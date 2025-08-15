Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup Series
The Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Richmond Raceway this weekend for the Cook Out 400 on Saturday night. Saturday’s race and next weekend’s event at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) are all that remain of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season.

Denny Hamlin won the pole in August 2024 with a lap of 118.162 mph (22.850 secs.) and Austin Dillon, the winner of the Cook Out 400, was stripped of his Playoff eligibility. The penalty is a result of where he bumped and sent Joey Logano for a spin through Turns 3 and 4 on the final lap. Dillon then veered dead left and sent Denny Hamlin, who was trying to overtake both, into the frontstretch’s outside wall and proceeded to claim the checkered flag for the victory.

Richmond Raceway ranks third on the all-time list of tracks that have hosted the most NCS races with 136, behind only Daytona with 156 races and Martinsville with 153 races.

Track & Race Information for the Cook Out 400

Race Purse: $9,797,935
Race Length: 400 laps / 300 miles
Track Size: 0.75-mile Asphalt Oval (3/4-mile)
Banking/Turns: 14 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch: 8 degrees
Banking/Backstretch: 2 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 1,290 feet
Backstretch Length: 860 feet

Time

Sunday, August 16th at 7:30 p.m. ET on the USA Network, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. 

Stages

Stage 1 Length: 70 laps
Stage 2 Length: 160 laps (Ends on Lap 230)
Final Stage Length: 170 laps (Ends on Lap 400)

Who and what should you look out for at Richmond Raceway?

  • Christopher Bell (No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) has four top fives, seven top 10s, and a series-best average finish of 7.333.
  • Kyle Larson (No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet) leads all active drivers in the NCS in average starting position with an 8.474 in 19 starts. Larson has two poles, two wins, five top fives, ten top 10s, and a sixth-best average finish of 10.700.
  • Kyle Busch (No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet) leads all active drivers in the NCS in starts at Richmond Raceway with 38. Busch has one pole, six wins, 19 top fives, 28 top 10s, and a second-best average finish of 7.553.
  • Josh Berry (No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford) has one top five, one top 10, and a fourth-best average finish of 9.000.
  • Joey Logano (No. 22 Team Penske Ford) has two poles, two wins, 14 top fives, 19 top 10s, and a fifth-best average finish of 10.065.
  • Kyle Larson (No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet) has two poles, two wins, five top fives, ten top 10s, and a sixth-best average finish of 10.700.
  • Chase Elliott (No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet) has six top fives, eight top 10s, and a seventh-best average finish of 10.765.

Who might start up front?

Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) leads all active NCS pole winners with four poles. Hamlin has four poles, five wins, 20 top fives, 24 top 10s, and a third-best average finish of 8.139.

Active Pole WinnersPolesSeason
Denny Hamlin42014, 2016, 2008, 2006
Kyle Larson22024, 2022
Brad Keselowski22019, 2014
Joey Logano22015 sweep
Tyler Reddick12023
Ryan Blaney12022
Kyle Busch12010

Who might win?

Only three active drivers have been able to win from the pole or first starting position. Kyle Busch in 2010, Brad Keselowski in 2014, and Denny Hamlin in 2016. Eight of the 55 NCS race winners are entered this weekend. Kyle Busch leads all active drivers in wins with six victories.

Active Race WinnersWinsSeason
Kyle Busch62018 sweep, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009
Denny Hamlin52024, 2022, 2016, 2010, 2009
Kyle Larson22023, 2017
Brad Keselowski22020, 2014
Joey Logano22017, 2014
Austin Dillon12024
Chris Buescher12023
Alex Bowman12021

The first starting position is the most proficient starting position and has more winners than any other starting position at Richmond Raceway, with 24 victories (17.65%). But the front row starting position has 38 wins (27.94%), a top-five starting position has 74 wins (54.41%), and a top-10 starting position has 103 wins (75.74%).

