NASCAR Cup PR

Rick Ware Racing: Cook Out 400 from Richmond

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

RICK WARE RACING
Cook Out 400
Date: Aug. 16, 2025
Event: Cook Out 400 (Round 25 of 36)
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Richmond (Va.) Raceway (.75-mile oval)
Format: 400 laps, broken into three stages (70 laps/160 laps/170 laps)
Race Winner: Austin Dillon of Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet)
Stage 1 Winner: Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing (Toyota)
Stage 2 Winner: Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing (Toyota)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 37th, Finished 32nd / Running, completed 397 of 400 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (36th with 168 points)

Race Notes:

● Austin Dillon won the Cook Out 400 to score his sixth career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his second at Richmond. His margin over second-place Alex Bowman was 2.471 seconds.

● Dillon was the 14th different winner in the 25 NASCAR Cup Series races run this season.

● There were five caution periods for a total of 44 laps.

● Only 13 of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● William Byron remains the championship leader after Richmond with a 68-point advantage over second-place Chase Elliott.

Sound Bites:

“The team definitely made a fast No. 51 Arrowhead Brass Ford Mustang today. Sped twice on pit road, so it was a lot of mistakes from me today. Definitely frustrated with that. Going to have to take a look at that and see what I need to clean up to do better. Disappointed to let the guys down, but had a fast car. It gives me a lot of confidence and momentum going into the last 11 races of the season.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Arrowhead Brass Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday, Aug. 23 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. The race begins at 7:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Cook Out 400
Next article
RFK Racing Shows Speed and Fight Under the Lights

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Dillon wins at Richmond and advances to the playoffs
01:25
Video thumbnail
Richmond Raceway NCTS Race Winner Corey Heim post race Q&A
12:07
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim snags seventh win of 2025
01:15
Video thumbnail
Van Gisbergen, Zilisch, and Heim win at Watkins Glen International
03:02

Latest articles

RCR NCS Race Recap: Richmond Raceway

Official Release -
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Deer Season XP Chevrolet Team Earn Back-to-Back Wins at Richmond Raceway
Read more

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Richmond

Official Release -
Austin Cindric and the No. 2 Menards/Richmond Water Heaters team collected a top-five finish under the lights at Richmond Raceway
Read more

RFK Racing Shows Speed and Fight Under the Lights

Official Release -
RFK Racing came out swinging at Richmond Raceway, with Ryan Preece storming to the pole and leading early laps in the No. 60 Ford
Read more

Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Cook Out 400

Official Release -
With minor damage, Dillon was able to continue the race and make routine stops throughout the remainder of the race to finish the Cook Out 400 in the 20th position.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category