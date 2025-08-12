Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Extends Partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Season

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AUG. 12, 2025) – LEGACY MOTOR CLUB today announced that Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, the nation’s largest full-service and fully integrated fire protection, life safety, and security services provider, has extended its partnership with the CLUB for the 2026 season. The renewed agreement builds upon a successful 2025 season and reflects the partners’ shared commitment to performance, reliability, and safety.

Pye-Barker’s impressive progression has earned it consecutive annual recognition on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States. In recent years, Pye-Barker has achieved substantial revenue growth while remaining committed to exceptional care of its customers and team, made up of 8,000 members nationwide, operating across more than 250 locations.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety will continue its presence on LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s No. 42 Toyota Camry of John Hunter Nemechek in the NASCAR Cup Series and will maintain its status as the Official Fire Safety Partner of the CLUB. The brand will also expand its involvement in hospitality, employee engagement programs, and community outreach through the partnership. Pye-Barker will be the primary paint scheme on the No. 42 for 14 races in 2026.

“We are thrilled to have Pye-Barker Fire & Safety renew for next season,” said LEGACY MC co-owner Jimmie Johnson. “John Hunter and the No. 42 team are great representatives of the brand, and our collective goal is to put Pye-Barker back in victory lane.”

“This partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB reflects the same values that guide our business every day – putting people first and building lasting relationships built on trust,” said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire & Safety. “We look for partners who genuinely care about their people and their community. LEGACY shares our commitment to excellence and appreciates the family culture that makes both our organizations successful. Together, we’re able to connect with our team members, customers, and communities in ways that go far beyond business.”

The extended partnership includes expanded branding on team assets, enhanced activations at select NASCAR Cup Series events, and continued collaboration on content, employee and safety initiatives. Pye-Barker’s commitment to safety aligns naturally with the high-performance, high-stakes world of NASCAR.

“Having Pye-Barker Fire & Safety back with us for another year is a huge win for our team,” said Nemechek, driver of the No. 42 Pye-Barker Toyota Camry XSE. “Their values of service, trust, and care for their team and communities line up perfectly with what we’re building here. We’re looking forward to another year of growing together both on and off the track. I’m looking forward to representing them in 14 races next year and hopefully taking them to Victory Lane again.”

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety first joined LEGACY MOTOR CLUB in 2024 and has since become a valued part of the team’s fabric, appearing in multiple races and fan activations.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 8,000 team members, Pye-Barker is a Great Place to Work® Certified™ company that is also listed on the Inc. 5000 and ranks No. 4 on the SDM 100.

About LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: LEGACY MC is a premier auto racing organization co-owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.