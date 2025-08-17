Rick Ware Racing: Cook Out 400 from Richmond

RICK WARE RACING

Cook Out 400

Date: Aug. 16, 2025

Event: Cook Out 400 (Round 25 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Richmond (Va.) Raceway (.75-mile oval)

Format: 400 laps, broken into three stages (70 laps/160 laps/170 laps)

Race Winner: Austin Dillon of Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing (Toyota)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 37th, Finished 32nd / Running, completed 397 of 400 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (36th with 168 points)

Race Notes:

● Austin Dillon won the Cook Out 400 to score his sixth career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his second at Richmond. His margin over second-place Alex Bowman was 2.471 seconds.

● Dillon was the 14th different winner in the 25 NASCAR Cup Series races run this season.

● There were five caution periods for a total of 44 laps.

● Only 13 of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● William Byron remains the championship leader after Richmond with a 68-point advantage over second-place Chase Elliott.

Sound Bites:

“The team definitely made a fast No. 51 Arrowhead Brass Ford Mustang today. Sped twice on pit road, so it was a lot of mistakes from me today. Definitely frustrated with that. Going to have to take a look at that and see what I need to clean up to do better. Disappointed to let the guys down, but had a fast car. It gives me a lot of confidence and momentum going into the last 11 races of the season.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Arrowhead Brass Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday, Aug. 23 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. The race begins at 7:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.