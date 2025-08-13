Front Row Motorsports: Richmond Raceway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Team

Richmond Raceway Competition Notes

Cook Out 400

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Event: Race 27 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Richmond Raceway (0.75-miles)

#of Laps: 400

Time/TV/Radio: 7:30 PM ET on USA/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

Zane Smith and the No. 38 team will face the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virgina this Saturday night. While this will only be Smith’s third NASCAR Cup Series start at the 0.75-mile short track, Smith has an extensive resume at the D-shaped oval in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, earning one top-five and two top-10 finishes in four Truck Series starts.

“We’ve only got two more chances to lock ourselves into the Playoffs,” said Smith. “The results haven’t been what we’ve wanted lately, but the speed is there. Qualifying is where we need to improve, and if we can get that right, I know Ryan (Bergenty) and the team will execute.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores

Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Chris Webb

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.