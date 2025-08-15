Ryan Preece tops qualifying at Richmond, earns second career Cup Series Pole

Ryan Preece was fastest during the qualifying session at Richmond Raceway on Friday evening with a 121.381 mph lap. It was his second career Cup Series pole and his first since Martinsville Speedway in 2023.

“That was great adjustments by Derek (Finley) and everybody with this Kleenex, Kroger Ford Mustang,” Preece said. “I can’t think RFK enough for the opportunity and boy, what a race car. It might not have shown up in practice early on for that fast lap, but it did in qualifying.”

Preece is currently outside the cutline for the Playoffs in 17th place

Tyler Reddick (120.908 mph), AJ Allmendinger (120.854), Denny Hamlin (120.822) and Chase Elliott (120.746) rounded out the top five.

Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman and Michael McDowell completed the top 10.

Joey Logano did not make a qualifying lap and will start from the rear of the field after a tire issue in practice caused damage to his No. 22 Team Penske Ford.

Saturday’s race at Richmond iRaceway is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on the USA Network and HBO Max with radio coverage provided by MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Starting Lineup: