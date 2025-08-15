Corey Heim scores his fifth Truck Series pole this season at Richmond

Corey Heim claimed the Craftsman Truck Series pole Friday afternoon at Richmond Raceway for the last race of the regular season. Heim topped qualifying with a 23.095 lap at 116.908 mph in the No. 11 Toyota for Tricon Garage.

It’s his fifth pole this year and his 12th career pole in the Truck Series.

Ty Majeski, Layne Riggs, Grant Enfinger and Sammy Smith completed the top five in the qualifying session at Richmond. Chandler Smith, Matt Crafton, Jake Garcia, Christian Eckes and Daniel Hemric rounded out the top 10.

“It hasn’t been my best race track in the past,” Heim said. “But with all the Cup side preparation of 23XI and those guys, and Blake and Trevor and my daily prep on the Truck side as well.

“Just, put a lot of work into this place and like I mentioned, it (Richmond) hasn’t been my friend in the past, but so far, so good. He added, I felt like our short run speed was kind of the best of our group and practice and paid off in qualifying as well.

Heim added, “Really hard to tell what the track is going to do when the sun goes down. I feel like everyone kind of fights that – with the temperature change and no sun beating down on the racetrack anymore.

“But gonna do the best we can to maintain that track position. It’s always a tough task to get up front, so staying up front is going to be the next task for us to do tonight.

You can tune into the Craftsman Truck Series eero 250 at Richmond Raceway this evening at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

Complete Starting Lineup