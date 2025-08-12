DraftKings Named Exclusive Sports Betting Sponsor of Ty Dillon’s No. 10 Chevrolet for Upcoming Kaulig Racing Events

Agreement sees DraftKings Team up With Kaulig Racing for Events in St. Louis and Kansas City

Lexington, NC (August 12, 2025) – DraftKings has been designated as the exclusive sports betting operator of Kaulig Racing and Ty Dillon. As part of the agreement, the DraftKings logo will be prominently featured on the No. 10 Chevrolet, driven by Dillon, for two upcoming races this season at World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis and Kansas Speedway in Kansas City.

In addition to DraftKings branding on Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 Chevrolet, the logo will also be displayed on Dillon’s fire suit, the pit crew uniforms and the team’s pit wall infrastructure in the select events.

“I am passionate about delivering fans the best experience possible, which is why it is so exciting to be working alongside DraftKings,” said Dillon. “It’s an iconic brand that’s become synonymous with innovation and fan engagement, offering a responsible and entertaining way for fans to get even more invested in the action. I’m proud to have DraftKings on the No. 10 Chevrolet, and honored to have them join us this season.”

DraftKings and NASCAR share a longstanding relationship focused on enhancing fan engagement and delivering an exceptional fan experience. Earlier this season, NASCAR introduced the inaugural In-Season Challenge presented by DraftKings, a five-race competition designed to bring a new level of excitement to the sport. Utilizing a traditional bracket format, the top 32 drivers were matched in weekly head-to-head contests, with the field narrowing by half each round.

As the No. 32 seed, Dillon had an uphill battle from the start, but with perseverance and fight, finished the In-Season Challenge in second place. Throughout the Challenge, Dillon faced No. 1 seed Denny Hamlin in Round 1 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, No. 17 seed Brad Keselowski in Round 2 at the Chicago Street Course, No. 8 seed Alex Bowman in Round 3 at Sonoma Raceway, No. 12 seed John Hunter Nemechek in Round 4 at Dover Motor Speedway and No. 6 seed Ty Gibbs in the Championship Round at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

DraftKings will make its debut with Kaulig Racing and the No. 10 Chevrolet for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, September 7, live on USA at 3:00 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast on the Motor Racing Network and SIRIUS XM’s NASCAR Channel.



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to be the Ultimate Host and fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming, and digital media. The company is headquartered in Boston and was launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman. DraftKings’ mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world’s favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 28 states, Washington, D.C., and in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in five states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in three states under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings owns Jackpocket, the leading digital lottery app in the United States. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states and certain Canadian provinces. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, WNBA and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates DraftKings Network, a multi-platform content ecosystem. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming by developing and promoting educational information and tools to help all players enjoy our games responsibly.