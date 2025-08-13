Toyota GAZOO Racing Weekly Preview 08.13.25

This Week in Motorsports: August 11 – 17, 2025

· NCS/NCTS: Richmond Raceway – Aug. 15-16

· ARCA: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Aug. 17

· NHRA: Brainerd International Raceway – Aug. 15-17

· GR CUP: Road America – Aug. 14-17

PLANO, Texas (Aug. 13, 2025) – NASCAR’s Cup and Truck Series are off to Richmond Raceway this weekend with the Trucks regular season concluding Friday night, followed by the penultimate race of the Cup Series regular season Saturday evening. ARCA heads to the Illinois State Fairgrounds for race 14 of the national series’ season. NHRA is back in action at Brainerd International Raceway in Minnesota for the penultimate race of its regular season. Finally, the GR Cup Series heads to famed Road America for the fifth event weekend of the year.

NASCAR National Series – NCS/NCTS

Heim back in No. 67 Camry XSE … Toyota Development Driver Corey Heim will once again pilot the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE for 23XI Racing in this weekend’s Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway. The Georgia native makes his third start of the season in NASCAR’s top series and sixth of his career this Saturday night as he continues his development with 23XI Racing. Heim will also balance this Cup start with his full-time duties in the Truck Series this weekend, coming off a victory at Watkins Glen last weekend with his No. 11 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro team.

Wallace continuing hot streak … Last weekend’s eighth-place result at Watkins Glen extended Bubba Wallace’s top-10 streak to four consecutive races, dating back to Dover Motor Speedway in July. The 23XI Racing driver now has 10 top-10s in total on the season, with four top-fives and his Brickyard 400 win. Saturday night’s race will mark Wallace’s 280th career Cup Series start.

Honeycutt debuts in No. 52 Tundra TRD Pro … Willow Park, Texas, native Kaden Honeycutt makes his first start with Halmar Friesen Racing in the No. 52 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro this weekend in Richmond, as he fills in for the injured Stewart Friesen. Honeycutt has made 51 career starts in the Truck Series, with a career-best finish of third at both at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Pocono Raceway earlier this season. He currently sits eighth in the Truck Series driver points standings, entering Friday night’s regular season finale.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menards Series National

Reaves back in No. 18 Camry … For the third time in the national ARCA Menards Series this season, Max Reaves will pilot the No. 18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing. The 15-year-old has had a sensational rookie year in ARCA competition, earning four wins across the national and East series, including his most recent start at Elko Speedway in June.

NHRA – Top Fuel/Funny Car

Langdon leads Top Fuel points with end of regular season nears … With just two races remaining in the regular season, Shawn Langdon leads the NHRA Top Fuel points standings by 48 points as he chases to be the inaugural Top Fuel regular season champion. The Kalitta Motorsports driver has had a terrific season to date with three race victories and a 26-9 round record through 12 races. Justin Ashley sits third in the category points with 2023 Top Fuel world champion Doug Kalitta in fourth and reigning world champion Antron Brown in fifth.

Billy Torrence makes first start of season … Billy Torrence is back behind the wheel of the CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster this weekend at Brainerd International Raceway, his first race since the 2024 NHRA season finale at Pomona. The Texan and father of multi-time world champion Steve Torrence has made 102 career starts to-date with eight career race victories and five career No. 1 qualifiers to his resumé.

GR Cup

Workman holds points lead entering Road America … Now past halfway in the 2025 GR Cup Series season, Westin Workman finds himself atop the driver points standings entering this weekend’s event at Road America. The Toyota Development Driver leads second-place Lucas Weisenberg by 39 points and Jaxon Bell (third) by 46 points. All three and their fellow competitors are set for tightly-contested action across two races this weekend around the famed 4.048-mile Wisconsin road course.

