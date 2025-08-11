NASCAR Cup PR

Kaulig Racing Teams Up with Black’s Tire Service for Richmond and Darlington

Black’s Tire Service to Promote Upcoming Annual Boys & Girls Homes of North Carolina Charity Golf Tournament

Lexington, N.C. (August 11, 2025) – AJ Allmendinger will return to familiar colors this weekend for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway with an extended partnership with Black’s Tire Service (BTS). Allmendinger will drive the blue and yellow No. 16 Black’s Tire Chevrolet under the lights this Saturday, August 16, and again in the Cook Out Southern 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, August 31.

BTS remains a family owned and operated tire seller and wholesaler with over 70 locations in North and South Carolina. Earlier this year, BTS partnered with Kaulig Racing and Christian Eckes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington Raceway and Rockingham Speedway, as well as with AJ Allmendinger in the NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway.

This weekend, the No. 16 Black’s Tire Chevrolet will have the addition of the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina logo on the deck lid. An initiative that extends BTS belief in families supporting families, BTS is using their partnership with Kaulig Racing to continue raising awareness for the Boys and Girls homes of North Carolina and to promote the upcoming BTS Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina Charity Golf Tournament on September 18, 2025, at the Myrtle Beach National Golf Course. Donations and registration information for the event can be found at: https://www.blackstire.com/charity. For more information on the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina, visit: https://boysandgirlshomes.org/.

Coverage for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway will be on USA, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR: Channel 90.

Coverage for the Cook Out Southern 400 at Darlington Raceway, on Sunday, August 31, 2025, will be on USA, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR: Channel 90.

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Black’s Tire Service:

Black’s Tire Service (BTS) was founded as Black’s Service Station by W. Crowell Black in Whiteville, N.C. in 1929 and celebrated its 95th anniversary in 2024. With more than 70 locations in both North and South Carolina, Black’s remains a local, family owned- and -operated tire sales and service and vehicle repair business. In addition to the retail and commercial locations, Black’s also operates 10 warehouse/distribution centers, BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors, a commercial sales division, and a tire-retreading business, Carolina Retreads. Today, the Black’s Tire family includes more than 1,100 team members. To learn more about Black’s Tire or to find a location, visit www.blackstire.com. Follow Black’s Tire on social media: Twitter at @BlacksTire, Instagram at @BlacksTire and Facebook at facebook.com/blackstire. If any Independant tire dealer or automotive facility interested in becoming a BTS Partner Dealer contact BTS at 800-253-5716 or facebook.com/btspartnerdealers.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

