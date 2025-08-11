Front Row Motorsports: Watkins Glen International Race Report – Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

Watkins Glen International Race Report

Go Bowling at The Glen

Date: Sunday, August 10, 2025

Event: Race 26 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Watkins Glen International (2.45-miles)

Length of Race: 90 laps over two hours, 10 minutes, 39 seconds

FRM Finish:

● Zane Smith (Started 33rd, Finished 17th / Running, completed 90 of 90 laps)

● Noah Gragson (Started 35th, Finished 21st / Running, completed 90 of 90 laps)

● Todd Gilliland (Started 27th, Finished 28th / Running, completed 90 of 90 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Zane Smith (27th)

Todd Gilliland (31st)

Noah Gragson (33rd)

Zane Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 35th / Stage Two: 36th / Race Result: 17th

“I’m happy we were able to finally get a clean race under our belts after the last month we’ve had,” said Smith. “The car definitely wasn’t what we needed on Saturday, and it put us in a hole, but our guys did a great job making gains with the limited stops we had today to get a decent run.”

Noah Gragson Key Takeaways

Stage One: 36th / Stage Two: 16th / Race Result: 21st

“Practice didn’t go as planned, and we made an adjustment that went the wrong direction for qualifying,” said Gragson. “During the race, we just didn’t have any lateral grip and the car was pretty loose. With the way our season has been going, we’ve got to find the little wins where we can and build on that momentum. I’m really proud of the team for fighting all day and bringing home a 21st-place finish.”

Todd Gilliland Key Takeaways

Stage One: 29th / Stage Two: 26th / Race Result: 28th

“It was another one of those races where we just couldn’t quite get the car where it needed to be on Sunday,” said Gilliland. “We had top-10 speed in practice, but being in Group A for qualifying meant the track wasn’t as quick for us as it was for Group B, so our starting position suffered. In the race, we made some adjustments during our limited stops, but it wasn’t enough to make big gains. On a positive note, we stayed out of trouble and brought home a clean Overplay Ford.”

