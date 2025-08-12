Front Row Motorsports: Richmond Raceway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 ArmorGuard Coatings Ford Team
Richmond Raceway Competition Notes
Cook Out 400
Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025
Event: Race 27 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Richmond Raceway (0.75-miles)
#of Laps: 400
Time/TV/Radio: 7:30 PM ET on USA/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Noah Gragson Notes
Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team will race under the lights this Saturday night at Richmond Raceway. The August 16th NASCAR Cup Series race at the 0.75-mile, D-shaped oval will mark Gragson’s sixth career Cup Series start at the track, with his best result coming at the spring Richmond race in 2024- where he finished 12th.
ArmorGuard Coatings will make their Front Row Motorsports debut this weekend with Gragson and the No. 4 team. Based in Fredericksburg, VA, and serving communities across Virginia, ArmorGuard Coatings is a leader in floor restoration and design. Whether you’re transforming a garage, showroom, or patio, ArmorGuard’s premium epoxy coatings come in solid colors, vibrant flakes, or elegant metallic finishes to complement any aesthetic. For more information, visit www.ArmorGuardCoating.com.
Richmond is a short track, and short-track racing is where Gragson’s racing career began. He owns victories in two of the United States’ most prestigious Late Model races – the 2017 Winchester 400 at the half-mile Winchester (Ind.) Speedway and the 2018 Snowball Derby at the half-mile Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.
“Richmond’s a worn-out racetrack, and you have to be really disciplined to drive it low and come off the corner straight,” said Gragson. “Ever since my K&N days, we’ve had good pace there. It’s a real rhythm track, and hitting your marks is everything—if you miss the yellow line by even an inch, you lose about 30 percent of your grip. I like that challenge. It reminds me a lot of the old Atlanta, where discipline really pays off. We’ve had success here before, winning in 2021 in the Xfinity Series, and I’m looking forward to getting back and seeing what we can do this weekend.”
Road Crew
Driver: Noah Gragson
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer
Hometown: Decatur, Illinois
Car Chief: Joey Forgette
Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan
Engineer: Dillon Silverman
Hometown: Chico, California
Engineer: Scott Bingham
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Mechanic: Chris Trickett
Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia
Mechanic: Tony Infinger
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia
Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw
Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania
Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller
Hometown: Monroe, New York
Spotter: Nick Del Campo
Hometown: Blauvelt, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller
Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher
Hometown: Middleburg, Florida
Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Jackman: Nate McBride
Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia
Fueler: Ray Hernandez
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.
ABOUT ARMORGUARD COATINGS
At ArmorGuard Coatings, we turn your plain concrete into beautiful, durable floors. Based in Fredericksburg, VA, and serving communities across Virginia, our team—led by veteran owner David Drake—brings over 12 years of expertise in floor restoration and design. Whether you’re transforming a garage, showroom, or patio, our premium epoxy coatings come in solid colors, vibrant flakes, or elegant metallic finishes to complement any aesthetic. For seamless and refined results, our concrete polishing and staining services offer a low-maintenance, professional shine. We blend style and functionality in every project—upgrading ordinary surfaces into resilient, beautiful floors built to last.