Kaulig Racing – Weekly Preview | Richmond Raceway

Team Owner Matt Kaulig Named to 2025 Cleveland 500

The Cleveland 500, published annually by the Cleveland Magazine, honors 500 individuals for their leadership and drive within the Northeast Ohio community. Matt Kaulig, Executive Chairman & Founder of Kaulig Companies, was honored Monday, August 11, with being named to this exclusive list in the business category.

PitCChin Foundation Baseball Procamp

On Wednesday, August 13, Matt Kaulig joined former professional baseball pitcher, CC Sabathia, for the third consecutive year at his foundation’s baseball procamp. The PitCChin Foundation welcomed 200 kids to Luke Easter Park in Cleveland, Ohio, to participate in the camp which included drills, scrimmages and the opportunity to learn and receive feedback from Sabathia.

AJ Allmendinger’s 100th start with Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series

AJ Allmendinger will make his 100th start with Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend at Richmond Raceway, making him the first Kaulig Racing driver to reach this milestone. Allmendinger has an average finish of 18.78 in the NASCAR Cup Series with Kaulig Racing. In his previous 371 NASCAR Cup Series starts, Allmendinger had an average finish of 21.12.

Black’s Tire Service – Charity Golf Tournament

This weekend, the No. 16 Black’s Tire Chevrolet will have the addition of the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina logo on the deck lid. An initiative that extends Black’s Tire Services (BTS) belief in families supporting families, BTS is using their partnership with Kaulig Racing to continue raising awareness for the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina and to promote the upcoming BTS Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina Charity Golf Tournament on September 18, 2025, at the Myrtle Beach National Golf Course.

Donations and registration information for the event can be found at: https://www.blackstire.com/charity.

For more information on the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina, visit: https://boysandgirlshomes.org/.

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Andrew Dickeson

Partner: Sea Best/Roma

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Sea Best/Roma Camaro ZL1

Sea Best: Sea Best will serve as the primary partner of the No. 10 Chevrolet this weekend at Richmond Raceway with Ty Dillon and Kaulig Racing. Sea Best proudly serves as the flagship brand of Beaver Street Fisheries, a family-owned and operated company based in Jacksonville, Florida. As one of the nation’s largest importers, manufacturers, and distributors of seafood and meat, the Sea Best brand is synonymous with premium-quality seafood. Its product lineup includes a wide range of frozen fish fillets—such as ahi tuna, mahi-mahi, cod, and catfish—along with shrimp, scallops, and lobster.

Roma: This week the Sea Best Chevrolet will feature Italian brand Roma, who is celebrating its 70th anniversary. A Performance Foodservice brand, Roma has thousands of options to choose from and 70 years of experience perfecting the craft, setting the standard for Italian ingredients. Driven by the motto “Quality and Service,” the Roma mission is to support local restaurants in every way possible.

Meet Ty Dillon:

Saturday, August 16

Ty Dillon will be at the NASCAR Experience Stage at 3:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 16, for a fan Q&A.

Following his Q&A, Dillon will be at to the Chevrolet Merchandise Hauler at 4:15 p.m. ET to meet fans and sign autographs on Saturday, August 16.

At Richmond:

Ty Dillon has made 25 starts at Richmond Raceway across all three NASCAR National Series with a career-best finish of second in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2016.

In his previous 25 starts at the track, Dillon has 13 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 11 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and one start in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Among those starts, he has two top-five finishes, eight top-10 finishes and 14 top-20 finishes.

“Richmond is a place I’ve always enjoyed and ran well at in the past. It’s a very tough place to pass and you need to start your weekend fast and up front. We’re working hard each week, especially this week with our simulator time, to have our car fast from the start of the weekend so we can qualify up front and have a strong race.” – Ty Dillon on Richmond Raceway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

Partner: Black’s Tire Service

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Black’s Tire Service Camaro ZL1

Black’s Tire Service: Black’s Tire Service (BTS) will serve as the primary partner on the No. 16 Chevrolet this weekend at Richmond Raceway with driver AJ Allmendinger. BTS has more than 70 locations in North and South Carolina and remains a local, family owned and operated tire seller and wholesaler.

At Richmond:

AJ Allmendinger will make his 100th start Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend at Richmond Raceway, making him the first Kaulig Racing driver to reach this milestone.

Allmendinger heads to Richmond following an 11th-place finish at Watkins Glen International last weekend.

Allmendinger has made 26 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Richmond Raceway, earning three top-10 finishes.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Allmendinger earned one top-five finish in his three starts with Kaulig Racing.



“Richmond is a difficult racetrack where we typically have a lot of long runs and tires wear out really quick. The track changes a lot throughout the course of the race so you’re always trying to keep up with it. We have lacked speed there in the past, but we’ve made a lot of improvements on our short track program; our group is ready for the challenge. Track position is critical, so we’ll look to qualify up front and have the speed to consistently run in the top 15 all day.” – AJ Allmendinger on Richmond Raceway



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.