s only been improvement for the whole organization. We have up and down weeks, but that’s part of building a consistently successful program. Every weekend we have at least two cars running in the top 10, if not all three right there together. I just think Watkins Glen last year was a race where people started to pay attention. That’s definitely continued this season and I feel like the last two races are a really good example of that. At Indy we had two cars finish within the first 11 spots and Iowa we had a car in the top-10 all day and probably would’ve had similar results without the way the cautions fell in the middle of the race. I’m excited to get back to The Glen. We’ve got a lot of momentum heading into this race and we’ve done a really good job of continuing to improve at tracks where we’ve done well in the past.”

Atop the No. 77 Box – Crew Chief Luke Lambert

Luke Lambert will call his 12 NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen on Sunday. Hocevar’s third-place finish in last year’s event was the first top five for the veteran crew chief at the venue.

The Mount Airy, N.C., native has also called two NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Watkins Glen with his best result coming in his most recent. Lambert led Noah Gragson to a fourth-place finish in 2022.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and an ARCA Menards Series Chevrolet in select events.