HFT Advance | Richmond

Richmond Event Info:

Date: Saturday, August 16

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Richmond, Virginia

Format: 400 Laps, 300 Miles, Stages: 70-230-400

TV: USA

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 4:30 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 5:40 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 7:30 p.m. ET, Cup Race (USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Richmond hosts the 24th race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule as they embark on a 300-mile race on Saturday night. The NASCAR Xfinity Series has the weekend off, before returning to the track at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, August 22nd.

Sam Mayer (9.5) is tied with Connor Zilisch (9.5) for the best average finish among full-time Xfinity drivers this season.

Mayer has finished inside the top two in each of his previous three races at Indianapolis (2nd), Iowa (1st) and Watkins Glen (2nd).

He has started inside the top 10 in nine of his last 10 starts dating back to Nashville Superspeedway in May, including his lone pole of the season at Indianapolis Motor Speedway three weeks ago.

Mayer (799) sits third in the regular-season points standings behind Justin Allgaier (816) and Zilisch (823) with just three races remaining before the start of the playoffs.

Cole Custer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer

Partner: HaasTooling.com

Custer at Richmond (Cup)

Starts: 6

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Custer makes his seventh Cup start at Richmond this weekend, where he has a 22.2 average finish. His best finish came in 2020 when he crossed the line in 14th, his lone finish inside the top 20.

He boasts a 14.0 average starting position, tied for his best at any active track, including four starts inside the top 15.

Custer has six top-10 results in nine Xfinity Series starts at Richmond, and won the 2019 spring race after leading 122 laps.

Where They Stand

Cup Points Standings (41: 34th): Custer is 34th in the Cup Series points standings with 294 points heading into Richmond this Saturday.

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 4th, 00: 10th): Mayer sits fourth in the Xfinity points standings with 799 total points on the season, behind the three multi-winners, while Creed is in 10th place with 625 points.