Front Row Motorsports: Watkins Glen International Race Report – Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith
Watkins Glen International Race Report
Go Bowling at The Glen
Date: Sunday, August 10, 2025
Event: Race 26 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Watkins Glen International (2.45-miles)
Length of Race: 90 laps over two hours, 10 minutes, 39 seconds

FRM Finish:

● Zane Smith (Started 33rd, Finished 17th / Running, completed 90 of 90 laps)
● Noah Gragson (Started 35th, Finished 21st / Running, completed 90 of 90 laps)
● Todd Gilliland (Started 27th, Finished 28th / Running, completed 90 of 90 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Zane Smith (27th)
Todd Gilliland (31st)
Noah Gragson (33rd)

Zane Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 35th / Stage Two: 36th / Race Result: 17th

“I’m happy we were able to finally get a clean race under our belts after the last month we’ve had,” said Smith. “The car definitely wasn’t what we needed on Saturday, and it put us in a hole, but our guys did a great job making gains with the limited stops we had today to get a decent run.”

Noah Gragson Key Takeaways

Stage One: 36th / Stage Two: 16th / Race Result: 21st

“Practice didn’t go as planned, and we made an adjustment that went the wrong direction for qualifying,” said Gragson. “During the race, we just didn’t have any lateral grip and the car was pretty loose. With the way our season has been going, we’ve got to find the little wins where we can and build on that momentum. I’m really proud of the team for fighting all day and bringing home a 21st-place finish.”

Todd Gilliland Key Takeaways

Stage One: 29th / Stage Two: 26th / Race Result: 28th

“It was another one of those races where we just couldn’t quite get the car where it needed to be on Sunday,” said Gilliland. “We had top-10 speed in practice, but being in Group A for qualifying meant the track wasn’t as quick for us as it was for Group B, so our starting position suffered. In the race, we made some adjustments during our limited stops, but it wasn’t enough to make big gains. On a positive note, we stayed out of trouble and brought home a clean Overplay Ford.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

