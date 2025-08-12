NASCAR Cup PR

DraftKings Named Exclusive Sports Betting Sponsor of Ty Dillon’s No. 10 Chevrolet for Upcoming Kaulig Racing Events

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

Agreement sees DraftKings Team up With Kaulig Racing for Events in St. Louis and Kansas City

Lexington, NC (August 12, 2025) – DraftKings has been designated as the exclusive sports betting operator of Kaulig Racing and Ty Dillon. As part of the agreement, the DraftKings logo will be prominently featured on the No. 10 Chevrolet, driven by Dillon, for two upcoming races this season at World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis and Kansas Speedway in Kansas City.

In addition to DraftKings branding on Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 Chevrolet, the logo will also be displayed on Dillon’s fire suit, the pit crew uniforms and the team’s pit wall infrastructure in the select events.

“I am passionate about delivering fans the best experience possible, which is why it is so exciting to be working alongside DraftKings,” said Dillon. “It’s an iconic brand that’s become synonymous with innovation and fan engagement, offering a responsible and entertaining way for fans to get even more invested in the action. I’m proud to have DraftKings on the No. 10 Chevrolet, and honored to have them join us this season.”

DraftKings and NASCAR share a longstanding relationship focused on enhancing fan engagement and delivering an exceptional fan experience. Earlier this season, NASCAR introduced the inaugural In-Season Challenge presented by DraftKings, a five-race competition designed to bring a new level of excitement to the sport. Utilizing a traditional bracket format, the top 32 drivers were matched in weekly head-to-head contests, with the field narrowing by half each round.

As the No. 32 seed, Dillon had an uphill battle from the start, but with perseverance and fight, finished the In-Season Challenge in second place. Throughout the Challenge, Dillon faced No. 1 seed Denny Hamlin in Round 1 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, No. 17 seed Brad Keselowski in Round 2 at the Chicago Street Course, No. 8 seed Alex Bowman in Round 3 at Sonoma Raceway, No. 12 seed John Hunter Nemechek in Round 4 at Dover Motor Speedway and No. 6 seed Ty Gibbs in the Championship Round at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

DraftKings will make its debut with Kaulig Racing and the No. 10 Chevrolet for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, September 7, live on USA at 3:00 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast on the Motor Racing Network and SIRIUS XM’s NASCAR Channel.

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to be the Ultimate Host and fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming, and digital media. The company is headquartered in Boston and was launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman. DraftKings’ mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world’s favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 28 states, Washington, D.C., and in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in five states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in three states under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings owns Jackpocket, the leading digital lottery app in the United States. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states and certain Canadian provinces. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, WNBA and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates DraftKings Network, a multi-platform content ecosystem. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming by developing and promoting educational information and tools to help all players enjoy our games responsibly.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Front Row Motorsports: Watkins Glen International Race Report – Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith
Next article
Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Extends Partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Season

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Van Gisbergen, Zilisch, and Heim win at Watkins Glen International
03:02
Video thumbnail
Van Gisbergen wins the Go Bowling at The Glen
01:49
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim Survives Triple Overtime to claim Watkins Glen Truck Series Victory
02:59
Video thumbnail
NASCAR Weekend Schedule and Highlights at Watkins Glen
02:00

Latest articles

HFT Advance | Richmond

Official Release -
Custer makes his seventh Cup start at Richmond this weekend, where he has a 22.2 average finish. His best finish came in 2020 when he crossed the line in 14th, his lone finish inside the top 20.
Read more

RFK Advance | Richmond

Official Release -
Richmond hosts the 25th race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule as they embark on a 300-mile race on Saturday night, the second to last race before the start of the playoffs.
Read more

Ford Teams Continue Push for Playoffs This Weekend in Richmond

Official Release -
The NASCAR Cup Series conducts its penultimate race of the regular season this weekend at Richmond Raceway, where three current Ford drivers (Chris Buescher, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski) have at least one victory.
Read more

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Extends Partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB for 2026 NASCAR Cup...

Official Release -
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB today announced that Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, the nation’s largest full-service and fully integrated fire protection, life safety, and security services provider, has extended its partnership with the CLUB for the 2026 season.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category