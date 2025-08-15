Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup NewsNASCAR Cup Series
Ryan Preece wins pole for Cup Series race at Richmond. Photo by John Kinttel for SpeedwayMedia.com

Ryan Preece tops qualifying at Richmond, earns second career Cup Series Pole

By Angie Campbell
Less than 1 Minute Read

Ryan Preece was fastest during the qualifying session at Richmond Raceway on Friday evening with a 121.381 mph lap. It was his second career Cup Series pole and his first since Martinsville Speedway in 2023.

“That was great adjustments by Derek (Finley) and everybody with this Kleenex, Kroger Ford Mustang,” Preece said. “I can’t think RFK enough for the opportunity and boy, what a race car. It might not have shown up in practice early on for that fast lap, but it did in qualifying.”

Preece is currently outside the cutline for the Playoffs in 17th place

Tyler Reddick (120.908 mph), AJ Allmendinger (120.854), Denny Hamlin (120.822)  and Chase Elliott (120.746) rounded out the top five.

Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman and Michael McDowell completed the top 10.

Joey Logano did not make a qualifying lap and will start from the rear of the field after a tire issue in practice caused damage to his No. 22 Team Penske Ford.

Saturday’s race at Richmond iRaceway is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on the USA Network and HBO Max with radio coverage provided by MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Starting Lineup:

Cup-Series-starting-lineup-at-Richmond12525_STARTROW
Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
Corey Heim scores his fifth Truck Series pole this season at Richmond

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Van Gisbergen, Zilisch, and Heim win at Watkins Glen International
03:02
Video thumbnail
Van Gisbergen wins the Go Bowling at The Glen
01:49
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim Survives Triple Overtime to claim Watkins Glen Truck Series Victory
02:59
Video thumbnail
NASCAR Weekend Schedule and Highlights at Watkins Glen
02:00

Latest articles

Corey Heim scores his fifth Truck Series pole this season at Richmond

Angie Campbell -
Corey Heim claimed the Craftsman Truck Series pole Friday afternoon at Richmond Raceway for the last race of the regular season.
Read more

Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCS Richmond Quotes – Denny Hamlin – 08.15.2

Official Release -
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin was made available to the media on Friday prior to practice for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.
Read more

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – Ryan Preece Richmond Media Availability

Official Release -
Ryan Preece, driver of the No. 60 Kroger/Kleenex Ford Mustang Dark Horse for RFK Racing, is 34 points behind teammate Chris Buescher for the final transfer position into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
Read more

CHEVROLET NCS AT RICHMOND: Shane van Gisbergen Media Availability Quotes

Official Release -
Shane van Gisbergen, driver of the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, met with the media in advance of the NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying session at Richmond Raceway.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category