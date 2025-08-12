Front Row Motorsports: Richmond Raceway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 ArmorGuard Coatings Ford Team

Richmond Raceway Competition Notes

Cook Out 400

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Event: Race 27 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Richmond Raceway (0.75-miles)

#of Laps: 400

Time/TV/Radio: 7:30 PM ET on USA/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team will race under the lights this Saturday night at Richmond Raceway. The August 16th NASCAR Cup Series race at the 0.75-mile, D-shaped oval will mark Gragson’s sixth career Cup Series start at the track, with his best result coming at the spring Richmond race in 2024- where he finished 12th.

ArmorGuard Coatings will make their Front Row Motorsports debut this weekend with Gragson and the No. 4 team. Based in Fredericksburg, VA, and serving communities across Virginia, ArmorGuard Coatings is a leader in floor restoration and design. Whether you’re transforming a garage, showroom, or patio, ArmorGuard’s premium epoxy coatings come in solid colors, vibrant flakes, or elegant metallic finishes to complement any aesthetic. For more information, visit www.ArmorGuardCoating.com.

Richmond is a short track, and short-track racing is where Gragson’s racing career began. He owns victories in two of the United States’ most prestigious Late Model races – the 2017 Winchester 400 at the half-mile Winchester (Ind.) Speedway and the 2018 Snowball Derby at the half-mile Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.

“Richmond’s a worn-out racetrack, and you have to be really disciplined to drive it low and come off the corner straight,” said Gragson. “Ever since my K&N days, we’ve had good pace there. It’s a real rhythm track, and hitting your marks is everything—if you miss the yellow line by even an inch, you lose about 30 percent of your grip. I like that challenge. It reminds me a lot of the old Atlanta, where discipline really pays off. We’ve had success here before, winning in 2021 in the Xfinity Series, and I’m looking forward to getting back and seeing what we can do this weekend.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

ABOUT ARMORGUARD COATINGS

At ArmorGuard Coatings, we turn your plain concrete into beautiful, durable floors. Based in Fredericksburg, VA, and serving communities across Virginia, our team—led by veteran owner David Drake—brings over 12 years of expertise in floor restoration and design. Whether you’re transforming a garage, showroom, or patio, our premium epoxy coatings come in solid colors, vibrant flakes, or elegant metallic finishes to complement any aesthetic. For seamless and refined results, our concrete polishing and staining services offer a low-maintenance, professional shine. We blend style and functionality in every project—upgrading ordinary surfaces into resilient, beautiful floors built to last.